“Does Britain have free speech?”

The title is quoted from a Quillette article (h/t instapundit) inspired by the following letter to author James Flynn from Tony Roche, publishing director of Emerald, explaining their decision to drop his book:
“I am contacting you in regard to your manuscript ‘In Defense of Free Speech: The University as Censor’. Emerald believes that its publication, in particular in the United Kingdom, would raise serious concerns. … the work could be seen to incite racial hatred and stir up religious hatred under United Kingdom law. Clearly you have no intention of promoting racism but intent can be irrelevant. …”
In the 1930s, J.R.R.Tolkien’s publisher contacted him regarding publishing ‘The Hobbit’ in Germany. To do so, they were legally obliged to provide an assurance that Tolkien had no Jewish ancestry. Tolkien gave them two courteous letters, saying he would rather they sent the first but he acknowledged it was up to them. The first politely withheld the information. The second expressed Tolkien’s “regret” that he had “no ancestors of the gifted Jewish race”, adding that his pride in his German ancestry would be sensibly diminished if enquiries of this kind pointed to Germany’s future. (Alas, back then, all too clearly they did.) Because it is this second letter that was found in the publisher’s files, it is thought they acted on Tolkien’s request to send the first.
My pride in being British will be sensibly diminished if Emerald’s letter points to our future. My Brexit enthusiasm owes much to my knowledge that one side would let Britain become a place where Emerald could feel less concerned, while the other are determined to give them cause to feel yet more.
Emerald Publishing was founded in 1967 “to champion new ideas”, according to its website. I guess you could say free speech is an old idea and banning it is the new idea – though also a very old one. Or maybe ‘champion’ doesn’t mean what I thought it did. Such pride as I ever felt in British publishers was sensibly diminished as I read that letter – and it did not cheer me to think that while the decision may reflect some cowardice or even complicity in Emerald, shocked to find an un-PC book had somehow crept into their planned list, the letter may also be factual and more honest than the activists who would prosecute.
From the Article: “Emerald would need to accept a high level of risk both reputational and legal. The practical costs and difficulty of managing any reputational or legal problems that did arise are of further concern to Emerald.”
Big problem for publisher Emerald; no big deal for author Flynn. He can self-publish his book, as so many novelists and others are doing these days. That way, he takes any legal risk.
Niall K: “… my knowledge that one side would let Britain become a place where Emerald could feel less concerned, while the other are determined to give them cause to feel yet more.”
That is rather optimistic. That the side which goes around insulting fellow citizens as “Remoaners” and essentially telling them to shut up will turn out to be die-hard defenders of other people’s Free Speech? That does not sound like a sure bet!
From the Article: “The good university is one that teaches students the intellectual skills they need to be intelligently critical — of their own beliefs …”
Gavin, I am one who does that. If your comment made any sense, it would mean I was an enemy of free speech.
The difference between remoaners and remainers, the fact that people in the UK do not call people who voted for remain ‘remoaners’, has been explained to you many times, but you seem determinedly obtuse on this subject (and very repetitive). Perhaps you should consider the possibility that those of us who live here might have more insight into which faction has more liking for the hate speech laws and which has less.
Meanwhile, since you have defined me as an enemy of free speech then I’m not sure where you think it’s friends could be found in the UK today. Or do you prefer the easy cynicism of assuming there are none?
Of course not, Britain does not have free speech. There have been significant number of cases recently.
Oddly, Americans know you have the right to free speech (1st), the right to bear arms (2nd), the right to privacy (4th), and the right to refuse to self incriminate (5th). And all the others.
The government doesn’t give you those rights, you have them when you are born, as surely as a tribesman in the deepest part of Africa has them.
The fact that you let your government take them from you is on you.
Longmuir–calling treacherous remainaic scum as what they are is free speech. And since you obviously can’t defend free speech why don’t you find some American leftist weasel site more suited to your views.
As for what we “let” the bastards take–yeah obv we should have been able to stop a rigged establishment of shithouses from following plans laid down by the globo elite. The few of us .All by ourselves. You have Trump–for all his failings–by sheer luck. So don’t any Yanks be getting on their high horses.
The quick answer is no, the UK doesn’t have free speech, as numerous visits from the police have proved.
