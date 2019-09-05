Nor does the authoritarian personality want anyone else to have freedom. This is because if other people are free to do as they please, they too are capable of bringing disorder into your life through actions which you cannot control. Such sentiments become especially pronounced when we encounter those who do not look or act like us, and who can trigger acute anxieties about what their intentions.
In Nazi Germany, the specter of Jewish and foreign conspiracies was constantly invoked to generate anxiety and a sense of chaotic disintegration. Jewish Germans and foreign elements were blamed for everything that went wrong in society, leading the Nazi party to demand ever more power, and to impose ever greater restrictions on the population to combat their influence. As Slavoj Zizek often points out, this even included making transparently self-contradictory claims about these foreign elements. Jews were simultaneously presented as both sub-human and in control of a vast conspiracy to control the globe. They were both insignificant and a massive threat to German hegemony. Any reasonably individuated person would notice this contradiction and insist that no rational person can accept it. But in a society where even thinking in a manner which did not conform to the interests of the totalitarian party could result in one’s imprisonment and destruction, who would dare express such opinions?
– Mat McManus, The Frankfurt School and the Allure of Submission
Strange to see a SQotD devoted to ruling-class propaganda!
“Any reasonably individuated person would notice this contradiction and insist that no rational person can accept it.”
Unless they’ve seen the Star Trek episode “The Trouble With Tribbles”.
The interesting thing is the comments to the article. The ones I read say Mr. McManus is a true-red Marxist. I had that impression from a quick skim of the first few paras, but when I read the whole thing I thought it seemed mostly reportorial.
Here’s a comment from “breathnumber.” It’s long, but nowhere near as long as some of the 77 comments to the piece which Mr. McManus links.
I will say this: There’s a lot to “the Authoritarian personality.” I think all of us is a little bit bossy, deep inside, though hopefully most people keep it at least a bit under wraps unless they’re being paid to be bosses. And even then, most bosses do best by keeping their bossiness on a short leash.
Seems to me that some people are “authoritarian” either because they think they’re supposed to be (like some some schoolteachers and coaches) or because they’re in it for the Power.
But I say that humans need the sense that we know what to expect, generally speaking, and some of us (not I myself of course, Snorri) sometimes find ourselves at sixes and sevens when other people seem to be getting away with breaking what we’re accustomed to taking as The Rules.
And for a variety of reasons (subject of the earlier comment, not yet made) people generally speaking tend to acquiesce to Authorities and to policies or rules that they don’t really like very much.
Is he decrying authoritarianism qua authoritarianism, or is he decrying some authoritarians’ ability to drive social sentiment in irrational directions?
What if an authoritarian is convincing society to move in rationally supportable directions? Still bad simply due to the reliance on authoritarianism?
(Probably, but I don’t think he makes that case.)
77 comments so far, some of them quite lengthy. For those who like their comments meatily philosophical, whether or not of O’ist, conservative, Classical Liberal, Petersonist, or leftist bent, this is your piece.
I’m not up to reading it yet.
“…almost all of us is … “? Quoth I ??? Ye gods!
From the quote’s second paragraph, Mr McManus seems to have one thing I connect to the authoritarian personality – the will to simplify the views of those he dislikes so he can ridicule them without the effort of understanding them. I dislike Nazis too, but I can see the absurdity of thinking that the Nazis thought the Jews were subhuman in a sense that would obviously contradict the idea of their achieving wealth and power.
(Revealingly, Mat does not even mention the loudest and most frequent accusation the Nazis (and others) made against the Jews (and financiers) in the interwar years, namely that they had started WWI. If he had known it then he might have realised that a somewhat different contradiction – a somewhat different unthinkable thought – was important to many Nazi personalities. That is immensely relevant to history back then but immensely irrelevant to the needs of PC propaganda now, and I seriously doubt the issue even crossed Mat’s mind when he wrote the quoted text above.)
The first paragraph has more quotable content but – again, revealingly – Mat speaks of those who ‘look or act’ different although his point about “bringing disorder into your life through actions which you cannot control” clearly relates to ‘act’ in the sentence after, so to put ‘look’ in the sentence at all, let alone putting it first, requires a bit of the kind of deeper-thought analysis that seems lacking in the passage.
Snorri, we have quoted a great many people who have said interesting things, such as Mao Tse-tung for example.
