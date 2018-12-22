A Poirot for our times » Melvyn Bragg on England’s verbal twins Whenever I learn of a book about the history of the English language, then provided the price is not too steep, I tend to buy it. Only this month, I bought another such book. Although short, as promised, this one looks like being very good. You may recall learning about how some Normans conquered the English speaking rulers of England in the eleventh century. 1066 and all that. You may even know something of the bit of the story of English that most fascinates me, which is when, in the late fourteenth century, English, in England, conquered Norman French as the language of those ruling England. That I like wallowing in this story is why, when I was today looking for something to read while answering nature’s call, I noticed in and picked out from my large and disorganised book collection The Adventure of English by Melvyn Bragg, to rediscover what he had said about this particular moment in the history of English. What got my attention, though, was a passage written about the time just before English put in its big fourteenth century sprint that took it past Norman French to national linguistic victory. Here is something Bragg says about English during the times when its very future, in the face of Norman French, was still in doubt (pp. 58-60): Because French was at that time the international language of trade, it acted as a conduit, sometimes via Latin, for words from the markets of the East. Arabic words that it then gave to English include: ‘saffron’ (safran), ‘mattress’ (materas), ‘hazard’ (hasard), ‘camphor’ (camphre), ‘alchemy’ (alquimie), ‘lute’ (lut), ‘amber’ (ambre), ‘syrup’ (sirop). The word ‘checkmate’ comes through the French ‘eschec mat’ from the Arabic ‘Sh h m t’, meaning the king is dead. Again, as with virtue and as with hundreds of the words already mentioned, a word, at its simplest, is a window. In that case, English was perhaps as much threatened by light as by darkness, as much in danger of being blinded by these new revelations as buried under their weight. Yet the best of English somehow managed to avoid both these fates. It retained its grammar, it held on to its basic words, it kept its nerve, but what it did most remarkably was to accept and absorb French as a layering, not as a replacement but as an enricher. It had begun to do that when Old English met Old Norse: hide/skin; craft/skill. Now it exercised all its powers before a far mightier opponent. The acceptance of the Norse had been limited in terms of vocabulary. Here English was Tom Thumb. But it worked in the same way. So, a young English hare came to be named by the French word ‘leveret’, but ‘hare’ was not displaced. Similarly with English ‘swan’, French ‘cygnet’. A small English ‘axe’ is a French ‘hatchet’. ‘Axe’ remained. There are hundreds of examples of this, of English as it were taking a punch but not giving ground. More subtle distinctions were set in train. ‘Ask’ – English – and ‘demand’ – from French – were initially used for the same purpose but even in the Middle Ages their finer meanings might have differed and now, though close, we use them for markedly different purposes. ‘I ask you for ten pounds’; ‘I demand ten pounds’: two wholly different stories. But both words remained. So do ‘bit’ and ‘morsel’, ‘wish’ and ‘desire’, ‘room’ and ‘chamber’. At the time the French might have expected to displace the English. It did not and perhaps the chief reason for that is that people saw the possibilities of increasing clarity of thought, accuracy of expression by refining meaning between two words supposed to be the same. On the surface some of these appear to be interchangeable and sometimes they are. But much more interesting are these fine differences, whose subtleties increase as time carries them first a hair’s breadth apart and then widens the gap, multiplies the distinctions: just as ‘ask’ has evolved far away from ‘demand’. Not only did they drift apart but something else happened which demonstrates how deeply not only history but class is buried in language. You can take an (English) ‘bit’ of cheese and most people do. If you want to use a more elegant word you take a (French) ‘morsel’ of cheese. It is undoubtedly thought to be a better class of word and yet ‘bit’, I think, might prove to have more stamina. You can ‘start’ a meeting or you can ‘commence’ a meeting. Again, ‘commence’ carries a touch more cultural clout though ‘start’ has the better sound and meaning to it for my ear. But it was the embrace which was the triumph, the coupling which was never quite one. That’s the beauty of it. That was the sweet revenge which English took on French: it not only anglicised it, it used the invasion to increase its own strength; it looted the looters, plundered those who had plundered, out of weakness brought forth strength. For ‘answer’ is not quite ‘respond’; now they have almost independent lives. ‘Liberty’ isn’t always ‘freedom’. Shades of meaning, representing shades of thought, were massively absorbed into our language and our imagination at that time. It was new lamps and old; both. The extensive range of what I would call ‘almost synonyms’ became one of the glories of the English language, giving it astonishing precision and flexibility, allowing its speakers and writers over the centuries to discover what seemed to be exactly the right word. Rather than replace English, French was being brought into service to help enrich and equip it for the role it was on its way to reassuming. This reminds me of things I have read about how twins, even identical twins, by each twin being a big part of the environment for other twin, even (especially?) in the womb, can develop distinct and divergent personalities, more so than their mere genes would seem to indicate would happen. It’s interesting how Bragg includes those verbal twins that we here are all familiar with, ‘freedom’ and ‘liberty’. I get that ‘liberty’ (the French one) can mean taking a liberty, which is bad, and that this makes liberty different from ‘freedom’ in that particular way. Otherwise, the differences tend to defeat me. But ‘ask’ and ‘demand’ is a divergence that everyone gets, as Bragg says. Ask is liberty/freedom. Demand is nearly the opposite. I often wonder just what impact the subsequent rise of English to something at least resembling world domination has had on the advance of liberty. (Or do I mean the advance of freedom?) Anglosphere, etc. But that’s a whole different story. A Poirot for our times »

