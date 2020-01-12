|
Plus ça change…
I’ve been rootling around in the Samizdata archives (more of which to come, perhaps) and I found this:
In the bubbled, hypocritical mind of some in Hollywood, the only reason Gervais crossed a line is because he went after them. Had he been as relentless in ripping apart Sarah Palin, her young children, Jesus Christ, or George W. Bush, today the comedian would be celebrated as “edgy” and “courageous” — because only in Hollywood is throwing red meat to a hard-left crowd considered “edgy” and “courageous.” But Gervais didn’t do that. Instead, he trained his satirical fire on Hollywood Power and today there’s serious talk about whether or not the comedian will be brought back to the Golden Globes next year as host.
As you can probably guess from the mentions of Sarah Palin and George W. Bush this is from a while ago – January 19th 2011, to be precise.
Ever got the feeling you’ve been cheated?
Artists like to claim that their art is supposed to be “challenging” and “transgressive”, but it only seems like you’re allowed to challenge and transgress against conservative white middle class Christian sensibilities.
Years ago, there was a piece of “art” called “Piss Christ” in which a crucifix was submerged in a bottle of the “artist’s” urine. I was arguing with a friend, who said she didn’t think it should have caused as much commotion as it did.
“Piss Buddha?” I said. “Piss Mohammed?” “Piss Indian?” Suddenly she was enlightened.
I loved arguing with that woman. She argued well and fair.
Both the above comments are good.
As for Ricky Gervais – his own politics are on the moderate LEFT (it is not as if Hollywood was inviting a Conservative to speak to them), but he does not like the lecturing of people by Hollywood airheads and hypocrites – and he is not correct not to like it.
“Why do they not punish him – why do they invite him back?” seems to be your question Patrick. I think the answer is that he does not apologise.
The normal pattern is for someone to be accused of “Hate Speech” – for that man or women to then apologise (seeking forgiveness) and then the left TEAR THEM TO PIECES, for the hard left have-no-mercy.
With Ricky Gervais when the “apology” part of the process comes he does not apologise – he tells them to “FUCK OFF” (in those very words) and the hard left back down.
I think Mr Gervais has noticed something about the hard left – they are not just cruel (indeed without mercy), they are also COWARDS. The hard left tend to back down if someone fights back strongly.
If only people generally would follow his example – then, eventually, the power of the extreme, totalitarian (pro total state), left (the Guardian newspaper and so on) to drive people out of public life would be ended.
But it is less difficult for someone of the moderate left to stand up to the extreme left – as their charges that he is “right wing” just raise laughter (laughter directed at the extreme left).
Everyone is making out like he broke through security, took over the broadcast and shut down the whole of Hollywood from within.
No, he got paid to host it for the fifth time and everyone knew they were going to get it.
It is just a yearly ‘Roast’ segment that the more dim culture warriors seem to think is revolutionary.
It’s been suggested, tongue in cheek, that he be appointed to be Trumps press secretary.
Around the time when Brokeback Mountain came out (npi) and was being lauded as ‘brave’, etc., one critic (Mark Steyn?) pointed out that it was nothing of the sort: ironically, it would actually be brave to make a film where the point was that the protagonists were unapologetically old-fashioned (against gay marriage, abortion, whatever), as it would never stand the scrutiny of ‘progressives’.