There is a much simpler way to do this, you know

Like someone who comes out blinking from having seen a crime movie in the cinema only to find a crime scene in real life, I have emerged from being obsessed with the most important British election campaign of my lifetime to find that while I wasn’t looking politics has only gone and happened in other countries too.
Apparently the Australian government is trying to bring forward a bill banning religious discrimination. The Australian edition of the Guardian has an informative article about it:
Religious discrimination bill: what will Australians be allowed to say and do if it passes?
Statements of religious belief
Protection received: statements of religious belief will not be found to breach other federal, state and territory discrimination laws.
Examples:
A Christian may say that unrepentant sinners will go to hell, an example cited in the EM which mirrors the facts of Israel Folau’s case A doctor may tell a transgender patient of their religious belief that God made men and women in his image and that gender is therefore binary (EM)
I can see why the coalition between the Liberal and National Parties that is currently in power in Australia wants to pass this bill. In the Anglosphere the politically correct Establishment continues its left wing course even when a vaguely right wing government is in power, as is the case in Australia now. It is common for this Establishment to try to suppress the freedom of speech of religious people, particularly Christians. If it became law this bill would redress the balance somewhat. It also does related things like give religious doctors the right to “conscientiously object to providing what the Guardian calls “a health service”, meaning contraception and abortion, and allows religious institutions to require their employees to hold the relevant religion.
This will help some individuals who are being bullied by the Australian State, but only at the cost of cementing yet more firmly the idea that the only way to escape such bullying is to get your particular group defined as a “protected category”.
I have an idea. Let’s put everyone into one big protected category.
It won’t be that easy to get the identity-group genie into the political lamp. In the west, we’ve allowed our mass democracies to be terminally infected by the culture of critique. If we’re to get out of this jam, the way forward is to get a sufficiently large number of normal people to (correctly) recognise themselves as an oppressed group, and then use that voting power to end that oppression by eliminating public funding for the various rando freakshow groups that comprise the bioleninist coalition shadow government.
It’s all very well to allow these people as consenting individuals to do what they please in the privacy of their own homes. However, it’s quite another matter to shower tax money on their organised degenerate identity groups so that they can attack normal people in public, undermine society and administer the majority of us into oblivion.
Fix that, and maybe then one day we can achieve the sort of national unity in our respective countries that would allow for more libertarian societies, with everyone in one big protected category.
Natalie, excellent posting about a truly nasty situation.
BEL, you’re quite right about turning off the money spigot. But I don’t see how we’re going to get enough normal people to recognize the situation simultaneously so as to act on it.
In Australia every government form (and many non government ones) has a box to be ticked asking if the person is of aboriginal or Torres Straight islander descent, if so then free stuff ensues. Also in Australia, to be accepted as an aboriginal one needs to gain the imprimatur of the local tribe, red hair and green eyes notwithstanding. Kinship is not merely genetic it seems. We are waiting for the day some enterprising group sets up an online vetting procedure, for a small fee, that would enable everyone to be of indigenous stock thereby crashing the system.
Fair point, Julie. In ordinary times I’d have little hope. But these aren’t ordinary times. These are revolutionary times. Throughout the Anglosphere the middle class is increasingly unhappy with its prospects, and growing more aware that it’s locked out of politics too. That’s the traditional fuel of system change. For oxygen, you’ve got the growing Dissident Right plus a goodly number of young people who — irrespective of their nominal political views — are united in being angry, restive and eager for change. Put these all together . . . find a spark . . . and off she goes.
If Trump, Johnson, Morrison etc continue funding their own political enemies to attack their own natural political supporters, we may just get that spark.
What it doesn’t seem to do is guarantee an *atheist* doctor the right to tell patients that they think gender is binary.
All-in-all, this bill does seem to provide some shelter for ideas expressed – but only if those ideas are coming from a religious base.
And it still allows the state to decide whether or not each individual is ‘sufficiently devout’ to be considered ‘religious’ – if not, then you’re a normal person and subject to the normal penalties for bad-speak.
Its just so much simpler to recognize a freedom to speak, period, rather than try to parse when speech is allowed and disallowed based on topic, intent, and (now) religiosity.
What a mixed blessing.
I read the descriptions of this bill, and the First Amendment groupie in me cheers, while my Inner Atheist ends up quite dismayed.
If you’re going to enact a strong speech guarantor, why even include the religious angle? Just reinforce that speech can not be over-regulated. Compared to what this bill says, there wouldn’t be that much of a political cost incurred for going that small extra mile. If being religious allows one freedom to speak, being a jerk ought to get the same consideration. My inner motivation is my own business.
Thankfully (I conclude) there is small hope that this bill goes anywhere. Both sides are already backing off, admitting that the bill overreaches its original intentions.
bobby,
Softly softly, catchee monkey ….