McManus is actually a long-time personal friend of mine. He’s an interesting fellow in some ways. Not a Marxist (he’s far more Obama than he is Lenin), but he’s definitely on the left.
Still, he’s always tried hard to engage with conservatives/libertarians/”the right” respectfully, and these days he’s putting a lot of work into speaking our own language to us in our own media outlets. This is why he writes for Quillette and The Post Millennial(which you guys might not know in the UK? But it’s fairly big here in Canada on the right).
Does anyone else note the similarities between this and Brexit. Contradictions, sub human, manipulative, wanting control and shutting down speech.
I feel I may be moving back to the 1940s.
OK, last night i just wanted to write something short & provocative before going back to watch the US Open. (This is in reply to Perry.)
There are 2 specific items that triggered me in the quote: the “authoritarian personality” and Slavoj Zizek.
I believe the “authoritarian personality” to be a pseudo-concept, just like “social Darwinism”.
As for Slavoj Zizek, it seems (fast forward to about 3:20) that he explicitly endorses mass murder, on the principle that you can’t make an omelette without breaking the eggs.
Having said all that, i am in the middle of reading McManus’ essay and i find it of interest. At the very least, it demands a reasoned counter-argument, rather than a breezy dismissal.
Snorri Godhi (September 6, 2019 at 1:16 pm), I don’t think Perry is correcting you for criticising McManus – after all, if he is, as Alsadius suggests, “more Obama than Lenin” that leaves scope for samizdatan criticism 🙂 (and I have certainly been critical in my comment above). Perry is noting that appearing as SQotD is not necessarily an endorsement of all or even any of the quote – not if you’re keeping company with Mao. 🙂 If McManus is indeed “trying to engage (in discussion) with … the right respectfully” then that is a plus relative to the standard left of today”.
I will again request that SQotD titles be given some variety that lets the comment sidebar show which ones are getting attention.
Niall: I meant no disrespect to Our Blogmaster in saying that my first paragraph was in reply to Him.
I have been kind of busy with the US Open, so i cannot say much more about McManus’ essay right now. Except that it led me to another essay, in which he and his co-author discuss different concepts of freedom, as we did about a month ago on Samizdata.
I found another bit of the essay interesting.
It reminded me somewhat of some of what has recently been said around here about fences. Wouldn’t a world without fences – a total anarchy – be chaotic? Do people “need boundaries”? Or feel they do? Do they feel the need for guidance from outside authority – to feel safe, to feel confident certainty that one is right and justified, to feel a part of something bigger and historically more important, to evade the responsibility for making risky choices?
I’m dubious. I find it hard to believe that it is anything as simple as a generalised agoraphobia in a world without fences, or such people would not complain so much when the old fences are replaced by new ones in different places. If people simply found comfort from boundaries, then why would they not find the same comfort in the new rules? On the contrary, they are their most vehement opponents.
I have said before, I think much of it arises because people are imprinted with ‘The Rules’ of their society when they are children; it is an aspect of the Moral Instinct. Some people find them comforting and familiar, and feel alienated and isolated in a strange place when they change. Others in turn feel alienated by society’s rules as the stand, rebel against their oppressiveness, and fight to build a new world with new rules where they can fit in. Could it be that the difference is some biological/cultural thing – whether the imprinting process ‘takes’ in an individual?
An interesting speculation. It might even be scientifically testable, with some observations on the behaviour of teenagers… 🙂
Oh, gosh, yes. I taught my kids not to touch the hot stove. That was a fence, a rule, and we built it into their ROM so that it became habit. I taught them to stay out of the roads, to not lick strange dogs’ faces, to wear clothes outside even when it’s hot. Fences become like muscle memory – when you learn to ski, or box, or whistle, you do certain things over and over so that your body just does them when necessary. That’s a fence.
Other people taught their kids, from infancy, to hate blacks, to open doors for girls, to say “bless you” when someone sneezes, to hate gay people, to brush their teeth after meals . . . All are fences. Some bear scrutiny, some don’t.
I’ll add my own corollary to your rule: I don’t think we get rid of the bad, unsupportable fences until they die out with the last of the generation which was inculcated to adopt them. X% of people are going to hate blacks until they die, and no rational argument is ever going to alter that. Y% are going to hate gays until they die, and no rational argument is ever going to alter that. The best we can do is to end the inculcation of new people with those unsupportable fences.