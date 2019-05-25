We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Fun on Twitter…

“Corbyn’s policies will reduce hate crime in this country”

Yes indeed, Corbyn, being a Marxist & anti-Semite, will nationalise hate crime & it’s well know that nationalised industries are gawd-awful at doing what they set out to do, epidemiological research supports this.

Perry de Havilland

May 25th, 2019 |

2 comments to Fun on Twitter…

  • Stonyground
    May 25, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Is it really possible to reduce hate crime with a government policy? You could certainly increase it by defining practically every single human interaction as a hate crime. People are going to hate other people, sometimes with justification sometimes for no reason at all. How is any government’s policy going to change basic human nature?

  • Ferox
    May 25, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Once you have conceded that such a thing as a “hate crime” even exists, the entire battle is over.

    All the rest is just the details of the surrender ceremony.

