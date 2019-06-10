The real fix facing Boris

I am going to assume for the purposes of argument that Boris Johnson will shortly become leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.
I am also going to assume that Parliament will prevent Boris from taking the UK out of the European Union. Even if he makes it a matter of confidence.
At this point the usual response would be to call a general election.
B-B-But… Nige. And his Brexit Party. Nige is not going to go away. Nige doesn’t want to go away. He did that once and it didn’t go well. And he has won a national election. And he beat the Conservatives into third place in a recent by-election.
All things being equal if a general election is called, the Brexit Party will stand and split the Conservative vote while the Conservative Party will stand and split the Brexit vote. Yeah, I know the Brexit Party will get some votes from former Labour supporters but mostly it will come from the Conservatives. So, the vote will be split, Labour will win and we’re all off to the Gulag.
Boris knows this, Nige knows this. Or, at least I hope they do. Therefore, they must avoid splitting the vote and they must make a deal (with one another, not the EU, that is).
B-B-But… I can’t think of two people less likely to make a deal. They are both political entrepreneurs. They are both outsiders who have achieved their position on their own terms and they like being in charge. They are NOT team players and yet a deal requires team playing. This is not looking good.
Esprit d’escalier: it occurs to me that the Queen might ask someone else to form a government rather than dissolving Parliament and holding a general election. Ach! Scrub that. There is no one else who could come even remotely close to commanding a majority. Ooh hang about! What about Cooper or Grieve or both? A sort of Chuk 2? Is it a possibility? Would it make any difference?
Obviously, it is the Tory parliamentary party’s fault they have a problem (and we have the related problem). Of course, that doesn’t alter the problem.
As Paul Marks has very accurately noted, a non-trivial purge of Tory MPs is essential. A purge can be done internally, getting the constituency association to replace the candidate before the election, or externally (disowning the candidate who then loses – to the Brexit Party, we hope). I suspect it may require a mixture of both. If Boris is the party’s choice but not the parliamentary party’s choice – and Patrick’s scenario is very precisely that – then he needs a purged parliamentary party. If Nigel faces an election soon – and it might be as soon as Boris becomes leader – then the Brexit party might struggle to find good candidates for every seat, even while Boris is struggling to get constituency associations to dump remain MPs.
Labour marginals may resemble some seats in Scotland, where we have seen the ‘who will beat the nat’ effect determine the winner. The key marginal voters among the public will often make that deal anyway. Some of these will be get-a-leaver-in people and others (more like the Scottish situation) will be keep-Corbyn-out people. So there are pressures to see and accept where voters will go – but when looking-like-you’ll-win means you’ll win, there are also pressures on everyone to keep insisting they’re the one who will win.
Patrick (and history) show how it could go badly wrong. The LibDems chance to replace Labour in the 80s died in no small part because David Steele and David Owen could not agree which of them would be prime minister.
On the other hand, it could be great. If the LibDems split the Labour vote, we could see a swathe of Brexit and dry-Tory MPs dominating the commons. Or death-wish Tories, death-wish labour and bubble libdems could see a Brexit Party landside. One can hope. 🙂
TBP loss in Peterborough is likely explained by the large rise in postal votes to 6000 . ZaNu are well known for postal vote fraud and the Tories have done sodall about it. ZaNu ranks include at least one REAL PV fraudster–jail time served not the remainiac fantasy type. My guess is that sans PV TBP would have won.
Jizz is not popular.
If the vote is split then Jizz might win but I think it unlikely. BoJo is making all idiotic moves that suggest that he has learned buggerall from Treason’s demise. We can hope that enough fuckwit Tory MPs prefer Brexit to Marxism.
I honestly don’t care about Labour taking over anymore. Corbyn is awful with even worse behind him. I get that argument.
I am not willing to vote for the Tories doing a slightly slower version of Labour’s evil any longer.
My whole damn adult life I voted for greater civil liberties and lower taxes and got the opposite of both.
Not half a loaf. Free speech is at real risk, armed self defence is gone and I’ve never paid more for government nobody wants or needs and fails to deliver even on it’s own terms.
I will vote for the BREXIT party because I want independence.
Beyond that I will vote tactically for as close to a hung parliament as I can manage until someone offers me Swiss style direct democracy. Voting once in five years is clearly insufficient supervision for people as unpleasant as MPs.
The Tories have offered nothing but three years of betrayal. It’s not like BREXIT is the only thing they have failed at.
If all you are offering me is Corbyn or Slow Corbyn, don’t expect support or a vote. If Tory loyalists really want to avoid a Corbyn government, well you’ll have to vote BREXIT party cause I have no compromise left. Vote Tory, get Labour is true in every possible way.
