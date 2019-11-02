We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Fascism entirely agrees with Mr. Maynard Keynes, despite the latter’s prominent position as a Liberal. In fact, Mr. Keynes’ excellent little book, The End of Laissez-Faire (l926) might, so far as it goes, serve as a useful introduction to fascist economics. There is scarcely anything to object to in it and there is much to applaud.

– Benito Mussolini (as quoted in “Universal Aspects of Fascism” by James Strachey Barnes, Williams and Norgate, London: UK, (pp. 113-114), 1928)

November 2nd, 2019 |

6 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Snorri Godhi
    November 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Also of interest is the Preface to the German edition (1936) of Keynes’s General Theory.
    See this short essay, especially section 3, for the relevant quote and some historical context.

  • CaptDMO
    November 2, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Oh goody, economics.
    IMHO……
    Ever wonder why Mr.White had to keep Mr. Keynes occupied running around with “busy work” while the
    REAL pretenders to the “Award Winning Economist” throne were gearing up for “The Battle of Bretton Woods?”
    Of course, Mr. Nixon “fixed” all that by closing Ft. Knox. NOW the U.S. can “carry” $23,000,000,000,000+ in I.O.U.s, so it can GIVE away “foreign aid”. plus indeterminate unfunded pending liabilities.
    And yes,high content Silver (and picture frames) IS part of my “portfolio”, how kind of you to ask!

  • Gene
    November 2, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    CaptDMO, Mr. White may have had his hands full with Mr. Keynes, but he was also kept busy sharing information with his Soviet handlers during the same period.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    November 2, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    In July 1941, Bernard Baruch warned Roosevelt not to trust Keynes, describing very bad experiences at the Paris peace conference in 1919. Roosevelt wrote in reply that “I did not have those Paris peace conference experiences with the ‘gent’ but from much more recent contacts I am inclined wholly to agree.” Keynes later wrote that he “had expected to find the president more economically literate” (by which he seems to have meant, more inclined to agree with Keynes). Roosevelt at the start of his presidency was not as far as could be wished from fascist economics himself (Goebbels said some nice things about him back then), but by 1941 he seems to have seen through Keynes.

    Keynes did his best to get Germany out of paying reparations – and thereby to fool people into thinking no reparations were paid. All the reparations were paid of course: the mines were pumped out, the fields re-ploughed, the buildings rebuilt, the pensions paid – with many still being paid when Germany attacked again 20 years later. They just weren’t paid by the Germans. Mostly, they were paid by the French, which certainly helped weaken France for the rematch.

  • Snorri Godhi
    November 2, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    It felt good to be able to comment on this post the day before it was posted.

  • lucklucky
    November 2, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    It is the biggest political deception of last 100 years due to WW2 that many do not know that Fascism was Socialism.

    La svolta avvenne però con la marcia su Roma. Tra i primi atti di governo Mussolini incontrò il 7 e 12 novembre Vorovskij, sottolineando le affinità ideologiche tra la Russia bolscevica e l’Italia fascista, accomunate anche dalla contestazione degli assetti di Versailles, e manifestando l’intenzione di riallacciare le
    relazioni diplomatiche a condizione che Mosca rinunciasse a intromettersi nella politica interna italiana e ad appoggiare il PCd’I. La condizione fu accettata e le
    prime immediate conseguenze riguardarono proprio le forniture aereonautiche.

    Quasi alla vigilia del primo anniversario del Patto italo-sovietico Stalin inviò a Roma una delegazione di 6 generali e altri
    33 esponenti civili dell’aviazione sovietica, giunta il 6 agosto 1934 a Centocelle con 3 quadrimotori TB-3 (ANT-6) e accompagnata l’8 pomeriggio a Palazzo
    Venezia dai sottosegretari agli Esteri e all’Aeronautica Fulvio Suvich e generale Giuseppe Valle: all’apprezzamento espresso dal duce per i crescenti progressi
    dell’aviazione sovietica, la delegazione rispose con un triplice «hurrà!»

    From page 372 to 394 an abridged story of Italian and Fascist military cooperation with Communist Soviet Union
    https://archive.org/details/Volume2019ITOMOColore/page/n371

    These are things that most British and US journalists censor.

