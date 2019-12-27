|
Samizdata quote of the day
Labour is to commission the mini millipede to hold an inquiry into why Labour lost the election. Which is funny really. I mean, everyone else knows exactly why they lost the election. In a recent conversation with one of their number, I was treated to ad hominem attacks for merely pointing out the obvious. They have their fingers in their ears, still believing, despite the evidence to the contrary that they won the argument, that Boris Johnson is an ignorant buffoon and that their economic polices weren’t a pile of shite.
– Longrider
Same on the far side of the pond. Every lie, hearsay statement, conspiracy, etc against President Trump is unchallengeable Truth. Any counter factual proof, transcripts, witnesses, etc. supporting Trump are lies, irrelevant, and bigoted, racist, hate speech. There not only is no debate, there can never be a debate. The Left believes they are correct in every detail, and are morally and intellectually superior to the “Other” who should be silenced and disappeared as unworthy to share in the coming Leftist Utopia.
One hundred years ago they would be in a lunatic asylum. Today they have podiums and run for high office to the unrestrained applause of millions.
This Conflict cannot, and therefore will not, continue in its present form.
A lot of people are egged on by big money forces to behave this crazy.
It won’t end easily. Nor will rationality be it’s defeat. Repeat nose rubbed in defeat victories by ordinary people followed by the eventual friendly hand are the only way. But the victories must come first.
Thankfully enough ordinary people are sick of the left….
That we’ve noticed the same insanity on the left over here, that they have over there. May not be unrelated to the fact that the fashion in Political parties is to retain US so called talent to organise Politikal campaigns over here.
The left, being a bit more disposed to unthinking ‘herd like’ behaviour, are more susceptible to mass hystercs.
George Atkisson is absolutely correct, especially the part about the lunatic asylum. That said, you might want to nip this in the bud as this line of thought does not improve with either age or repetition.
I blame the modern Western diet. As long as the lunatics were in a minority, they could be kept in an asylum, and they would not even notice. But once the majority* became lunatic, the problem could no longer be contained: the lunatics took over the asylum.
* possibly including me, at least before i adopted my current diet.
“Any counter factual proof, transcripts, witnesses, etc. supporting Trump are lies, irrelevant, and bigoted, racist, hate speech.”
We know a song about that, don’t we, children?
The left deals in people, talk, theory, ideas. The right is busy doing things and making a living. That’s why the left has time to make noise and join/foment protests, while the right has other things to do.
The Left is almost entirely composed of cavemen. Plato’s cave, in the higher reaches, but cavemen. And women.
No, they’d be progressive supporters of Woodrow Wilson, as sure as they are today that the constitution needs revising or ignoring, and keen to evolve the electorate to be less obstinate, though in those days via eugenics rather than importing voters.