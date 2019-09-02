Stephen Davies on the Wealth Explosion (1): How Europe was and was not exceptional

About two hundred and forty years ago, the human species began to experience a wealth explosion. Poor people, who had been living and dying on the edge of starvation for millennia, began to get less poor, and slightly richer people started to become even richer, and much more numerous. Every graph measuring human comfort, wealth, progress, length of life, and so on, switched – historically, in the blink of an eye – from being a nearly horizontal line to being a nearly vertical line. This wealth explosion began in North West Europe, and quickly spread to other parts of Europe and to the USA. Now, poor people everywhere are getting less poor in unprecedentedly vast numbers. It’s a different world, and for just about everyone, a hugely better one.
What caused this wealth explosion? And why did it first erupt where it did, in Europe?
For some time now I have been getting to grips with a new book by Stephen Davies entitled The Wealth Explosion: The Nature and Origins of Modernity.
The central and most striking arguments in this book concern how Europe was – and just as significantly, was not – exceptional, as a potential detonator of this wealth explosion.
Clearly there was something exceptional about Europe, or the wealth explosion that we all now enjoy would not have started here. And equally clearly, all the positive ingredients needed for the explosion had to be present here for it to start happening. But the mere presence of all these positive ingredients, says Davies, is not what made Europe exceptional. Until Europe started exploding economically at the end of the eighteenth century, it had been, globally speaking, an economic and cultural backwater. All of these ingredients – demographic, economic, social, institutional, intellectual, spiritual – had been present, in greater strength and for far longer, in other parts of the world, most notably in China. The economic and cultural centre of the world, at least until the late eighteenth century, was not Europe but rather the lands around the Indian Ocean. So, why did the wealth explosion not happen there?
The answer that Davies supplies in The Wealth Explosion is that Europe was exceptional in being the only one of the world’s great civilisations that was not, at the historical moment when it mattered, politically unified. No European “hegemon” emerged in the centuries just before the wealth explosion got started, in the way that single imperial regimes had emerged to dominate Russia, the Middle East and India, and as had long been in successive imperial command in China.
This was the decisive negative ingredient that Europe possessed but which was lacking elsewhere, and this was what made the difference. The wealth explosion got seriously explosive in Europe because, when it started and from then on, nobody in Europe was powerful enough or motivated enough to stop it. On the contrary, the rulers of Europe never stopped competing with one another, and were therefore strongly incentivised to keep their wealth explosion going, despite all the upheaval that it caused. Economic stasis, and cultural stagnation of the sort that would have stopped the wealth explosion, was not, for the various contending rulers of Europe, an option. They needed guns, guns which had to keep on getting better. They needed money, to pay for the guns, and for the ever increasing numbers of people needed to develop, fire and later to carry the guns into battle. They needed the wealth explosion, no matter how much it was empowering new classes of citizen producers and citizen warriors. So, they let it happen. They even encouraged it. At which point the only way not to be beaten by the wealth explosion was to join it. And there we have it: the modern world.
The above is my best shot at summarising what I think is the most important line of argument in The Wealth Explosion. I had intended to write a single, quite long, mostly glowing review of this book. And I tried, I really tried. But the task defeated me (especially the “quite” long bit). Despite its small size for such a subject (only 248 pages) The Wealth Explosion contains so many interesting ideas besides those summarised above, so much pertinent historical detail, and so many judgements based on the voluminous writings and discoveries of other historians, that I found it impossible to say everything that I wanted to say about it in one blog posting, while remaining confident that anyone at all would want to wade through all that I had written. So, I abandoned the attempt to say everything, and instead decided to make a start by merely saying something. I now intend that there will be several more postings here about The Wealth Explosion (in the manner of these recent postings here by Patrick Crozier about Ulster).
That’s the plan anyway. I’ll end this first posting about The Wealth Explosion by saying that, although I don’t now want to elaborate on why I find the central argument of this book, as outlined above, to be so persuasive, I do find it to be very persuasive, and the book in general to be fascinating. And since the historical event in question is arguably the biggest single fact that there is about the world that we now live in, that makes this a very good book indeed. How do you write an excellent work of grand historical theory? You ask important questions and you supply convincing answers. You support these answers with many other interesting and closely related truths, and with reports of relevant debates among and with your fellow historians. This is what I think Stephen Davies has done.
