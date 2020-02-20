The fact that British Indians have been so successful and have integrated into society should be celebrated by the left. Here is a story of migrants, refugees and their descendants making notable contributions to British public life – in business, politics, media, entertainment, sport and more.
However, the identitarian left is much more interested in keeping ethnic minorities locked into a perpetual state of victimhood. The values of personal responsibility, individual initiative and self-sufficiency, which run deep in British Indian communities, challenge the left’s grievance-driven narratives. The fact that British Indians have managed to thrive also calls the widespread notion of ‘white privilege’ into question.
Clarence Thomas of the Supreme Court isn’t “Black”. I don’t see why British Indians can’t share the schadenfreude of not being what they are.
Why are Indians in Britain at all?
Ambitious, talented and industrious immigrants from India should be welcomed.
Semi-literate goat-herds from India’s neighbours who want to replicate life in their home villages, but with clean water and reliable electricity supplies,and who follow a Dark Ages paedophile,should not be welcome.
Since India has an emerging economy and our politicians are determined for us to commit economic suicide in homage to the climate gods, Brits might end up going to live and work in India.
Instead of being happy that the Home Secretary, the Chancellor and the Attorney General are from families whose origins are from the Indian Subcontinent, the left is angry and they SNEER.
The left press (Guardian, Observer, “I”) eagerly jumped on claims of sex abuse in the Buddhist denomination of which the Attorney General is a member – there were no charges against the lady herself, but some other Buddhists were claimed to have done bad things therefore…… therefore NOTHING you left press scum.
By the way these are the same newspapers who stressed sex abuse by Roman Catholic priests when Benedict was Pope, but went quiet when the leftist Francis became Pope (even though Francis has a far WEAKER record concerning dealing with abuse cases than Benedict did). The left press, and left media, generally were never really interested in child sex abuse by Roman Catholic priests as such (especially as the majority of abusing priests were of a certain “sexual orientation” that is a “victim group” according to the left), they were only interested in using the horrible abuse as a political weapon – even though the majority of abusers were actually on the left of the Catholic Church. NOT all of course – but the “typical abuser” was the sort of priest who would nod in agreement with a Guardian or New York Times newspaper editorial or BBC ABC-CBS-NBC-CNN-PBS programme. And that is certainly not the impression the media gave.
The success of people of Indian family origin in this country, like the success of people of Chinese origin – or Nigerian origin, shows the LIE of the claims of “Institutional Racism” by Justin Welby and the rest of the left – including the pathetic Frankfurt School of Marxism (“Critical Theory”) BBC and the other television stations – all television stations in Britain being leftist by order of the unelected “Ofcom” quango.
The left love their theories, not their proteges. The failure of Hindus and Sikhs to rival Moslems in performing a resemblance (not very close but good enough for PC work) to the left’s own revolutionary hatred of existing UK society is very offensive to theory. Bombs and Rotherham are how the left’s theories say oppressed and marginalised people should behave – but some groups just don’t seem to get with the programme.
It’s the same with the native British working class, who were already a great disappointment to their self-appointed revolutionary vanguard even before the latest election.
Indian and Chinese Brits seem to rank ahead of native white Brits in educational and salary comparatives by ethnicity. Is this anything to do with their obsession with family, education and self sufficiency / hard work? Seems success is a cultural thing. What can one deduce about those who rank at the back?