MPs have a sweet deal — like “legislators” in too many Western “democracies”. Big pay, no responsibility, feeling of power, private drinking clubs in the Palace of Westminster.
Whatever happens, it is a safe bet that the overwhelming majority of MPs do not want to have an election which, in these trying times, could result in even their safe seats becoming decidedly unsafe, with loss of sweet gig for the incumbents. The blogger Wretchard refers to this as the Agency problem — the agents look after their own interests, not the interests of the people who hired them.
So the likely outcome is that Conservative & Labour MPs will work closely to ensure that there is no election, and live with whatever compromises are necessary to make that happen.
The low turnout in Peterborough is a significant factor for TBP not winning. There are a lot of disillusioned voters out there who don’t vote generally and only voted Brexit because they thought it mattered. The Conservatives have shown it didn’t. With enough time and focus TBP will bring those people out.
Itellyounothing
Spot on. The current Tory Party is simply the Labour Party circa 2005. And they were a bunch of cunts.
There is an application before the Queen’s Bench, for a declaration that the UK actually left the EU on March 29, on the grounds that the Treaty and especially Article 50 does not allow for extensions of the ‘Leave Date’ to be done, in the manner in which it was done.
Whatever you think of the argument, all Boris need do, is have the government’s barristers, concede *and consent* to the Declaration being sought. There is no precedent for a Judge to deny parties agreeing to settle their dispute by way of a consent Order.
The Judge cannot deny the declaration sought: if he/she does, then there will be an Appeal on the same basis, not that the Declaration is wrong, as a matter of law, but that the Courts have no jurisdiction to refuse, and the question of whether the declaration is correct, is, at base, a matter *for the government*.
And Boris gets rid of Nigel *without having to make a deal*. (But Nigel wins too: Brexit!)
As to the remainder of the problem with the Conservative Party, that would have to wait for another day. But it is clear that lots of Cons Remainers will be ‘primaried’, and lots will not want to face the electoral music, so Boris might gain that way too.
And Boris ends up with 39Billion (pounds or euro???) in the Treasury, too!
Win-Win-Win. And the UK does not ‘have to’ do anything with the Northern Ireland border. If the EU or Ireland has a problem, they can fix it themselves.
Not a bad platform for Boris to stand on, going into an election. He has delivered what May promised to do, but never did. He has saved the country 39 Billion and will have purged the party of a lot of remoaners. (And Nigel is no longer necessary…)
@dyspeptic, very interesting analysis. Even without that particular course, AFAIK Britain has an extension till Halloween and then, sans action, they leave come what may (if you’ll excuse the pun.) I’m not exactly sure what Parliament can do about that without the cooperation of the government, and come to that, the EU.
Leaving is now the default, and the remainders will have to move a mountain or two to stop it.
Moreover, I suspect leaving without a deal is also the most likely course, and with your recent American visitor hypnotized by Her Majesty, I think you’ll get a great transatlantic trade deal. It is what I said they should have done from the beginning, and really they nearly blew it. But it looks like you Brits are on course to a rocky few years, followed by a bright new Europe free future.
However, one should never underestimate the ability of politicians and Parliament to screw the whole thing up. Nonetheless, a good outcome is produced here when we have our politicians doing what they are best at: lots of activity but not actually doing anything.
DC,
Not so I fear, a judge always has a discretion, e.g. on a judicial review, the court rules for England and Wales on ‘agreed orders‘ provide:
Furthermore, the judge could allow ‘interveners’ and interested parties to have input in the case, e.g. The Scottish and Welsh devolved governments.
Fraser O:“… I think you’ll get a great transatlantic trade deal.”
Depends what you mean by a great transatlantic trade deal. If you mean a deal that looks very good FOR THE US, then there is an excellent chance that the Trump Administration will be favorably disposed. But as we all know, the default Democrat/spineless Republican senatorial position is — Orange Man Bad, and everything he touches has to be opposed. Certainly, whatever deal the UK can negotiate (UK negotiators? After what we have seen these last few years, that sounds like the punch line of a joke!) with the US is not going to be close in scale to replacing the trade deal the UK formerly had with European countries in the EU.
“But it looks like you Brits are on course to a rocky few years, followed by a bright new Europe free future.”
That sounds like a fair assessment. One of the big imponderables is how the 63% of UK citizens who did not vote Leave are going to react to those initially rocky few years. To quote the long dead Prime Minister Harold Wilson, ‘A week in politics is a long time’.
Well, hey, there’s one more party here: the rest of Parliament, specifically all the non-Labour MPs that might be unwilling to join Labour in a coalition government or might rue seeing Labour in power. Now, I grant that a non-trivial number of Tory MPs secretly want to see Labour and Corbyn in charge, which is why the blog post, but there’s also time.
