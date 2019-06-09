“Lock ’em up.” “Can’t. We need one of them to be Prime Minister.”

“Michael Gove is a man who invites a number of opinions, a great deal of them unflattering, even within the Conservative party, but I am yet to meet a Tory MP who sincerely believes that it would have been better for anyone had he spent a decent chunk of the early noughties in prison. Yet the official position of his party, and that of the main opposition, is that it would.
I do not always agree with Stephen Bush, the deputy editor of the New Statesman, but ain’t that the truth?
“That’s right: it is Tory party policy that they would have been better off if one of their most dynamic administrators and a near permanent presence on the frontbench since his entry into politics had been either imprisoned or working in a minimum wage job. That might be the private view of some teachers and some particularly committed pro-Europeans but it’s an odd look for a party that might yet make him prime minister.”
Even odder that the very suggestion that the leading candidate to be prime minister might not have taken cocaine on multiple occasions elicits laughter from all quarters. In fact according to the Sun, seven of the eleven candidates for the Tory leadership admit they have used banned substances in the past. The same article adds that Boris Johnson claims that he only did it the once, but hesneezedsoitdidn’tgouphisnose, and it mayhavebeenicingsugaranyway. Now, I do not deny that kind of thing can happen. I was first offered the chance to smoke some grass when I was at secondary school. Man, that was some real grassy grass. But the idea that, having left Oxford and achieved such early success as journalist that getting sacked by the Times for falsifying a quote was but the start of his career, the freewheeling young Boris was so chastened by his early experience that he never again sought to obtain the substances so widely used by his media colleagues convinces about as well as the idea that he stuck to icing sugar thereafter. Ladies and gentlemen: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Stephen Bush’s article in the Guardian, “Michael Gove got high but his party champions a futile war on drugs”, continues:
The overwhelming evidence from around the democratic world is that countries which have legalised drugs have seen numbers of drug deaths fall and have taken billions out of the criminal economy.
Shit I find myself agreeing with The Guardian.
Time for my one bullet, my revolver and my best whisky…..
I’m in favour of legalising drugs for 2 main reasons:
my body is mine, not the State’s
legalisation would reduce crime and increase safety.
I know that there is another view, keep them criminal. OK, I don’t agree with it but I can respect it. What I can’t respect is the deceit, duplicity and hypocrisy of people like Gove and so many other politicians.
The extent to which I despise our political class grows, or deepens, almost every day.
I think he could have met many Tory voters over the last three years who wished devoutly that Gove had been in jail when his incompetent treachery ensured that Theresa May became leader – but I guess the deputy editor of the New Statesman doesn’t meet many Tory voters.
It may yet prove a blessing in disguise that so many Tory MPs should have been given the opportunity so to expose themselves – and I’m not thinking of Gove snorting away while banning it for others, though it all adds to one’s impression of the man. But we are not out of the Brexit woods yet. Even if we were, I’d not thank Gove for it.
I appreciate that finding our leaders break their own laws is a good argument for telling them to have fewer, but I don’t see why we can’t demand a higher standard and fewer laws. And right now I do not want to see a forgiving mood in Tory constituency associations.
Meanwhile, am I right in recalling that Trump is a very sober man?
Yes, Trump is teetotal.
I think Gove is villified unfairly for allegedly ‘stabbing Boris in the back in 2016’. Gove had as much right to stand for the Conservative leadership as Boris. That Gove chose not to defer to Boris exposed Boris as, in my opinion, a wimp who chickened out of a legitimate contest and, once again , displayed very poor judgement.
Gove didn’t knife Boris anymore than Ed Miliband knifed David Miliband in the Labour leadership some years earlier.
There is no good reason for a candidate not to stand against a peer who, for some reason and in some quarters, might be perceived as ‘senior’.
We certainly wouldn’t have President Trump if that sort of deference was in place; we’d probably have President Jeb Bush.
And we most definitely would not have had Margaret Thatcher as Coservative leader from 1975.
The real villainess of the 2016 Conservative leadership race was Andrea Leadsom, who wimped out, then Boris himself as the subsidiary villain and fellow wimp. But not Gove that time.
P.S. I really don’t like Boris.
You had me at the first reason, but yes.
This reminds me of Bill Clinton’s “I smoked weed but didn’t inhale” and Blair’s “I haven’t, but if I had, I would have inhaled” rejoinder.
How cool we thought he was! *Tongue slightly in cheek*
How badly he let us down, scarred us, and drove us to the other side.
James Strong (June 9, 2019 at 5:52 pm), just for the record I think you are not recalling some important details. Gove was the manager of Boris’ leadership campaign. No-one forced him to take that role. Obviously he could have stood against Boris from the start in a “may the best Brexitteer win” spirit, and no-one would have blamed him. Or he could have told Boris he was resigning from the job of being his leadership campaign manager in order to stand for himself and then told the world about it, and been much less blameable. What he actually did was correctly understood as the calculatedly-treacherous destruction of a rival. It was also, as events swiftly proved, inept.
FWIW Leadsom did not expect to be the leadership candidate. She had been promised a plum job by Boris. After Gove destroyed Boris and himself, she was the leaver left standing. I very much agree she was weak but Gove is to blame for the whole situations.
There is a well-known anecdote about president Kennedy asking if a political ally could be trusted. “While his interests align with yours”, was the essence of the reply. Kennedy responded that of course that went without saying. “What I want to know is, will he phone me up and tell me he’s about to screw me or will I only find out about it when he screws me?” Gove answered the question for himself.