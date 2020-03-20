We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

A public service announcement….

· Health & medical

Washing your hands must be done properly, and technique matters. Observe…

You are welcome.

March 20th, 2020 |

5 comments to A public service announcement….

  • Snorri Godhi
    March 20, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Thank you!
    With some effort, i focused on the hands, and noticed that she does not wash between her fingers. That, i am told, is bad practice.

    I also note that that took 21 seconds, excluding time to rinse. If that is what they mean by a 20 second wash, it should be made explicit.
    I myself am flexible: after going outdoors or to the toilet, or after doing some house cleaning, or before preparing food or eating, i take more than 20 secs.
    But i also wash my hands when it is less critical, and in this case i do not wash the back of my hands, or between my fingers, since they are presumably still clean.

  • bobby b
    March 20, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    I’ve been told that keeping one’s blood alcohol level above 0.010% will kill the virus.

    In the interests of science, I will now commence testing.

  • Snorri Godhi
    March 20, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Bobby: i have been testing it for weeks, and it seems to work.

  • Zerren Yeoville
    March 20, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    For those who could use another smile – here’s someone who is obviously going to struggle with the whole ‘social distancing’ concept:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=penOaioTLh8

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