Boris could simply run out the clock and never bring May’s withdrawal agreement back for a third vote. In that case you get imminent no-deal Brexit, and the only things Parliament could do to prevent it are: call an early GE, or impeach the PM. Oh, they could try to twist the PM’s arms in other ways, but they probably couldn’t succeed. Impeachment is out of the question.
What can Boris do to defeat a vote of no-confidence? Easy! There are two options: either successfully negotiate a better deal with the EU, or continue trying to do so so as to run out the clock. He won’t get a better deal from the EU: the EU will too know that Parliament is pefidious.
Parliament can’t defeat Boris’ running out the clock unless they’re certain that’s what Boris is doing. The EU could, of course, one-sidedly offer an extension so that on the even of no-deal Brexit Parliament could call a GE, but between now and then there will be plenty of time for the prospect of Corbyn as PM to sharpen the Tories’ focus.
Another variable here is that if the new party leader wins overwhelming support from the party membership while advocating a-much-better-deal-or-no-deal, then the Remainer Tories will have to simmer down for a while. That might actually restore the leverage Boris needs to successfully negotiate a better deal, which means he also will have an easier time running down the clock.
What am I missing?
Too true. Trump will do what he can to open trade between us, but his powers in this regard are actually quite limited.
In the USA, Congress controls international trade, except for those narrow areas in which it has transferred its power to the president. This Congressional Research Service report (setting out the limits of presidential power over international trade) is quite good if anyone is interested.
It would be accurate to consider the Democrat-controlled House and the divided Senate as EU-ophile Remainers when attempting to predict their actions. But don’t discount Trump’s ability to sway public opinion – which can have a large effect on Congress as we approach elections.
I seriously doubt the Senate would block a trade deal with the UK. Blocking it would be small-ball politics in the U.S., and it will be easy to drum up business support for a deal, so the dems will not seek to block it even though they would block anything for no other reason than to pester the President.
Well said: the Donkeys are indeed Pestilential.
bobby b: “But don’t discount Trump’s ability to sway public opinion …”
Certainly not! Still, let’s not forget that there are many other irons in the fire. There are suspicions that the UK’s spy authorities conspired with the Democrat Deep State in the US to plant lies about candidate, now President, Trump. It would not be surprising to find that the Trump Administration’s price for any trade deal with the UK would be full public disclosure of the UK’s role in the Russian election interference scam — which could be extremely embarrassing for the upper echelons of UK politics, as well as cutting the legs out from the Democrats 24/7 obsession. Which in turn means that getting the necessary Senate approval for a deal will be … challenging.
We will undoubtedly find out how many Americans still think there is a “Special Relationship” with the UK. Logically, it is hard to see substantial support among US Lefties or US Righties for doing much to subsidize the UK after separation from the EU — not when the US is running unsustainable budget deficits and trade deficits. But logic and politics don’t necessarily run together. Just another of the imponderables which a newly-independent UK will face as it scrambles to build relationships with other countries.
I doubt they would do anything so drastic as to block a deal. That would be taking a stand. They don’t do that.
But I predict they’ll slow-walk anything that comes down from the White House, with a million little details that “need checking” all while the USA press beats on about how the UK needs the EU and how we’re just setting the UK up for a harder fall and ourselves for throwing good money after bad when we need to be encouraging the civilizational benefits of the EU . . .
Our Congress could still be “working on a solution” two years after the first proposal.
The House has no role in treaty ratification, although any enabling legislation must go through it.
bobby b: “I predict they’ll slow-walk anything that comes down from the White House …”
That is a given. Look at how painful and slow the process of replacing NAFTA has been. Or look at the 3 years that the Brits have been fiddling about with a simple leaving agreement with the EU. It seems to be almost a universal rule these days — international trade negotiations take years, without any guarantee of eventual success. The EU-Canada trade deal took something like 7 years.
For this audience, let me hasten to add that view is not anti-Brexit — it is simply the way the world is.
The horrific prospect of a governing Labour-SNP (+ Green tagging along) coalition, assuming a small increase in Labour MPs, would at least show us how far the SNP would go in putting statism first. If the SNP insisted on independence, the coalition would lose its majority on independence. What a choice.
If the Conservative swamp rats were really determined to take us out of the EU, despite the majority of the house of rats plotting to keep us in, they would throw their support behind the Robin Tilbrook court case. In that way, they could achieve their objective and plead that it was a legal matter that the house of rats had themselves voted for.
“International trade deals take years”
I’d be minded to just refuse to play the game. Unilateral free trade. You guys all do what you want.
Possibly it’s a good thing I’m not a politician.
*
I’m a bit unclear on what happens if the UK just does nothing. What actually needs to be passed?