Climate change scientists starved of media coverage

According to the Independent they are, anyway.
The study showed climate change deniers were featured in nearly 50 per cent more media articles than expert scientists.
Naturally, the Indy cements its point by putting a video of renowned climate scientist Greta Thunberg at the top of the article. They also put up some graphs and, discussing them, can not quite bring themselves to use the study’s terminology of CCC (climate change contrarian) and talk about the non-existent CCD (climate change denier) data set. A testament to the Indy’s devotion to reporting accurately the true official expert view.
The Indy even gives us a lovely example:
For an example of how some media outlets mistreat environmental issues – Fox News had a debate about the Trump administration’s move to weaken the Endangered Species Act yesterday.
A former senior Interior Department official was defending the act, while a random editor from the conservative website Townhall was defending Trump.
One of those people is vastly more qualified to talk about the act than the other – Clue: It’s the one who worked for the government…
So not about climate change, and “worked for the government” is a synonym for “scientist” as far as the Indy is concerned, it would seem. Good work, guys.
As for the study, I am curious about how they selected the media outlets for comparison, but I have not yet looked. And I wonder what would happen if we measured media attention given to non-expert climate change alarmists?
In any case, even on the face of it the study does not quite show what the Indy thinks it shows:
Here we show via direct comparison that contrarians are featured in 49% more media articles than scientists. Yet when comparing visibility in mainstream media sources only, we observe just a 1% excess visibility, which objectively demonstrates the crowding out of professional mainstream sources by the proliferation of new media sources, many of which contribute to the production and consumption of climate change disinformation at scale.
I guess “crowding out of professional mainstream sources” is something the Indy would want to play down. Other than that it is the same old story: the peasants are revolting and the nobility are afraid.
People agreeing with the orthodox view is not news.
At the very least, there is a minor change in attitude, using a definition of “contrarian”, which although does not cover the vindictive baggage of “denier” it does still paint an impression of “wrong”.
What most climate alarmists cannot seem to get their head around is that most “deniers” don’t actually deny the basic scientific evidence of human effects on the climate, but are questioning whether (a) anthropogenic CO2 emissions are the primary driver, (b) things will get worse and (c) there is an impending eco-catastrophie waiting for us and we must act immediately.
It is neither denial or incorrect to question any of the scientific hypothesis, doing so is not contrary to anything but part of healthy discussion of the scientific method.
Note that the Indy is parroting the same left-wing fantasy, implying that once you work for the government you become some hyper-intelligent paragon of goodness with enhanced morality and instant scientific understanding in all fields.
It really doesn’t matter what your credentials are, if you are wrong you are still wrong no matter how well qualified you are to comment. None of the predictions made by climate science in the last thirty years have come to pass, not a single one. The suggestion that their hypothesis has been falsified and that they need to re evaluate it is perfectly reasonable. The Climate Change Contrarians are those that are still insisting that CAGW is a thing after it is quite evident that it isn’t.
Shall we send them to the camps, or just take ’em out and shoot ’em?
Given that we have repeatedly been told that “the science is settled”, why do we still have climate scientists?
The author has plainly never met anybody from the US government.
Runcie Balspune: not to mention (d) the action we must immediately take is to implement socialism.
From the ‘Nature’ article: “We juxtapose 386 prominent contrarians [i.e., real scientists pursuing the truth] with 386 expert scientists [i.e. money-grubbing unscientific useful idiots supporting the Party line] …”
Goodness gracious! There are 386 “prominent contrarians”! There is hope for the human race — and for science — after all.
They are such lying weasels!
Reference [10] is Anderegg and Prall 2010, which compiled a list of climate experts both for and against the consensus (903 for, 472 against, 1372 total, 3 names in both lists), that were 66% for and 34% against. They made no attempt to claim this sample was representative of scientists or climate scientists as a whole. They simply observed that those who disagreed with the consensus didn’t get published as often in the climate science journals.
You can confirm the numbers here.
Reference [5] is Doran and Zimmerman 2009, which can be found here.
Doran and Zimmerman got 3146 Earth scientists of various specialisations to complete a survey asking two questions:
1. When compared with pre-1800s levels, do you think that mean global temperatures have generally risen, fallen, or remained relatively constant?