If taken the right way, this can be a step toward our desired end. Incrementalism — that’s how the Long March is done.
And as Richard remarked some years ago now (you do remember Richard, right? *g*), “It’s not the Congregationalists I’m worried about.” (He meant, as opposed to certain “religious” fanatics who go around flying airliners into very tall buildings and the like.)
Militant atheists have worked hard to make “religion” (mostly Christianity) an unutterable word in polite society (what Free Speech?), except of course to trash it, and to convince people that religious people are all homicidal nutcases who really ought to be permanently committed to the psych ward at Bellevue lest they run amok among us, slinging their bullets and their Bibles at us and forcing us to accept God as President. I know you’ve said your own experience of some of them has not been uniformly pleasant, but on the other hand you have no problem with the Hutterites and Mennonites up by you.
So if they can take away from us the right to practice religion (nonviolently) and to speak of our religion and its position on X in public and to put up creche scenes (freedom of expression) and to burn the flag (ditto) why can’t we piggy-back off that + this suggested Aussie bill (should it pass) and include the right of atheists to speak freely (which as I say above, we already can and do)?
The final step is to remove all language linking freedom-of-speech-&-expression with religion, period. You don’t have the right to diss the worshippers of Baal because you’re a Christian or a Jew or a Yeti-worshipper speaking on behalf of Jesis or Abraham or Big-Foot or Allah or whatever, but simply because you’re a human being. Your religion or its lack is completely beside the point.
That is the goal we strive for.
.
Really the same thing Agammon said, only he’s talking about speech while engaging in your work, such as doctoring. He’s right, of course, FoS needs to be decoupled from religion everywhere.
More generally, it does not allow doctors to tell patients that they think gender is binary, if they think so on biological, not religious grounds. Not a good optic for Australian doctors when their scientific beliefs count for less than their religious beliefs.
Mike Pence signed something similar into law as Governor of Indiana, didn’t he?
Boris has promised a lot of stuff to his mostly-unwoke voters. It would be natural for him to shut down every enemy quango he can find (tautologous: I could just say, every quango he can find), every handout to a left-dominated group, etc., to fund these promises.
I suspect that we, who fume about the state paying pressure groups to oppress us and support its expansion, may then discover that the money thus saved doesn’t quite cover it – but hey, every little helps, right?
Seriously, I don’t think I am the only one to notice the coincidence of political motive and economic excuse.
Why is freedom of speech and thought suddenly so hard? Now, in the age of the internet of all the times and places? Why do we need to make little excuses and exceptions for people’s right to think and say whatever the hell they feel like thinking and saying?
(Or I suppose the real question is, why did freedom of thought break out only in the west at certain times and places when the result is basically the entire delta between now and the Malthusian dark ages?) The boot came off the neck of man for a historical instant, and suddenly polio and plague is no more, and there are men on the moon!
After all of Western history, sitting atop a tower of knowledge and wealth that the primitive mind could not have imagined for its gods, no one has any excuse to condone chaining the human mind to some squalid cult or ideology. (By my own rules, they have the right to do so, but where is the shame? How can the assumed moral superiority of the would-be censor be sustained?)
Who are these militant atheists who are opposed to free speech and freedom of religion? I have spent a great deal of time on atheist blogs, websites and forums and I have hardly ever encountered a comment or post that expresses such opposition. Very occasionally some idiot comes on saying that religion should be banned, but they were immediately shot down in flames by just about every one else.
Julie, these are more of the intentional consequences of that bill.
This isn’t a hill I’m willing to die on. This doesn’t stem so much from my irreligion as it does my idea of the public relations aspects of spreading a philosophy of free speech. This is such a PR step back that it ought not even be considered.
There are so many other approaches to expanding freedom. Ultimately we expand freedom through persuasion. This just persuades others that we’re nuts.
MadRocketSci:
This won’t be news to a lot of people, but part of the explanation is the way moral relativity and identity have morphed. There’s a segment of the population who’ve accepted the proposition that there is no truth other than identity. You have no values, knowledge, or information to convey through words, you’re merely an avatar for whatever region on the intersectionality domain you inhabit. Under this dogma, free speech literally doesn’t exist. What you say (what you believe) is merely the product of identity. And, so, there’s nothing to protect. If you’re saying something I don’t like then I have every right to use any means at my disposal to stop you because the only reality is a Hobbesian all-against-all identity struggle.
Now, I don’t imagine that the proportion of the population who actually believes this is very large. But outside of that core group is a wider group that treats this core group as authority and so follows their lead. And outside of that group is a much larger group that goes along with the first two groups to avoid trouble. (That would include, for example, corporate decision-makers who adopt policies dreamed up by the core group.) All of that is added to the people who never had a very strong commitment to the idea of free speech to begin with, which is a lot of people. By that time, I expect you’ve got a solid majority of the population.