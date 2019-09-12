|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
The welfare model suffers from a fatal flaw: over time, welfare as a right is bound to erode personal responsibility and self-sufficiency. The mutual self-interest that drives successful capitalist societies is replaced by clientelism and dependency. Something for something is replaced by something for nothing. But instead of acknowledging the flaws in the model, generations of politicians have expanded the remit and reach of the state.
– Creative Destruction
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I agree entirely, and I’d add some related complaints.
Even with private charity, there exists the danger of fostering dependency and so harming the person you are trying to help. And even with private charity there is the associated danger – not certainty, but danger – of a self righteous sense of superiority metastising in the bosom of the donor. Which takes its ghastliest form in charity events where a herd of the self satisfied rich assemble to pat themselves on the back over a good meal and some booze. With perhaps an aria or two thrown in.
But once charity becomes institutionalised – with full time employees and boards of directors etc – it cannot but attract those suffering from the next stage of the cancer of self righteousness – the belief that you are doing God’s work and may not be interfered with, least of all by your “clients.’ (For “God read whatever deity you worship, not excluding “Justice’ amd “Human Rights.”)
The final stage of the cancer is the welfare state, where the apparatchiks have formed the unalterable opinion that they are Higher Beings and their task goes well beyond administering welfare to their charges, but encompasses administering the charges themselves. This, as noted above, is not beneficial to the charges themselves. But for the apparatchiks themselves, the insolence of office has grown so swollen and pustulous that their own souls have entirely drowned in self righteousness. In the terrible, pitiable end you crystallise out as a Family Court Judge.
A question, what is the difference between these two things:
1. I will pay you $1,000 if you vote for me
2. I will pay off your $100,000 student loan if you vote for me.
The first if a felony, punishable by 3-5 years in jail.
The second is the Democrat Party’s election platform.
The other difference is that
1. involves spending your own money, or money that other peole have voluntarily given you for the purpose (felony) while
2. involves spending money forcibly extracted from innocent taxpayers on pain of punishment (perfectly legal)
The Boring Legalist response to your comment would be, that’s not what they said. They said “I will pay off your $100,000 student loan if I win the election.”
There’s no quid pro quo because there’s no way for anyone to prove to the candidate that they voted for him. Thus, there’s no enforceable contract, and so there’s no legally-prohibited vote-buying.
Of course, we all know that this is vote-buying.
But . . . . what campaigning isn’t?
Every time we vote, we’re trying to elect someone who has promised to benefit us in some way, either in some financial manner or simply to guide society in ways of which we approve. I’ve voted for many candidates because they promised to give me what I want. I imagine we all have.
I’m glad that this became a campaign promise for several of the Dems. I’m guessing they lose ten votes for every one this promise brings in. “Let’s take money from all of you and pay for these self-entitled little SJW’s’ party years!” That’s as good as Beto’s “we’re taking your guns!”
All government welfare, aid and relief are forms of voting buying. Politicians get away with it because the collection system is so widely distributed, so even those who don’t benefit go along with it, thinking it doesn’t hurt me all that much. Until it does of course, and it will.
This is one of the failings of Democracies everywhere- the Mandate Principle. Politicians usually need to make promises so we will vote for them, and they can then claim a mandate to expand government (more taxes) to fulfil what the people obviously want. Sometimes you get a politician who promises to reduce laws and red tape (didn’t Reagan do just that in California?), but such instances are rare.
Another failing is the Equality Principle- all democracies should start off with everyone equal, using force if you need to. French Revolution, anyone?
The next failing might be called the Majoritarian Principle. Who needs minorities? Why should they have rights? If the majority of People’s Representatives decide on something, it must be right! This might also be called the General Will. This is why lynchings are so popular- except for minorities, everyone else can join in!!
Any other failings, Libertarians?
A welfare system may, inter alia, encourage dependency (although it depends how seriously it is patrolled for free riders), but this observation is surely an inadequate foundation upon which to argue about the pros and cons of how a society can best respond or react to those who are failing to thrive within it.
The mutual self-interest which underpins all societies surely meets its limiting condition if the person next door is starving to death or, more likely, dying of hypothermia or untreated disease.
This may not be obvious if you live in the anonymity of a megalopolis, but it is if you live in a small town or a village where you know your neighbours and care about them.
Which leads to a genuine question: do megalopolises inevitably involve the destruction of those mutual ties which comprise society? And if so: a) should they be constrained; and b) should we listen to those politicians/philosophers who know only life in the megalopolis? It’s a good question, since it appears that these are taking over the world.
State welfare systems are Milton Friedman’s ‘category IV’ spending: the bureaucrat is spending someone else’s money on other people.
Friedman divided the money then spent on welfare in the US by the number of poor people entitled to it: “If this money were all going to the poor, there would be no poor.”
The OP and thread are true (and it’s a truth well worth stating), but the well-salaried bureaucrats running institutions causing the problem are resolved not to care, in the first instance by not noticing. (Thomas Sowell stopped being a marxist when he noticed how determinedly his left-wing colleagues never studied the effect of their aid programmes. The theory said the effect would be great – so no facts ever needed to be gathered.)
Draining that bureaucratic swamp may be harder than de-fanging the deep state – and can probably not be attempted before.
Are there any significant differences between a Welfare System and a protection racket?
Give us yer money, we’ll protect you. ‘Orrible things will happen to your children if you don’t pay.
In the last US presidential election 25% of ballots were the not-secret sort because of postal-voting, and groups such as the ACLU are working very hard to remove secrecy from voting-booth ballots as well, having achieved judicial injunctions against enforcement of ballot secrecy laws in New Hampshire, Indiana, and Michigan
bobby b
The Boring Legalist response to your comment would be, that’s not what they said. They said “I will pay off your $100,000 student loan if I win the election.”
So you are saying that the politicians don’t go to jail because their promises are dishonest, that is to say not enforceable? It tells you a lot when your protection from criminal prosecution comes from your own dishonesty.
And FWIW, there is a pretty substantial difference between voting for government thugs to take money from other people and give it to yourself and voting for the government thugs to leave you the hell alone. Certainly “leave me the hell alone” is a benefit, but there is little equivalence to the former. And that is what I (and I suspect you) usually vote for.