2. Do you think human activity is a significant contributing factor in changing mean global temperatures?
They only got asked question 2 if they answered “risen” or “fallen” to question 1. They say:
Since the 82% is 82% of those 90% who were asked question 2, only about 90% of 82% could have answered risen/yes. That’s about 74%.
That’s for scientists generally. They don’t mention the figure for climate scientists in the text, but the number appears as column 3 in figure 1 and is around 88%. Again, that’s 88% of those asked, but we can’t tell how many were.
Again, it’s only when they narrow the sample down to the group that gets lots of papers published in the climate science literature that they (almost) hit the 97% figure so widely cited. There were only 79 such scientists out of the initial sample of 3146. Only 77 of them answered question 2, and 75 of those answered ‘yes’. (Presumably ‘risen’/’yes’, but there’s nothing here to say that none answered ‘fallen’/’yes’.) So that’s at most 75/79 = 94.9%. But they’re not going to miss any weasel trick to get a higher number, so they say:
Papers reporting the supposed consensus of ‘scientists’ or ‘climate scientists’ are in fact reporting a consensus of ‘climate science journals’. Only consensus scientists get published – that’s at 97%. But as Doran and Zimmerman show, significantly less than 97% of scientists are believers. Which demonstrates that the climate science journals are not representative of scientific opinion, or even the opinion of climate scientists.
And yet, almost without exception, all the lying weasels citing the 97% figure say it’s the percentage either of ‘scientists’ or ‘climate scientists’! Their numbers are wrong, as can easily be discovered by simply following their own references (!!), let alone having any knowledge of how this particular subject has been extensively treated in the climate debate they claim to have just studied, which suggests that the authors here didn’t. Or that if they did, they figured they’d better pretend they hadn’t too if they wanted to get any more of their papers published!
Perhaps having discovered through their research that the best way to get published in journals like Nature is to lie like a weasel, they exploited their research findings for professional profit?
‘Nature’, of course, burned their reputation to the ground when they first published the infamous ‘Hockeystick’ paper by Mann, Bradley, and Hughes without checking it, and then failed to deal with it in a scientifically ethical manner when the flaws and falsifications were discovered. That they still haven’t learned the lessons of recent history even today is no great surprise.
As pointed out in the OP this quote from the Indy has nothing to do with climate change, but here it goes:
So Fox News gets a highly qualified person to argue for the anti-Trump side, and a cowboy to argue for the Trump side.
How is that not blatant evidence that Fox News is biased against the Trump administration?
Already noted at least twice, but: GAH!
I hate when people equate every environmental concern with one’s position on climate change!
It’s entirely possible to be (at least) uncertain about the impact of/necessity of government intervention on climate change and still have other (unrelated) environmental concerns!
Neon’s summary is much more restrained than mine would have been, but I do think it applies to all of Rob’s quoted material. (NOT, of course, to his own remarks in his posting). To wit:
GAH !
.
I do think that our Mr. de Havilland has an interesting visual there. :>))
I think we should add 2 more questions that must be asked: (d) do those convinced something must be done have an intelligent, workable plan for what it is we must do, and (e) if such is the case, have those in possession of allegedly workable plans spent any time at all considering the possible unintended consequences of their proposed course of action?
The list could go on, of course: Are the actual people now running first-, second- and third-world governments capable of managing even 5% of the elements of this grand plan of action without FUBARing the whole scheme?
And of course, the final and most important question of them all is: How bad must the inevitable police state be before the suffering caused by your policy outweighs the gains from it?
Well, for just a few anti-CAGW-alarmists who are still environmentalists:
Patrick Moore, co-founder and former member of Greenpeace, now a CAGW nay-sayer:
“The Sensible Environmentalist”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFHX526NPbE
At WUWT or on UT, you may have seen Tony Heller. Have a look at his environmentalist record, headed “Lifelong environmentalist”:
https://realclimatescience.com/2019/04/who-is-tony-heller/
Then there’s Bjorn Lomberg, the original “Skeptical Environmentalist” who as far as I know brought the questionability of the AGW thesis to the world’s attention.