Discussion point: what to do about drones being used to disrupt air travel?

According to the BBC, ‘persons of interest’ have been identified as responsible for flying the drone or drones that shut down Gatwick airport. As it gradually became clear that this was going on too long to be the work of careless hobbyists or malicious pranksters, the profile of the crime (it disrupted air travel but did not kill anyone) made me think that “climate justice” activists might be responsible. The BBC article says that is indeed one of the lines of enquiry being pursued. Still, let us be no more hasty to jump to conclusions or to blame every environmentalist in existence for the possible crimes of one of their number than we would like them to be next time someone loosely describable as “on our side” commits a crime.
The more urgent problem is that now whoever it was has demonstrated the method, anyone can copy it.
Technically and legally what can be done to stop a repetition? What should be done? What should not be? If you are one of those who have enjoyed flying drones in a responsible manner, or who is developing ways to use drones for emergency or commercial use, start work on your arguments now, because, trust me, the calls to BAN ALL DRONES NOW are going to be loud.
We’ve been talking about this for years, I’m startled that they don’t have directed net launchers to knock those things out of the air near ground. Seems like a very do-able science project.
How they plan to clean the skies at 10K feet I have not clue.
Back in the olden days we lost a prime RC glider field because we were a tad bit too close to a small VFR airport. Today’s drones are much more capable than the toys we had. Again, the science of intercepting a passenger plan seems pretty trivial.
Hard problem to solve!
A friend of mine owns one of the major drone companies in the UK, and we were having this discussion the other day at the pub. The consensus, as I recall it, was that directed-energy weapons are the best bet in civilian airspace. The idea is that you fry the circuitry so that it drops from the sky, like an EMP blast but obviously in a focused and controlled manner. There are a few of these types of weapons in the anti-missile arena, and I’m guessing something like that could be adapted for use around airports. Reports are that the MoD are involved now, so perhaps this’ll happen. Eventually, with sensor integration it might be able to operate like, e.g., the Phalanx CIWS to shoot down drones automatically or with minimal human intervention. Given the terrorist threat, maybe we’ll see a lot of these dotted around London eventually, and I imagine BAe are licking their lips.
Of course using a projectile weapon would be much cheaper, but would require something like this.
The tech was demonstrated by a couple of US Army enlisted men a few years ago. Not an Army program, more of a personal hobby. They essentially shot an EMP pulse out of a rifle-like device, dropped the drone dead. Wouldn’t be too hard to have EMP “artillery” at an airport.
I was thinking that a shot gun would probably do the trick.
Range is an issue there, but there are other problems. El Reg did an article covering a lot of possible ideas, though it’s an indictment of how bad things have gotten over there that they didn’t think of directed-energy weapons – Lewis Page would never have missed that.
First of all, the police response seems to have been the typical British police response, as Mark Steyn, I’m told put it: “Everything is policed, except crime”. Doing nothing except perhaps putting on hi-viz jackets. Given that airport security is hardly new, it seems that at Britain’s second-largest airport, security is a laughing stock, but it’s no laughing matter. I can’t help wonder if the drone were broadcasting ‘hate speech’, it might have been taken down forthwith. We had some (probably true but ludicrous) excuses put around, stray bullets are too much of a risk, and the police and Army aren’t trained to use shotguns (which seems to be the obvious firearm to use), so we’ll sit around and wait. It’s as if they were the Lake Men facing Smaug without Bard’s insight.
If the drone were radio-controlled, then surely the transmitter could be tracked or jammed (“we don’t have a licence to jam and it might affect someone’s wifi“). It it was autonomous, it could have been brought down by a kamikaze drone, or a net, or the wash of a helicopter. I saw no sign of any police sweep of the airport perimeter or use of a helicopter with thermal imaging looking for someone outside, perhaps that was tried, or was ‘too dangerous’. I would have thought that some form of ‘maser’ might be developed to knock out the circuitry and bring the things down.
Just as well Goering didn’t have drones in 1940, I can just see an ARP Hodges type figure (a forerunner of today’s ‘elf ‘n safety’ types, trying to tell Dowding it wasn’t safe to scramble a few Hurricanes if one was over Manston.
More importantly, the perpetrator(s) should face charges of causing a public nuisance or conspiracy, common law offences that carry a maximum life sentence, not a poxy 5-year sentence. And anyone who has funded them or aided them should be charged as well.
But if directed energy weapons work at sufficient range then it would seem to be best. Jamming would only work on non-autonomous drones.
Incidentally, the news reporting around this Gatwick Drone has been exceptionally free from real information even by usual MSM standards. We still don’t know how many drones there were, or have more than a single video of it in the Daily Mail (that could have been taken anywhere). And I don’t think the Army did “defeat” it, as Shlomo posts above. It seems to have gone away of its own accord.