Meanwhile, to learn more about The Wealth Explosion, read the review of it that Ananya Chowdhury did manage to write, for the Adam Smith Institute blog. Or, read what Stephen Davies himself wrote about his book and its conclusions, for CapX. Or, if you like it when people are good at talking to camera as well as good at writing (Stephen Davies is very good at both), listen to what Davies said to the Cato Institute about his book, as recorded in this video.
I am reminded of Arnold Toynbee’s thesis that cultural and political innovation always occurs at the geographical margins of large civilizations. I think he called it “the march.”
I look forward to more on this subject, and maybe i’ll even get around to read the book.
A couple of quibbles about this post.
The above is not wrong, but perhaps a bit misleading.
An argument could be made that it all goes back to the beginning of the last millennium. If you look at Angus Maddison’s data on estimated GDP/capita, you’ll see that Europe got progressively richer during pretty much the entire last millennium — and not just Europe, but every single European country (with a few partial reversals).
(Northern?) Italy soon became the richest country in the world (GDP/capita), and when it lost that position, it was not because the Italians got poorer, but because other people, particularly the Dutch, got richer.
It is true, however, that one cannot talk about an “explosion” until about 240 years ago.
(To be continued.)
This is of course a strong anti-EU, pro-Brexit argument 🙂 — one that Dan Hannan made years ago.
I believe that there is more to be said, however. The Middle East, India, and even China, have been divided on and off, sometimes for centuries.
What is really distinctive about Europe (in my immodest opinion) is the fractal coastline, together with the natural barriers: the Alps, Pyrenees, English Channel, Skagerrak/Kattegat, etc. These features led (some) European nations to trade with each other by sea in preference to invading each other by land. They also led, ultimately, to the Age of Exploration.
Surely this cannot be right. The wealth of Europe and the USA came from plantation slavery.
It must be true, the New York Times says so.
So, nothing to do with the rise of the rule of law, then?
If I understand the argument correctly, “rule of law” would be a necessary, but not sufficient condition – not wishing to downplay the importance of the necessary conditions, but Mr Davies appears to be trying to identify the unique factor that was only present in the UK (or Holland) that led to the unprecedented sustained innovation of the past 200ish years.
I’ve not read the book, but my first thoughts are immediately favourable to the apparent conclusions reached (again, assuming I’ve understood them correctly).
I’m very much looking forward to this series, Mr Micklethwait, and very pleased to see you posting.
It did not start in ‘North West Europe’ it started in Britain.
And that was because of limited Government, rule of law, property rights, sovereignty of the individual giving rise to social equality and equality of opportunity, free market capitalism. These things were not found in feudal, agrarian, centrally Governed ‘North West Europe’ until later once Britain had led the way.
As it happens, I have been reading “The Lever of Riches” by Joel Mokyr (1990), which covers the subject of technological & economic progress more broadly. As an aside, it often seems that older books were better edited and mercifully free of the Political Correctness which defiles so much recent “scholarship”. There has been an astonishing amount of research done over the years on what caused the acceleration of economic growth in the 18th Century. Even in 1990, Mokyr’s book had a bibliography that covers 12 tightly-spaced pages.
The idea that competition between violent, ever-warring Europeans promoted innovation has been around for a long time. Clearly, competition is always & everywhere a big spur to innovation — but it seems like a necessary but insufficient condition. After all, 18th Century Europeans did not invent violent competition — sadly, that has been a big part of the history of the world.
Mokyr talks a lot about the dissemination of ideas as part of the process of innovation. One trivially fascinating example — after centuries of Japanese civilization in which they had progressed in many ways, the Portugese showed up on their shores. The Japanese were absolutely astounded that the Portugese had buttons on their clothing. No-one in Japan had ever thought of the idea of a button, which allows much more flexibility in the design of clothing. This kind of transfer of ideas seems to have been a big part of technological innovation.
Idea builds on idea. The steam engine was the foundation of the great leap forward in Europe, freeing industry from the constraints of limited unreliable wind & water power. But actually building a steam engine required precisely-bored cylinders, which required earlier progress in metallurgy and manufacturing (often driven by military requirements). Those improvements in turn required previous agricultural improvements which freed up some people from working directly on the land to work in mining and manufacturing. And the agricultural improvements also included things like bringing the potato from the New World, which depended on prior developments in ship design, which in turn depended on ….
This exponential growth in human knowledge & capabilities has been in progress since the first forgotten genius realized he could make use of fire. Centuries of essential small steps, block by block, would eventually lead to some much larger steps. The Industrial Revolution was destined to happen somewhere, sometime. And once it had happened, the ideas were destined to spread as they always do. Which is why today we get our high-tech mobile phones from previously backwards China.