How a standard rut gauge created a standard rail gauge

Some MapPorn:
This is a map of the world’s different railway gauges.
Fun fact, if fact it be. In the schmoozing after a talk I attended earlier in the week, someone told me that Britain’s four foot eight-and-a-half inch gauge is the result of how far apart horse-drawn carriages had their wheels, in the pre-railways north-east of England, that being where the railways in Britain got started. The point being that such carriages also had a standard gauge. Their wheels dug ruts in the un-tarred roads of those times, so if your carriage had a different “gauge”, it couldn’t travel in those ruts, and thus couldn’t travel at all. These ruts were rails before rails. And that regular distance apart transferred itself to the newly emerging railways.
I haven’t checked this. I didn’t want to bother with any facts that might destroy my story, until I’d told my story. But as of now: feel free to destroy away.
Another question: Will the railway gauges of the world ever change? By which I mean get somewhat less numerous. Say: As a result of some sort of new intercontinental high speed rail system being developed. I seem to recall reading that in Spain, the new high speed trains are the same gauge as those in France (and thus also Britain) and different from the regular Spanish gauge. Or would a some futuristic global high speed system will just add yet another standard? (Will Brunel’s preferred seven foot gauge for the old Great Western line rise from the dead and conquer the world? Guess: No.)
Cue the commentariat who will, I predict, change the subject to the QWERTY keyboard, and then disagree about how that happened, and about how keyboards will be in two hundred years time.
The wheel rut and horse’s ass stories are pure garbage. Just a quick visit to a suitable museum – the Weald and Downland Museum near Chichester is one such – will show that carts and carriages had all sorts of wheelbases and there is no standard.
I know the reason for the 4′ 8 1/2″ gauge. If you’re not very careful, I’ll explain it.
llater,
llamas
My QWERTY keyboard is 18″ wide and I see no reason why this shouldn’t be the global standard.
4′ 8-1/2″ is the distance 2 horses asses stand from one another when trying to beat each other with their canes on the floor of the legislature. No?
One of the quirks of travelling to Spain by train many years back was to have your couchette car with you in it raised in a shed in Hendaye of an early morning for a change of bogies (IIRC that’s the term) so that it could run on Spanish tracks. A neighbour of mine did this run in the 1970s, but was wholly unaware of the process or the need for it and woke up rather startled mid-way through the swap with the wagon 10 feet up in the air in a shed. Spanish trains then were particularly good at going slowly back then. Isn’t there some goods training that runs from China to London once a month or so? I’m told so presumably it changes wheels in the former USSR and again on leaving that accursed, groaning area. I assume that Chinese bogies are quarantined now.
Trains are about as adaptable in certain dimensions of movement as Daleks, they really need to come up with something a bit more flexible so that a stuck train doesn’t mess up a whole line. It’s the inertia of the sunken costs that probably keeps them going.