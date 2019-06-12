“When the U.K. handed back control of Hong Kong to China in 1997, Beijing promised the city that it could maintain an independent legal system, democratic freedoms and a “high degree of autonomy” for at least 50 years. This “One Country, Two Systems” formula has underpinned the city’s success because it allowed Hong Kong to maintain access to global markets as a separate, law-abiding and free-trading member of the World Trade Organization. But as President Xi Jinping has concentrated more power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, Hong Kong’s autonomy – and therefore its economic raison d’etre – has come under ever greater threat.”
My expectation is that if China does indeed fully crush what autonomy Hong Kong has, business will flee to the benefit of Singapore, mainly, and possibly other jurisdictions along the Pacific Rim. It will be commercially dumb of China to do this, but bear in mind that what is dumb commercially is not always dumb if your main agenda is nationalism and being a general asshole. In the meantime, I will go to Hong Kong and do business there and have a good time, but I fear the good times aren’t going to last forever.
Good times never last for ever.
International agreements tend to leave me shaking my head. What was the little old UK going to do if giant China did not live up to its promise to maintain the autonomy of Hong Kong for 50 years? Launch another round of Opium Wars against mainland China? The agreement was just words on paper — words which gave the UK domestic cover for walking away from its obligations to the citizens of Hong Kong.
It’s very sad. I spent an amount of time in Hong Kong, and have good friends there and in China. The fear that the younger people feel is very real. I feel very very sorry for them.
Apparently today/yesterday the police used rubber bullets on protesters. My friends from China are unsurprised. My friends from Hong Kong are shocked, but not entirely surprised.
Sadly much (most?) of Big Business has decided that such things as Freedom of Speech and the right to a fair trial are not important – indeed a silly and “reactionary”.
I hope that J.P. is correct that Western business enterprises will leave Hong Kong if what is left of Freedom of Speech and the right to a fair trial is destroyed – but I doubt it.
After all many (most?) big business enterprises already dismiss employees (even senior managers) if they are found to have voiced “incorrect” political or cultural opinions – even years before.
Sadly the People’s Republic of China (“Social Credit” system and all) is very much the wave of the future – what the “rules based international order” is to be based upon.
The interesting thing is how stupid these supposedly ultra intelligent Big Business people are – they really do not seem to understand that without such things as Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Conscience, their own WEALTH and COMFORT will not last long.
“President Winnie the Pooh would never hurt ME – I am his FRIEND”.
You will learn, you wicked fools, you will learn. Your “rules based international order” where “incorrect opinions” and “hate speech” are “crimes” will strangle you.
As for Singapore – it is ruled by pragmatic people, and it is rather small. Sadly I think there is little hope that Singapore will stand against the “internationally community”.
“But Paul the rules-based-international-order of the international community was supposed to be pro FREEDOM”.
Saying a cat is “supposed” to bark will not make it bark. An “international order” or “international community” can only end up as one thing – tyranny.
This the People’s Republic of China understands.
In a former age Western businessmen would have stood up for liberty – but such times are long passed. Types who will not stand up against a “twitter storm” demanding that people be fired for “hate speech” or “incorrect” opinions are not going to stand up to the People’s Republic of China.
After all the “education system” (the schools and universities) have taught these Corporate Managers that “Social Justice” tyranny is CORRECT.
neonsnake I am not sure what you mean – are you saying that Western companies should stay in Hong Kong even if Freedom of Speech and the Right to a Fair Trial are utterly destroyed?
Do you not understand that civil liberties and economic liberties are, fundamentally, linked? A society that has no respect for civil liberties will NOT, in the end, respect private property rights and contracts either.
In their own rightly understood long term self interest business enterprises (people) should leave.
Sadly much of Big Business today is controlled by people who (although very clever in many ways) do not understand this basic truth.
Neonsnake – my sympathy to your friends in both the PRC and in Hong Kong. I am sorry that the world is as it is.
I appreciate that comment, Paul. I mean that sincerely. Thank you. Means a lot.
I also appreciate your comment above, and don’t necessarily disagree.
It’s a tricky thing between “abstract” and actually having people there that I consider my close friends, if that makes sense?
Go on?
I think so, but you know I’m openly civil liberties above all else.
Hey, look – you live in Kettering, right? That’s not so far from me.
You wanna beer? I’ll buy. We can have a proper chat.
Is anyone truly surprised? If they are, they should be kept as far away as possible from any sort of negotiations with authoritarians, despots, or statists of any stripe.