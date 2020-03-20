Washing your hands must be done properly, and technique matters. Observe…
You are welcome.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Politics
Specialist
|
A public service announcement….
Washing your hands must be done properly, and technique matters. Observe…
You are welcome.
March 20th, 2020 |
5 comments to A public service announcement….
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Thank you!
With some effort, i focused on the hands, and noticed that she does not wash between her fingers. That, i am told, is bad practice.
I also note that that took 21 seconds, excluding time to rinse. If that is what they mean by a 20 second wash, it should be made explicit.
I myself am flexible: after going outdoors or to the toilet, or after doing some house cleaning, or before preparing food or eating, i take more than 20 secs.
But i also wash my hands when it is less critical, and in this case i do not wash the back of my hands, or between my fingers, since they are presumably still clean.
I’ve been told that keeping one’s blood alcohol level above 0.010% will kill the virus.
In the interests of science, I will now commence testing.
Bobby: i have been testing it for weeks, and it seems to work.
For those who could use a smile.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIwdf3WKe3Y&feature=youtu.be
For those who could use another smile – here’s someone who is obviously going to struggle with the whole ‘social distancing’ concept:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=penOaioTLh8