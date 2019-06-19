Socialism, like the ancient ideas from which it springs, confuses the distinction between government and society. As a result of this, every time we object to a thing being done by government, the socialists conclude that we object to its being done at all. We disapprove of state education. Then the socialists say that we are opposed to any education. We object to a state religion. Then the socialists say that we want no religion at all. We object to a state-enforced equality. Then they say that we are against equality. And so on, and so on. It is as if the socialists were to accuse us of not wanting persons to eat because we do not want the state to raise grain.
― Frédéric Bastiat, The Law
Just a periodic reminder from Frédéric 😉
But I was told that “Government is simply the name we give to the things we choose to do together”!
“Government is simply the name we give to the things we choose to do together at gunpoint” 😉
@Alsadius
“Government is simply the name we give to the things we choose to do together”!
If “we choose to do it together” you don’t need the government. After all you don’t need government when I have a pot luck dinner at my house, or when I get together with some partners to start a business, or where me and my friends go on a trip to Vegas.
Government is “where we chose what you will do”. And woe betide he would would deny the collective will.
I was thinking about this regarding that link someone posted about a $30,000 fine for not cutting your lawn. It reminds me that the worst offense is to disobey.
“Government is what we do together” is just a smoke screen to disguise the truth, that government is bullying, violence and force. Which isn’t to say it is entirely illegitimate, some things do demand a response with such extreme measures. Not though, perhaps, the length of one’s grass.
And I’m also certain Alsadius would agree based on previous form