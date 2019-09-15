One incident of Sectarianism in Northern Ireland does stick in my mind – myself and a friend were dropping off a car at a “park and ride” in Belfast and went for a bus – I went to buy a ticket and the driver said “We are full”, the bus was half empty so I tried again and got “WE ARE FULL” as a reply, and the bus drove off.
I asked my friend what that was all about – and he said “it is your English accent” and when I questioned further I got the further information “the driver was clearly from the Nationalist Community”.
So there you are – my own “Rosa Parks” moment, except that the lady was told to sit at the back of the bus, whereas I was not allowed on the bus at all.
I feel like the correct response in a situation like that is some equivalent to “Cool story, bro”, and then to get on the bus like nothing’s wrong. If nothing else, watching his head explode would be truly hilarious.
Given that sectarian violence is alive and well in NI, i can’t see that ending well….
Snap a picture of the bus and send it on twitter to the bus company might work better….
Having spent a fair bit of time in N.I. In the 1970s – presuming this was back then – the only sensible response was ; “Ah, right” and leave the bus with dignity. And there were no camera ‘phones or Twitter….but lots of not very nice things happened. (And no, I was not in the military). If recently, then yes, photo and Twitter would be sensible…if desperate to make a point to someone who was never going to see it.
I think that the difference is that Rosa Parks was victimised for what she looked like, Paul’s case was more about politics. Of course the bus driver was making assumptions about how much influence Paul would have had over the matters that aggrieved him. Paul might have been completely supportive of his position for all he knew. So I suppose that in practical terms the problem might just have well have been that he was black.
Bit like a Jewish bus driver having a problem with a German passenger. Impolite , irrational and ultimately stupid , but given the historical backdrop , fairly easy to understand.
It is also conceivable the driver was doing Paul a favour. The bus route may not have been safe for outsiders. This could easily happen with a bus going through a loyalist ares in reverse. It was not unknown in the 70s and 80s for emergency services, deliverymen and other visiting trades, in Belfast to go by two names, depending which sides of the lines they were on.
I figure the coolest response would have been to look pointedly down the aisle of the bus at all the visibly empty seats, and then get off while saying loudly, ‘OK, fine, not sure I want to get on a bus driven by someone who’s clearly blind as a (expletive optional) bat!’
I recall this incident being recounted to me, it is fairly recent, the last few years iirc,and the ‘victim’ had no smartphone to have recorded it on, and wouldn’t have sued anyway.
As Mr G Adams said a few years back ‘They haven’t gone away you know‘.
Since buses csn be used to commit discrimination on the basis of national origin or a perception of community and/or political affiliation, they should be banned, people don’t discriminate, buses do.
Guy Herbert: ¨it is also conceivable the driver was doing Paul a favour.¨
I worked for a company that had business with a well known international firm in Drogheda. I was sitting and passing the time of day in the works restaurant, when the following exchange took place:-
¨Are you from England ?¨
To which i replied:- ´Nah! I´m from Wales´.
And the response: ´Good, ´cos around here, we don´t like the English´.
I wonder what Mr McCartan would think about a Jewish American bus driver who refused to pick up an Eire passenger because De Valera paid a sympathy call on the German ambassador the day after Hitler offed himself, and two weeks earlier did not pay a sympathy call on the US ambassador after Roosevelt died (and had demonstrated his sympathies in other ways in the years prior). That would have “historical backdrop” – or rather, “in-living-memory backdrop”. Not nearly as much as the German/holocaust case but maybe rather more recent than the Godwin’s-law-defying comparison of that with Irish sectarianism.
There’s a lot of history in the past. I prefer true understanding to “easy-to-understand”-ing.
Though worse than anything I typically heard, the incident does chime with (entirely second or third hand) stuff I heard long ago about the 70s and pre-70s situation, regarding a tendency towards what one might call “separate and not that unequal” – the kind of thing that led to administrators from Great Britain asking, “Why do we need another car park in this area; there’s one there?” and getting the reply, “That’s the catholic car park” (or it may well have been, “That’s the protestant car park” – I heard the anecdote decades ago about a time years before that and cannot now recall whose car park it was).
Old joke:
Sammy Davis Jr. tries to board a bus in Selma, Alabama. The driver tells him he has to sit in the back. Sammy says “I’m not black, I’m Jewish”. Driver says “In that case you’re going to have to get off the bus altogether”.
I took a black cab tour in Belfast in May. The driver mentioned he was Catholic. So are I and my wife and the two Americans sharing the cab, and we said so.
From then on the vile spew of hate filled and obvious lies about Belfast protestants poured out.
It absolutely tainted the rest of our trip in both North and South Ireland.
Are these people as nastily insane as they appear?