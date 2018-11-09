|
Samizdata quote of the day
“There’s a cost for everything. And the ultimate payer of every cost imposed by government is not only the individual member of the mass of taxpayers who does not benefit from the scheme, but likely, also, its intended beneficiaries (cf., welfare, busing, affirmative action, urban planning).
The Secret Knowledge, David Mamet, Page 60. (Published by Sentinel, 2011.)
Pretty sure the prevailing points made by “The Secret Knowledge” are that
1. I (Mamet) failed to grow up until much too late in life.
2. There is NO “secret knowledge”.
Of course, I could be wrong.
I COULD have been influenced by Frank Zappa’s (auto?) biography.
Like theft, the net cost of government transfers to the community is greater than its net benefit to the bureaucrats who administer them and the people who receive them, and can be much much greater. However, also like theft, it is possible – and far more often, it appears possible – for some individuals to receive net benefit. And (again very like theft) these individuals can be unconcerned at the wider costs, so long as they expect to benefit themselves. Finally, in yet another point of similarity with theft, it is in the interest of these people to conceal some details of these unconsensual transactions – so awareness of the OP’s point is hindered.
I agree that, just as many a thief at the end of a misspent life is obviously also a greater net loser from it than any one of his many victims, so a recipient of state aid can end up more harmed than any one taxpayer from whom the money was taken. But I’m not so sure that applies to the administering bureaucrats.