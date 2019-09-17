|
National anthem of Libertaria
The excellent Dominic Frisby is crowdfunding a music video for his National Anthem of Libertaria. He is very much out there spreading good ideas, including in such unfriendly territory as the Edinburgh Festival. I applaud his efforts.
Arise libertarians
Above totalitarians
Our guide is the mighty invisible hand
Reject state controllers
Collectors and patrollers
Our choices are better than government plans
Taxation is a form of theft
Free markets and free trade are best
Free speech, free movement, free minds and free choice
Our actions are all voluntary
Not coerced or compulsory
War we abhor, socialism does not work
No debt or inflation
No stealth confiscation
No pigs in the trough at the gravy to drink
No state education
To brainwash our nation
No experts dictate what to do, what to think
We scorn your fiat currency
Gold and bitcoin is our money
We own ourselves and we live and let live
We take responsibility
Life, love and liberty
Leave us alone, let a thousand flowers bloom
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Free movement – does that mean we have no border control what so ever?
You can interpret song lyrics however you like. Maybe it means you can invite anyone into your house you like.
Look, we don’t have to get all Judean People’s Front about it. Libertarianism is a broad church. The road is long. Walk as far along it as you can with whatever friends you can muster.
“let a thousand flowers bloom”
That’s close to Mao’s urging that opened the Cultural Revolution. But then, libertarians adopt many leftist notions, like open borders, free trade, the blank slate, magic dirt, etc., etc.
That poem needs work. Just because we are libertarians does not mean we have to present our views in the weak form of free verse – it just makes us look lazy. Several rhymes and scansions need work. Some fixes are easy – for example, ‘Collectors and patrollers’ just needs to be ‘Collectors, patrollers’ and We scorn your fiat currency can just omit ‘your’ – but some other lines need serious recasting for rhythm. As for rhyme, ‘theft’ is rhymed with ‘best’ !! – oh, dear.
As regards content, not form, I agree with Stuart (September 17, 2019 at 2:11 pm) above that “free movement” begs questions and should be omitted. Likewise, ‘War we abhor deserves the “And WWII (against Hitler) – abhor fighting the nazis, do libertarians?” rejoinder it will get. The paraphrase of Mao in the very last line is also unwise (and pretty meaningless).
It is OK as a first draft and has some decent lines, but I estimate a minimum of three rewrites before it is ready for prime time. Verse 3 passes muster as is (but might No pigs at the trough, of our gravy to drink be better) but the other three need work.
(I’m busy at the moment but may have suggestions.)
Ha! Funny how different people take different meanings.
I read that line and thought “Heh heh, nice one, good dig at communism. Communism let one hundred flowers bloom – libertarianism will give us a thousand!“”
neonsnake (September 17, 2019 at 4:12 pm), it’s just propaganda. Mao said “Let a hundred flowers bloom.” He could as easily have said a thousand, or ten thousand, or a million. Corbyn or Jo Swinton or the Greens can promise blooming flowers in whatever number they want. Why would anyone not already convinced be even interested – any more than you and I hear Mao’s phrase and think, “Oh, communism must have something after all – it lets an entire hundred flowers bloom”?
The third verse presents ideas one could at least defend – that inflation takes money out of your pocket and into bureaucrats’ pockets for example, or that ‘expertise’ is the excuse for bullying – but literally any programme can claim to let flowers bloom. It’s not diagnostic. (Do you remember the natural law party’s manifesto decades back? They promised that light from the sun would continue to reach the earth under their administration, and also reflected light from the moon! To be fair that was an analogy explaining how we’d be perfectly in line with the EU and also perfectly free and British.)
It’s like those ads where afterwards you may remember the jingle or the joke but can’t for the life of you recall even which kind of product was being advertised. 🙂
Legal Daisy Spacing lets a hundred flowers bloom – under strictly regulated conditions, of course. 🙂
Of course. But I don’t think the line is saying anything deeper than “it’s ten times as good”.
Tough crowd this evening! 😀
Legal Daisy Spacing looks fun, mind.
“Peacenik anarchists? No thanks!”
(I mostly kid. But I’m also a Hayekian, not a Rothbardian.
And this metallism and bitcoin stuff is bullshit.)
Yes, it does seem more like an Anarchist anthem (if that is not a contradiction in terms) rather than a Libertarian anthem.
As Rob Fisher says, “Libertarianism is a broad church”. But the breadth of that church is probably a reflection of how far removed it is from genuine influence. It is tough to see the Anarchist end of the Libertarian spectrum ever getting comfortable with the Limited Government end.
And is the “free choice” term intended to be a blatant pander to the abortion extremist vote? 🙂
😆 😆 😆
Crikey, chaps and chapesses, it’s just a song!
Where does a Libertarian get their water from?
A “Well, actually…”
Yes, tough crowd, neonsnake.
“It is tough to see the Anarchist end of the Libertarian spectrum ever getting comfortable with the Limited Government end.”
I dunno, I’m an anarcho-capitalist inasmuch as I think it could work and would be a good idea. But I don’t expect it to be achievable any time soon so I can work with anyone who wants a smaller state than the one we’ve got.
“metallism and bitcoin stuff is bullshit”
Money that the state can’t inflate sounds useful, though.
“Money that the state can’t inflate sounds useful, though.”
True. But money that the market can’t inflate is less so. The demand for money varies over time. If the supply is fixed, the price fluctuates violently.
Imagine we start off with a community of 100 people. We need a certain amount of money to run trade with sensible numbers. Now imagine it “goes viral” and a hundred million people try to get in on the new currency over the period of a week. What’s going to happen to the price of each token if you can’t expand supply to meet the new demand?
The total amount of money represents all the partial trades currently in progress across the whole market. Start with the idea of barter – you exchange grain for boots, or turnips for ploughs, say. But as a farmer with grain wanting new boots, you can’t always find a cobbler with boots wanting grain. So you split the transaction into two, spread across time. You exchange grain for money, and then at a later time you exchange money for boots. The money keeps track of these split-across-time transactions. They’re just IOUs, a legally enforceable, transferable promise to pay something of value at a later date.
As the number and character of trades going on across the marketplace changes, so does the demand for money. The supply of money has to track it fairly closely, or all the extra people wanting to do long-term split-over-time trades will have to wait until some of the tokens become available. People who want to save for their old age might be hanging on to it for a very long time indeed, and if people start living longer, or the population grows or shrinks, that’s going to shift some impressively large amounts of money around the system.
Yes, it’s a jolly good idea to stop the politicians messing with the supply of money in their efforts to “control” or “improve” the economy. The results are as bad as when they try to mess with the price of any other goods or services (like labour, or house prices, or rent, …). But no, you don’t want a currency whose supply can’t track demand.
Outrageous. You’re clearly a socialist.
Burn him!
(The song is a fun ditty. I’ve been listening to the rest of the album tonight for a laugh while making dinner. It’s fun, if not quite my cup of tea, musically. Passive Aggressive Hip Hop is quite good, mind, as is Hate Speech. I don’t quite agree with everything he’s saying, I’m not quite a “bash the woke” guy, but it’s amusing enough)
Free movement – does that mean we have no border control what so ever?
Border control is less important if you don’t have a welfare state and work or starve ethics.
But you can’t place “libertarian” along the same continuum that separates “left” and “right”. It isn’t measured along the same axis. There are progressive libertarians and there are conservative libertarians. It’s like left-handed meat-eaters and right-handed meat-eaters – there’s a communication of a characteristic, but no causal connection.
You don’t need to embrace conservatism to be libertarian.
As well as all the other tosh, Bob Sykes even thinks FREE TRADE is a leftist notion 😆