Samizdata quote of the day

This is an amazing piece. To censor China’s internet, the censors have to be taught the real version of Chinese history so that they know what to block.

Mike Bird comments on this piece in the New York Times.

January 4th, 2019 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Perry Metzger (New York, USA)
    January 4, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Luckily, they’ll soon be able to use machine learning systems for it, which will save money and labor. Eventually, they can replace the entire population with machine learning based systems, and then they won’t need for the censorship infrastructure any more.

  • bobby b
    January 4, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    This might be why China sought out its new censorship-and-tracking programming from Google’s Dragonfly division. Faster learning curve working with people who haven’t been subjected to a lifetime of China’s Official Views. They already know what to punish.

  • Runcie Balspune
    January 4, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    the censors have to be taught …

    “You know, he really does look like Pooh“.

