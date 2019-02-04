An obvious point about Socrates and Plato that is often overlooked

Yes it is true that Socrates was killed by a democracy (Athens), thus showing that liberty (the freedom to say things that people other people hate and therefore call “hate speech”) and democracy are not the same thing. However, this is also true of any other form of government – and the only difference that the system of government that Plato (the most well known student of Socrates and arch-enemy of democracy) wanted to create would have made, is that that a “Socrates” speaking against the state would have been executed without a jury trial, and with no freedom to speak in his own defence.
Jury trials and speaking in your own defense is also not guaranteed by democracy. A simpler and more recent example is the US constitution, esp the bill of rights. This is primarily a list of things that the govt (democracy) can NOT do to an individual.
Democracy is just the tyranny of the majority.
Just shows he didn’t pay off the right media outlets.