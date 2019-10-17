|
Samizdata limerick of the day
As seen on a person’s Facebook feed, in relation to those Extinction Rebellion characters as referenced in the post immediately below this one:
There once was an extinction rebellion
Led by a diminutive hellion
Who lives in a yurt
And is covered in dirt
With beliefs distinctly Orwellian.
Enjoy!
Tom
All the XR comments seem to be going to Natalie’s posting below this.
But I have a question specific to this poem: “Yurt” – the internet tells me this is a sort of posh tent. But, what is a “hellion”?
Hellion: “A mischievous, troublesome, or unruly person.”
There once was an extinction rebellion,
Whose scent distinctly a smelly one,
Their science was guff,
Their minds made of fluff,
The public got sick,
Their heads got a kick,
And they now the won’t tube ride for anyone.
The last line doesn’t scan; there’s a notable pause after “beliefs” where there ought to be an unstressed syllable. How about
With beliefs that were wholly Orwellian
?
Itellyounothing gave it more love than the spondee “Sod off, Swampy!”
Wiliam H. Stoddard (October 17, 2019 at 4:47 pm), I agree. Dropping the needless ‘once’ from the first line also improves the scansion slightly.
I had thought of making the first two lines a sentence:
Despite these minor criticisms, I admire the rhymes and point of the original. 🙂
It is now clear that “Extinction Rebellion” are against trains – electrically powered trains.
So much for just being against CO2 emissions from cars and so on – they are clearly against technological civilisation in general.
Which means they want about 95% of the population of this country to die – as the sort of primitive society they support could only support about 5% of the current population.
If they truly believe what they say, they go first, its only fair. Everyone knows the greenest thing a greenie can do is kill themselves and any children they sired.