Samizdata quote of the day » On human culture – and on how it got printed and then electrified This coming Sunday, January 6th, I am to give a talk at my friend Christian Michel’s home in London, about the historical impact of the technology of information storage and communication. The somewhat cumbersome title I have supplied to Christian goes like this: The difficulty and the ease of the making of and the distribution of cultural objects: A history of human civilisation in three layers Yes, a bit of a mouthful, but it’s a complicated story. The pre-talk blurb underneath that title, that I also sent to Christian, and some of which Christian has just emailed out to his list of potential attenders, went like this: I love grand theories of history, and here’s another: history in terms of the storage and communication of what is dryly known as “information”. In more vivid English, in terms of all the cultural meanings we have created for ourselves and for each other (and also at each other, so to speak) over the centuries since humans first contrived to craft meaningful messages beyond what they merely said to one another. There are three “layers” to the story I’ll be telling, divided into three by two history dates. Layer One: Creating “cultural objects” is difficult and so is transmitting or communicating them. Layer Two: Creating “cultural objects” suddenly becomes much easier, for those who command the means to do it, but transmitting them or communicating them remains difficult. Layer Three: Both creating and communicating messages becomes easy. Layer Two starts settling on top of Layer One with the printing of the Gutenberg Bible in the early 1450s. Layer Three starts to settle on top of Layers One and Two with the invention of the electric telegraph in the 1840s. (Morse code etc.) Layers rather than “eras”, because the cultural habits and political institutions established during Layers One and Two – the civilisational divisions of Layer One and the nationalist passions (to say nothing of printing itself) characteristic of Layer Two – never went away and are still very much with us today. Of course there’s much more to my story than that crude summary. I will elaborate on the above simplicities as much as time permits. I’d be interested in what the Samizdata commentariat has to say about all or any of this. For now, I will merely elaborate a little, as I will on the night, on the matter of those “civilisational divisions and nationalist passions”. Concerning those civilisational divisions, the dominant species on our planet might have had a very different sort of communicational history to the one that we humans have actually experienced. One can easily imagine an alternative Planet Earth much less dominated by the oddity of emerging geographical barriers, or inhabited by creatures for whom our barriers were and are not barriers. Our Earth could have had much less in the way of oceans, mountains and deserts. Or, the dominant species might have been some sort of bird or amphibian, utterly at home in or above the seas as well as on most of the land. In such a world, the dominant species might never have become scattered about on Planet Earth, during the time we now refer to with words like “antiquity”, in various different and geographically separated cultures, in a state of more or less total mutual ignorance, as we humans actually were. Hence those civilisational divisions, divisions which are still very much with us now. In 1848, Karl Marx published his Communist Manifesto, in which he famously urged the workers of the world to “unite”. That Marx said this just four years after the first public demonstration of the ability of Samuel Morse’s famous Morse Code to send messages along electric wires is no coincidence. Ever since Morse’s triumph, various humans have prophesied human cultural and political union, of some sort, much more unionised, so to speak, than hitherto. Modern electronic communication has encouraged a bit of such union. The rulers of the recently dominant civilisation, known as “The West”, have coagulated into a mutually self-supporting group, whose members communicate more intimately with one another than they do with the local underlings whose taxes and payments support them. But the great civilisations dating from antiquity still confront one another as, at best, commercial competitors and also as at least potential military antagonists. Most portentously, the European offshoot that is the USA now squares up to China. Our hope now must be that the mutually assured destruction embodied in nuclear weaponry will concentrate minds and keep the peace. So far so good, but fingers crossed. Having emerged in the mid-fifteenth century in Europe, the printing press had, as one of its several effects, separated The West into mutually antagonistic nations and empires, divided along linguistic lines. And print was never more influential than during the age of national newspapers, which got underway (with the arrival of railways and mechanised printing) in the latter half of the nineteenth century. Contrary to Marx’s hopes, nationalism did not fade with the arrival of those electric wires. Following the disastrous episode that was Soviet Communism, a global ideology that quickly degenerated into just another excuse for something a lot more like old-school nationalism, it seemed that global union might finally arrive. But that vision of global union, like Bolshevism before it, is a threat as well as a promise, and the various national populations of The West are now divided by and reacting against such globalism. Etcetera, etcetera, and so on and so on. In the original version of this posting, there were several more paragraphs, but like an old newspaper editor, I decided to deploy my metaphorical scissors at this rather randomly chosen point, letting the original ending just fall into the bin. Over to you, commenters.