The longer answer is that the UK doesn’t actually understand freedom. Recent case in point is the Labour Party’s push to ban private schools. The pushback to this has mostly been an argument for the benefits of private schooling, not an argument for the freedom of the individual to choose.
The argument for individual liberty as a good in itself has disappeared from British life, replaced by an acceptance of state control over health, speech and much else. This acceptance is so deeply rooted that half the country is now yearning to transfer this control to an even more remote and unrepresentative state – the EU.
Niall K: “… since you have defined me as an enemy of free speech …”
No, I have not defined you as an enemy of free speech, Niall. That is your interpretation. Please don’t take discussions so personally.
In a democracy, each person gets one vote. Clearly, things have happened in the UK which Niall K personally did not vote for — but they happened because other people voted for them. Looking in from the outside, it is not obvious that — en democratic mass — No Dealers have a higher level of commitment to the kinds of free speech they find distasteful than the Every Closer Union people. It would be good if they do. We are all on this Earth to learn, and if there is evidence showing that stronger commitment, please do not hesitate to share.
Since Perry de H took the time to set up The Great Realignment site specifically for Brexit-related discussions, it might be better for posters to avoid bringing up their hopes or fears for Brexit on Samizdata.
I tell my 5 year old daughter to quit whinging at times: does that mean I don’t support free speech?
… and stir up religious hatred under United Kingdom law
I wish people would be more honest, there is probably only one religion at stake here, and it also raises not only the issue of free speech but equality before the law, something that religious extremists of all kinds have been against for decades to further their own cause, and has been steadfastly resisted, but for some strange reason this has suddenly been all forgotten and capitulation is the order of the day, even by those calling themselves “progressive”.
Our own dear PM got lambasted for an article that, quite ironically, supported free speech and freedom to wear whatever you like, by no less than an a man whose own religion has already got legal exemptions, and its supporters think they should have more.
It is rather you, Gavin, who should cease posting this inane comment as you have done over and over for (literally) years whenever Brexit gets mentioned. If you cannot see that Boris Johnson (“Women should be free to wear burkas – and I should be free to say they look like letterboxes in them.”) is a better bet for lessened speech restraints than either Corbyn or Swinson then that is on you. Here in the UK, it would be very hard to get confused about that.
Niall — You are a decent person, and you have strong beliefs about certain subjects. That is great! But it was unnecessary for you to bring those beliefs into a discussion on Samizdata about free speech — especially when the Samizdata leader has set up a parallel site specifically for discussion of That Which Shall Not Be Named.
Yes, Boris J. is definitely saying the right things about free speech. However, the UK is a Parliamentary democracy, where the Prime Minister is not directly elected by the people and legislation comes from majorities among the elected MPs, not from one man. Do a majority of the MPs subscribe to Boris J.’s views?
The UK has had Conservative governments in the past as well as in the present. Consequently, Conservative MPs bear a lot of responsibility for creating (or allowing the continuation of) the legal and regulatory environment which gave Emerald cold feet about publishing the book in question. If Conservative MPs in the future become much less authoritarian and more pro-free speech, that will be a good thing. Let’s hope that happens.
I haven’t read the book, so a lot involves conjecture, but I decided to take a look into the law to see what standards might be applied to any publication. There are two relevant statutes, the first applicable to print publications and the second to an eBook:
1. The Public Order Act 1986 (as amended by the Racial and Religious Hatred Act 2006 and the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008)
The relevant portions are Parts 3 and 3A, which are essentially identical except that Part 3 deals with race and Part 3A with religion and sexual orientation. The Act itself is tediously repetitive, but it covers speech, behaviour, performances of plays and the possession, publication or distribution of written or recorded materials. A person or corporate body can be liable to prosecution, and if a corporate body then also the director(s)/member(s) can be held personally liable.
The elements of the criminal offence are that (a) the material must be
and (b) the person or corporate body
The latter part seems to be the basis for Emerald’s refusal to publish. They point out that the crime requires no element (which is kinda true, though not really in practice), but it ignores the fact that the material must first be “threatening, abusive or insulting”. I’m being presumptuous, but I rather doubt this is the case with Prof. Flynn. Even if he’s quoting insulting or abusive material, context definitely matters.
