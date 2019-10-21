|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
This is the country Dems wish an open border with ???
Then the coup de grace: as the Chapo sons’ forces engaged in direct combat with their own national military, kill squads went into action across Culiacán, slaughtering the families of soldiers engaged in the streets.
The report is from an (understandably!) anonymous informant, h/t instapundit, who comments,
This is getting very little coverage in the US
(The BBC covered it yesterday but it’s off their website frontpage today and searching ‘Mexico’ doesn’t find it – you have to know the story specifics to find it.)
We want a less open border with the EU, but I have to admit this kind of thing makes the Calais camp, and even Merkel’s million, look tame by comparison.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
But…but…”victimless crime!”
Zero coverage. It’s not even on Fox. If people here have even heard about it, they think it was just another gun battle with druggies.
My Mexican acquaintances are aghast and afraid. This was the most fearsome test of AMLO’s hold on his country yet, and he failed. He’s facing a complete hostile military organization within his borders, better equipped than Mexico’s own military and far more motivated and trained, and Mexico’s not able to handle it.
We need to be out of the Middle East because we may need to be in Mexico very soon.
They even composed a song about their victory.
Of course the point of the essay is about a lot more than just the Battle of Culliacán itself, but the BBC page is still up, posted the 18th, and quite informative, with background on the Mexican drug cartels.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-50101739
.
Also :
Slide-show with captions: “Culiacán, Sinaloa Videos & Photos as Violence Erupts” at U-Know-the-Toob:
UT .com/watch?v=Zq03KFqLDPA
Description: [Getty – run time 8:11 – Posted Oct. 17] — Long para in italics too hard to read. Entire description between the stars:
***********************
Violence in Culiacan, Sinaloa. Violence has erupted in the streets of Culiacán, Sinaloa, as Mexican security forces battle cartel gunmen. The military took the son of El Chapo into custody. You can see photos and videos of the violence in Culiacán, the largest city in Sinaloa, throughout this article. However, Reuters has now confirmed that El Chapo’s son was released. “Heavily armed cartel fighters surrounded security forces and made them free one of drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, whose brief apprehension triggered intense gunbattles across the city of Culiacan,” the site reported. According to AZCentral, the “extended gun battle with high-caliber weapons” unfolded on Thursday, October 17, 2019 throughout the streets of Culiacán, and the city was ringed with burning vehicles. “Heavily armed civilians in trucks” opened fire with sniper rifles and machine guns. Mexican security forces blocked entrance to the city and were there in force, the site reported. However, El Horizonte then reported, “They leave (him) free. After clashes, the decision was made to release Ovidio Guzmán, son of #Chapo and thus try to avoid more violence.” Here’s what you need to know:Mexican Officials Confirmed the Arrest of El Chapo’s Son in a News Conference Riodoce, a Spanish-language publication based in Culiacan, had reported that the Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection, Alfonso Durazo “confirmed the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López son of Joaquín el Chapo Guzmán this Thursday in Culiacán.” El Chapo’s son was arrested “inside a house located in the Tres Ríos Urban Development,” the Sinaloa-based publication stated. Here’s the press conference that officials gave. Riodoce reported that at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, “a patrol composed of 30 elements of the National Guard and Sedena were carrying out a routine patrol at the Tres Ríos subdivision in Culiacan, Sinaloa, when they were attacked from a home. Patrol personnel repelled the aggression and took control of the house, locating four occupants inside.” One was El Chapo’s son. In this AFPTV screen trucks burn in a street of Culiacan, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, on October 17, 2019. Riodoce also reported, in a different article, that the city was consumed by “shootings and roadblocks that began in Culiacán after the capture of Ovidio Guzmán López, heir to Joaquín Guzmán Loera, el Chapo, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel already detained in the United States.” The violence was fairly widespread, according to Riodoce; “in the municipality of El Fuerte, about 50 kilometers to the northeast, subjects shot at the headquarters of the municipal police,” the site reported. In this AFPTV screen grab armed gunmen take position in a street of Culiacan, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, on October 17, 2019. – Heavily armed gunmen in four-by-four trucks fought an intense battle against Mexican security forces Thursday in the city of Culiacan, capital of jailed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s home.
***********************************
.
The story is also carried at the news site azcentral.com, possibly in more detail (or not), and with a bunch of photos showing violence or at least a lot of fires. Unfortunately the site wants me to either turn of my ad blocker or else subscribe. Pass on that.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/world/2019/10/17/gunfight-rages-capital-mexicos-sinaloa-state/4015229002/
https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/elviadiaz/2019/10/17/gunbattle-breaks-out-culiacan-showing-cartels-still-mighty-strong/4015771002/
As a side note: The anonymous author of the article in the OP calls himself The Anti-Pozolero. I was curious about this, as a pozole is a stew, and a pozolero would be a stewmaker.
Found the explanation here.
Very interesting, bobby. Thanks.
