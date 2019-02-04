We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

An obvious point about Socrates and Plato that is often overlooked

Yes it is true that Socrates was killed by a democracy (Athens), thus showing that liberty (the freedom to say things that people other people hate and therefore call “hate speech”) and democracy are not the same thing. However, this is also true of any other form of government – and the only difference that the system of government that Plato (the most well known student of Socrates and arch-enemy of democracy) wanted to create would have made, is that that a “Socrates” speaking against the state would have been executed without a jury trial, and with no freedom to speak in his own defence.

  • Jorb
    February 4, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Jury trials and speaking in your own defense is also not guaranteed by democracy. A simpler and more recent example is the US constitution, esp the bill of rights. This is primarily a list of things that the govt (democracy) can NOT do to an individual.

  • Eric Tavenner
    February 5, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Democracy is just the tyranny of the majority.

  • K
    February 5, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Just shows he didn’t pay off the right media outlets.