2. The Communications Act 2003 s.127
This is such a ridiculous law, and so typical of the Blair government which liked to enact legislation giving the CPS and police broad discretionary powers to prosecute normal conduct. It reminds me a little of the Sexual Offences Act 2006 which made it illegal for two fifteen-year-olds to consensually kiss. They did that in order to catch pædophiles, but they were just too lazy to exclude behaviour that probably the vast majority of children freely engage in.
The standard under the Communications Act is that it is a crime to send over any public electronic network any material that is
They don’t bother to define their terms, so it’s left to magistrates (no jury trial) to decide what is “grossly offensive”. Intent is not explicitly an element of the crime (though it’s kinda read into it), so for instance amongst a number of well-known prosecutions a woman was convicted of posting without malicious intent the lyrics of a rap song on Instagram which included repeated use of what is described elsewhere as “a racial term”. A black police officer took offence. The offender in this case was simply reckless.
However, for a publication of the sort under consideration, the defence against a prosecution under the 2003 Act would be Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights and the judgement in Handyside v. UK (1976), in which it was found that it is lawful to publish material that may
Context matters, and it would be very difficult to get from merely “offensive” to the “gross offence” that is an element of the crime. I note in connection to the question of “context” that, contrary to reports in the media, the Sheriff in the case against Mark Meechan a.k.a. Count Dankula did consider context, and there has never been any doubt about that in other cases or in (e.g.) the Law Commission’s scoping report on this subject. The question of what constitutes “gross” offence would (I guess, in this case) revolve around questions like whether the material was posted in an unrestricted manner, open to all (not true if being sold on Amazon, for example); whether it involved a good faith discussion of matters of public interest; whether it’s a sober discussion, and specifically whether it addressed the subject of freedom of speech.
In the two cases I’ve referred to here, the casual disregard for who saw the material (Nazi pugs or rap lyrics) was an unstated but obvious factor in what constituted causing “gross” offence. Academic discussion of racial terms or phrases such as “gas the Jews” is not the same. I’ve had a look at some of the past cases brought under the 2003 Act, and none of them make me think a case against Flynn or Emerald Publishing would be at all likely, though as I say I haven’t seen the book.
I should note just in passing that Emerald’s claim to be at “material legal risk” were others to post passages of the book is utter bollocks.
XC, what a simple world you live in.
The Quillette article popped into my Google feed this morning.
From the article:
And, later:
Sounds like the author is a terrible person, what with his desire to rebut the views of “race realists”. 🙄
I really want to read the book now.
the right to privacy (4th)
Just to be clear, the 4th guarantees you due process before the government can force you to reveal information you kept private. It is not a general right to privacy, notwithstanding some of the ridiculously argued cases based on this supposed general right to privacy. It certainly does not guarantee you the right to have you face blanked out in google streets photos of public places, for example, or some of the more ridiculous extension of this idea involving condoms and babies.
The government doesn’t give you those rights, you have them when you are born, as surely as a tribesman in the deepest part of Africa has them.
What possible basis do you have to make this claim? What is it written in some great book in the sky that you have a right to those things? You might claim that people should have these rights (if you can argue that case) but insofar as we have a “right” to anything we only have it insofar as we are able to defend that right. You might claim it is stolen if the government doesn’t defend it, but that presumes some underlying philosophical agreement that doesn’t exist.
Or TL;DR, what Perry said.
I wonder if the author of this book is aware of the little community here? The censorship issue has generated a modest amount of publicity for it. It would be good if he were to self publish it and at least sold enough copies to cover his costs. Better still if it went viral and sold millions.
Neonsnake quoted: “… a plausible case that genetic differences between the major races are unlikely to confer an advantage or a handicap for desirable personal traits; …”
Yes, I noticed that in the article, and wondered if this New Zealand prof had ever watched an NBA game, or an NFL game, or even some European soccer games. If so, would he have wondered if the ethnic backgrounds of the players reflected the statistical distribution of ethnicities in the population at large?
It is praiseworthy to not be racist and to judge people as individuals — but it is not praiseworthy deliberately to close one’s eyes to self-evident facts.
Not true all the way through. The US government indeed does not give US citizens those rights because, as the founding fathers put it,
In a pre-political “state of nature”, you theoretically have all your natural rights – there is no state or law asserting the power to violate them – but minimal practical means for securing any of them. The state is an attempt to provide the means.