Let’s be fair here – this whole thing is basically entirely created by the US government. First, the War on Drugs and the expansion of it into other nations (both through direct US agent actions in other countries and money and political pressure on other governments) over the last 40 years has made it ludicrously profitable to manufacture and smuggle drugs. Secondly, political meddling by the US government – US pressure caused the defeat of the PRI in the 1990’s. The PRI had achieved a sort of detente with the cartels in Mexico. US meddling helped elect the PAN on a platform of ‘cleaning up’. Except all it did was what all of our meddling has done – destroy established power structures and leave power vacuums for the ruthless to exploit for personal gain.
So we’ve seen a massive step up in violent crime across northern Mexico over the last 20+ years. All of which is used, of course, as justification for further interventions and restrictions.
IN the 1980’s Mexico was just a ‘top-tier third world/low-tier second’, now parts of northern Mexico (not all of it, mainly on the east) are basically no-go areas.
We’re going to invade Mexico in order to ‘fix’ the complete fuck-up we’ve created in Mexico.
… and Mexico’s not able to handle it.
I hear President Duterte has offered AMLO the use of his helicopter.
Agammamon
October 22, 2019 at 3:09 am
Let’s be fair here – this whole thing is basically entirely created by the US government.
Wow. Just….wow.
Actually, this whole thing has been created by the US government and the US drug consumer.
Agammamon (October 22, 2019 at 3:09 am), Mexico’s culture is Spanish, with some Aztec inheritances. It is not the US’ fault that Mexico has always presented a dismal contrast.
Many policies from north of the border can be rationally criticised as harming Mexico as well as the US – making illegal immigration far too easy, for example. But to blame the US for the inability of Mexico’s army to defeat its criminals is, as CaptDMO says, just ‘wow’.
It also shows historical ignorance. Mexico was unable to defend itself against a far smaller US force back in 1847, and the only time they ever even briefly looked like they could win a battle in that war, it was due to the performance of el Batallón de los San Patricios, a group of Irish deserters from the US army – poor military performance is not new in Mexico. (Of course, the story of the article I referenced seemed to me to have importance far beyond that topic.)
The US is not to blame for the inability of Mexico’s army to defeat its criminals. However, the reason those criminals exist in Mexico is the US’s inability to deal with its drug problem.
Marius (October 22, 2019 at 10:47 am), one may say the US ‘owns’ (in a sense) US drug crime and one may therefore also say that, in the same sense, it ‘owns’, at least in part, half of what would be a similar level of such crime in Mexico when aimed at supplying the US market. What goes beyond – and this goes rather far beyond – is ‘owned’ by Mexico.
Being next door to the US should be a huge opportunity for Mexico. Mexico owns the fact that it seems instead to be so much of a problem.
On one point we may agree however. Whatever we debate about who ‘owns’ what morally, it may be the US will have no choice but to ‘own’ a good deal of practically solving the problem, though helped, I very much hope, by such forces for good as Mexico still has.
(And if “Mexico will pay for the wall’ ever included Trump’s seizing the assets of the cartels, then this hints he may need something not so wholly unlike a foreign war to do so – but of course, he may yet need something like that anyway.)
Well, if you ignore how we kept the entire Mexican economy going through their long debt crisis, how the PRI had become a more deadly Tammany Hall writ so large that it was itself the original Mexican cartel, how the PRI managed to drive away all of its labor support through its actions in the 80’s, how huge a percentage of their economy had become devoted to supplying heroin and cocaine and pot to the US – if you ignore that our original border clampdown came about because their cartels were kidnapping and torturing US DEA people – if you don’t count that Mexico put all of its economic eggs into its oil production right before world oil prices tanked – and if you fail to note that Mexico has had more time than the US to become a functioning society and yet remains almost third-world in many respects – sure, it’s all our fault, we suck, sorry.
The previous time Prohibition was tried, the booze runners ended up better funded and better armed than the US Coastguard.
One Coastguard boat, attempting to intercept booze smugglers, was sunk after being dive bombed. Another was sunk by a bootlegger U-Boat. Yes, really.
The primary cause of all this is the drug consumer, who creates the market. The secondary cause is the stupidity of Prohibition, which creates the enormous flood of money which corrupts everything it encounters.
Poor Mexico, so far from God, so close to the United States.
Just more Collateral Damage, yet again. And it will continue, until Prohibition is abandoned, as not only immoral, as totally counterproductive.
Not to advocate such drug usage, but the attempt to make it illegal is far far worse.
Let adults decide. Take the black market money away, and so much crime goes with it. Those seeking oblivion will find it regardless.
However, the reason those criminals exist in Mexico is the US’s inability to deal with its drug problem.
I must have missed America’s War on Salad.
American Democrats do not see these people as “criminals” but rather as additional Antifa storm troopers, battle hardened too, so open borders is a great idea.
Plus their imaginative and decorative full face tattoos, and Halloween coming up.
For a Democrat, what’s not to like?
Oy. The colossal profits of smuggling drugs (including Chinese Fentanyl) supports the cartels. Are we supposed to legalize all drugs (and anything else anyone wants to smuggle) to prevent smuggling profits? I have an idea – let’s build some sort of wall instead.