They have taken untold millions that they never toiled to earn,
But without our brain and muscle not a single wheel can turn.
We can break their haughty power, gain our freedom when we learn
That the union makes us strong.
– From the fifth verse of the union song Solidarity Forever, written in 1915 by Ralph Chaplin.
Mind the gap: Tube drivers on £100,000 fly past pilots
Staff who just open and close doors on automatic trains are receiving a 4% rise
Some London Tube drivers have broken the £100,000 pay barrier, overtaking many airline pilots, according to data released under freedom of information (FoI) laws. Their pay packages have gone into six figures even as their jobs have become easier: trains on five of the Tube’s 11 lines are automatic and the driver simply opens and closes the doors. Another four lines will be automatic by 2023.
The pay figures were revealed as drivers on the Central line prepare for a strike on Saturday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year in the West End, over the sacking of a colleague who failed three drug tests.
– From today’s Sunday Times.
Looks like the train drivers’ union ASLEF could give the capitalist exploiters a lesson or two in taking “untold millions they never toiled to earn”. The tube drivers long ago ceased to expend either brain or muscle but have kept their power to stop the wheels turning when, for instance, they feel outraged at the injustice of one of their number losing his job just for failing a drug test or three. They can swing that sort of deal because their employer, Transport for London, is an arm of the government, under no real pressure to keep costs down. Welcome to your future under the next Labour government: Labour has promised to renationalise the railways and ASLEF is affiliated to the Labour Party.
How can anybody who has seen this graph favor nationalization?
How can anybody who has seen this graph favor nationalization?> (Clearly I understand British politics as little as British spelling.)
I do recommend that readers click on ap’s second, correct link. One to bookmark.
Unfortunately there are a lot of kiddies too young to remember what British Rail was actually like, and it’s not like their teachers will actually educate them on the matter.
Actually I vacillate between “nationalization” and “nationalisation”. Traditionally even in the UK the “z” spelling was favoured by the Oxford University Press. It is more logical.
But assuming you are a Yank, ap, the incomprehension as to the strange preferences of many voters in our respective countries is mutual. I gather that the delightful Ms Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. “Occasional Cortex” is the youngest Congresswoman in history and is widely considered to be a rising star of the Democratic Party.