To exist, a state violates your ‘natural’ rights: for example, it is a basic ‘natural’ right not just to defend yourself but to avenge yourself, to vindicate your own cause, to find and punish whoever wronged you. Almost every society replaces that basic natural right with trial by jury or some similar demand that you get other people – people who cannot know the truth of your claim with your certainty – to judge your cause, and you must submit to their decision even if you know they are wrong.
A constitution (ideally) is a design for which state-of-nature rights will be violated, the better to enforce others. (All this from – my understanding of – Burke.)
@Niall Kilmartin
In a pre-political “state of nature”, you theoretically have all your natural rights
But on what basis do you make the claim that you, even theoretically, have all your natural rights? What exactly even is a “right”? To my understanding a “right” is a claim that using violence in defense of this “right” is considered right and proper. So you have a right to to free speech, and consequently if you use force to ensure that you are not censored that that force is right an proper. And, from a different perspective, the use of force to prevent you from doing so (by for example shutting down your newspaper) is not right and proper. If you have a “right to keep and bear arms”, then the use of force to stop someone taking your guns is right and proper and using force to take someone’s weapon is not.
But, and here is the fundamental point, what is right and proper is founded on a moral code that is evolved within a society, unless you believe that Moses came down with those tablets. And, evidently, how that moral code has evolved, which is to say what is considered “right and proper” is very, very different in different times, places and with different groups. To take two extremes, adherents to the Muslim faith often believe that apostates should be executed, whereas adherents to Jainism walk about looking at their feet lest they should accidentally squish a bug.
And this is true over time two. To take Christianity… if you went into a church in Virginia three hundred years ago and asked how many though slavery was right, you’d pretty much get everyone to agree. Two hundred years ago their unanimity may have been less complete, but ask them about equality of women and even the women would agree that they were not to be trusted with full rights, and ask them fifty years ago if homosexuals should be thrown in jail you’d get a full on round of applause. Of course ask today and there’d be shuffling of feet and “love the sinner not the sin”. But the point is that the Bible changes, but even within adherents to the literaltruth of the Bible, the moral code has, and continues to evolve.
So I find this idea that I have often heard asserted that we have a “natural right” to such and such, very unconvincing. It seems to be founded on a flawed premise that what is right and wrong is universally so, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding. There are surprisingly few things that everyone agrees are right or are wrong.
And I think, actually, this is at the root cause of the bifurcation of society that is so evident in the USA and in Europe (and, I suppose I should say in UK since one might not include it in “Europe”.) Many disagreements about specific policies are arguing over a detail where resolution is not possible since the fundamental moral code underlying the two interlocutors is irreconcilably different. In the USA some people thing that it is a fundamental right to own the means of self defense, and that is a right, others think that no such right exists, in fact that such a right is dangerous. When two people from these two camps start arguing about the merits of an “assault weapon” ban they are arguing over something that is utterly disconnected from the actual disagreement, which is a fundamental one of what is considered right, and therefore a “right” that can legitimately be defended, and what another denies is either right, or a right.
The framers of the US constitution stated explicitly such rights were “endowed by their creator”. I don’t see how a secular basis for inalienable rights can exist across populations with different cultural backgrounds.
I’d say there was quite a lot of basic agreement. Natural right theory tends to be very general: you can do what does not harm others, you may defend yourself from being harmed by others, that kind of thing. But it’s a centuries-old subject with a vast existing literature. I was just putting Burke’s theory of constitutional rights into the mix as information.
@Niall Kilmartin
I’d say there was quite a lot of basic agreement.
We can argue at length about whether that is true or not. But one thing is true, when people are thinking of “rights” in the context of the US Constitution (which is kind of the genesis of this particular sub thread) they deal with things about which there really is little agreement, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, right to keep and bear arms, the need for a warrant before search, limitations on the power of government to punish and so forth.
In a sense that is to be expected, you don’t need to list things people agree about, you have to assert your position on matters that are disputed. But, in a sense, that is the whole point. To argue that we have a right be keep and bear arms, or to a free press by saying they are “natural rights” is really a jejune argument, in fact, in a sense it is a circular argument.
