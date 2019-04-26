We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

An awful lot of climate change people are not climate change people in the sense of people interested in mitigating climate change effects (which almost everyone is I hope). They are climate change people in the sense of people who need climate change to be an irresistible force for social change. The climate ‘crisis’ is a substitute for God’s wrath, the Crisis of Capitalism, and any number of other apocalyptic pretexts that give meaning and direction to the world and them a mission.

– Guy Herbert

April 26th, 2019 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Mr Ecks
    April 26, 2019 at 12:01 pm

    The Eco-freaks are just an arm of CM evil. That is all. They no more give a shite about the environment than they do about the assorted minorities whom they exploit.

  • staghounds
    April 26, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    If the people who tell us that climate change is an existential crisis requiring instant, drastic action engaged in drastic action themselves, I might believe them.

    But I have yet to see one who even wears a sweater in the house.

