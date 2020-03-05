The Guardian, wrong about everything, always. Doubly so on anything economic.
The Guardian, wrong about everything, always. Doubly so on anything economic.
March 5th, 2020 |
Full disclosure – I have had personal differences with the Guardian newspaper (although they treated me with LESS extreme unfairness and injustice than a certain organisation of which I was a member for 40 years), but, trying to put aside personal differences as much as I can, I still think Tim Worstall is basically correct.
Of course he is exaggerating for rhetorical effect (the Guardian is not literally wrong about everything) – but, generally speaking, if there is policy dispute the Guardian will tend to be wrong. This is not an accident – but a result of its world view.
The problem is that the this mistaken (“liberal” left) world view is not confined to the Guardian – it is the view of all the television stations and so on (partly thanks to “Ofcom” and the bizarre legislation that created such organisations as “Ofcom”), and the education system itself.
The brutal fact is that most schools and universities are dominated by a certain, deeply mistaken, view of the world – and are extremely intolerant of dissent. And it is just not true that most people shrug off what they have been taught when they enter the “real world” – some parts of this deeply mistaken world view remain, to a greater or lesser extent, with them (and the intolerance for dissent often also remains with them).
The Guardian is, perhaps, an extreme example – but it only takes to the natural conclusions what the education system teaches. It would be a mistake to assume it is freakish – as it most certainly is not.
In defence of The Guardian they have enormously improved sub-editing. They are no longer the “Grauniad” of yore. They would appear to have handed that baton to the Daily Fail – headlines about the Quen of England…
The Guardian also has good football coverage.
Having said that… Dear Gods the opinion pieces are like the rantings of the deranged Trot in the 6th form.