All I am saying is that we should come to a consensus on what “rights” we think are legitimate, document them, and then allow them to change, but make it hard to change. This is what the framers of the constitution did, that is what the barons did in Magna Carta and the English Bill of Rights, however, the underestimated the mendacity of there future descendants in the political classes.
BTW, I have been listening recently to some lectures by the ever controversial David Starkey on the subject of Magna Carta. I highly recommend. Youtube will be your guide.
Fraser O: “… we should come to a consensus on what “rights” we think are legitimate …”
One man’s right is another man’s responsibility. There is a hypothesis that the Framers of the US Constitution talked about rights but not responsibilities because, in the more strained economic conditions of the 18th Century, it was screamingly obvious to them that they each had great & unavoidable responsibilities. Rather in the way that if we are giving road directions to someone today, we will not mention which side of the road to drive on — it is just too obvious to be worth stating.
Perhaps the statement should be expanded to read — ‘we should come to a consensus on what rights and corresponding responsibilities we think are legitimate’.
Agnostic that I am, I’ve always read this as “endowed at our creation.” Everybody had a creation, even if there’s no god. Simple basic fact as opposed to numinous-conferred privilege. I don’t care who gave it to me – I’m convinced that I do possess it, and that, if you attempt to take it away. I can justify most any reaction.
Why do I think these right exist? Because I want them, and because life would be impossible without them. So, not fully logical, but I’m claiming them anyway.
True. The Framers – the thinkers – were stating aspirational things. They were describing the society in which they wished to live, which didn’t exist anywhere else, until they made it so.
They weren’t so much describing what they saw as asserting what they wanted – and they managed to craft society-defining documents and theses that made it so.
Our country looked at those aspirations and signed on to them, and we still do so today. (Well, some of us.) No, we’re really not born with some goddess on high watching our warrant requirements – there’s no natural right to these things existing as an idealistic principle somewhere – but those requirements are central to how we wish to conduct our relationship with “government.” After all, “government” just means “all of you.” The Framers said that we have the natural right to say FO to “all of you” unless we’re hurting all of you, in which case all of you have just cause to stop us. Failing that, FO. That’s what the Framers wanted to instill. The Framers were the ultimate effective libertarians.
If people are somewhere claiming that some god announced that we should have weapons, well, ha. Didn’t happen, there are no, etc., etc. I’m not willing to live without weapons, because some of you suck. Have a problem with that? Get rid of the people who suck. Then I’ll get rid of my weapons. That’s just basic, nonnegotiable life to me.
bobby,
Shame on you! And you a lawyer, therefore an adept when it comes to logic! *g*
/Teasing bobby 😉 😀
Everyone: If life is not possible without X, then without X there is no living entity, not even the stupidest chicken.
I don’t feel up to the whole Randian lecture tonight, and I think most of here have the gist, so fear not — I shall desist.
Except to note that while the basic principle [Force, fraud, and extortion are immoral and not permitted except in defense of oneself or innocent others] is both simple and logical, just as in applied physics there are realities that are going to require riders or explications in order to approach the ideal in the real world. Reality is a messy business.
Chief among which are the existence of human insufficiencies, as of the child, the demented, the retarded, the infirm; and the corollary to the libertarian Principle that requires everybody to keep his hands off everybody else. (This is easy logic. Given that A iff B, then not-B implies not-A, and vice-versa, for all objects A,B in the set under discussion, namely the human race.)
Also, every non-trivial logical system rests on postulates, i.e. assumptions that must be accepted without proof. Political philosophy is a subset of moral philosophy, and philosophy in general must aspire to strict logicality. That’s why philosophers have so much trouble with it, and if they really don’t get the necessity for postulates, for unproven assumptions, they will end up chasing their tails.
But ethical and political philosophy are applied moral philosophy, so we who think about these things have to try to make assumptions which, though unprovable, nevertheless seem (to each of us, as individuals) to be in line with the way reality works. So we have to consider the nature of humans and what is required if they are to live, or to live well, or to live in society.
To this extent, then, ethical and political philosophy are empirical in that they have have to take into account what has happened to other people and peoples who live according to various rules of behaviour.
Frankly, to some of us it seems blindingly obvious that absolute slavery, chattel slavery, is morally wrong, even if there are cases where the enslaved are better off than they would be otherwise. From this, the libertarian Principle in itself, as the ideal, is a no-brainer.