Always wait for the police

“Police need public support to arrest violent offenders”, says Ken Marsh, the chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, effectively the trade union for London police officers.
[Marsh] spoke out after video footage appearing to show two officers locked in a violent struggle as they tried to make an arrest was shared thousands of times on social media.
The footage, taken in south London on Saturday, appeared to show a male officer being dragged around in the road as he tries to stop a suspect in a white tracksuit running away.
A second man, wearing a grey tracksuit, seems to take a run-up before aiming a flying kick at a female officer, who then lies dazed in the road clutching her head, feet away from a passing bus. She appeared to have tried to use incapacitant spray on the pair but to no effect.
A member of the public wearing a motorcycle helmet helped the male officer in the struggle, but several cars went past without stopping.
“Are we now in a society where, if we think we can’t detain somebody, we just let them go? It’s just not worth it,” said Marsh, who represents thousands of police officers in the capital.
Yes. Yes we are. And if anyone wonders how we got to this pass in which the public do not step in to help police officers when the latter attempt to restrain lawbreakers, try repeating Mr Marsh’s question without the implication that “we” refers only to the police:
“Are we now in a society where, if we think we can’t detain somebody, we just let them go? It’s just not worth it,” said the public.
This state of affairs was a long time a-growing. Though I do not know Ken Marsh’s own views upon this issue, how many times have prominent police officers and other figures of authority deprecated, failed to support, actively condemned, arrested or otherwise punished members of the public who “took the law into their own hands” – or even just looked like they might? That last link takes you to a post from 2011 by Perry de Havilland in which a female victim of crime got “quite the life lesson” about police priorities. That lesson will not only have been taken in by her.
Longtime Samizdata readers might recall a little ditty I made in 2007 about a celebrated interview between the radio host Jeremy Vine and Tony McNulty MP, then a Home Office minister. Here is the BBC’s transcription:
Jeremy Vine: You see something happening in the street. Do you step in?
Tony McNulty: I think the general line must be to get in touch with the authorities straight and make sure that if things are as bad as you paint the police will be there as quickly as they can.
Jeremy: You see a young man looking aggressive, shouting at an old woman, what do you do? You retreat and ring the police?
Tony McNulty: I think you should in the first instance. It may well be the simply shouting at them, blowing your horn or whatever else deters them and they go away.
Jeremy: He’s now hitting her and the police haven’t come, what do you do then?
Tony McNulty: The same the same, you must always …
Jeremy: Still wait?
Tony McNulty: Get back to the police, try some distractive activities whatever else.
Jeremy: What jump up and down?
Tony McNulty: But I would say you know sometimes that that may well work.
Even if someone is being battered right in front of you, you must always wait for the police. That was the advice of a Minister of the Crown. Having drilled us in passivity for at least ten years (in fact much longer; that example is only one of many I could have cited), why would anyone expect ordinary citizens to suddenly rediscover the duty to defend a victim of assault just because that victim is a police officer?
Update: Here is some more recent advice from the police themselves: “Taking the law into your own hands – a warning from Derbyshire police”
That article does at least acknowledge that it is possible to make a citizen’s arrest and – mirabile dictu – records that Judge Jonathan Bennett awarded £400 from the Derbyshire High Sheriff’s fund to a man who made a citizen’s arrest of a burglar in recognition of “public spirited behaviour”. But note the response of the only police officer quoted:
Sergeant Graham Summers, of Derbyshire police, said: “We would never encourage anyone to take the law into their own hands by carrying out a citizen’s arrest. Instead, we would urge people to call us on 101 for non-emergencies, or 999 in an emergency.”
I suppose it would be unoriginal to repeat the old crack about “when seconds count…” etc but hey, the old ones are the best.
What a world we live in.
This is one of the unforeseen consequences of making so many laws about our behaviour that everyone has something they don’t want the police to know. When everyone is a criminal, nobody helps the police.
I am very confident the wider public and the Police regret the fear and helplessness deliberately injected into the public consciousness by flaccid Oxbridge types in crucial positions throughout the criminal justice system.
In wider culture, Jordan Peterson and others are widely discussing responsibility in society. The super hero movie genre inadvertently injects the concept of responsibility into audiences across the globe. Movies about freewheeling man children aren’t so popular. So how can ordinary folk change the conversation?
When seconds count the police are indeed minutes away. On a particular occasion concerning a guy carrying a knife externally and drugs internally who broke into our neighbours’ house early one morning, it was some 45 minutes after the call when they arrived. (Drive time from nearest continuously-manned station is 10 minutes. The organisation of emergency calls in Scotland has come under criticism.)
At least they turned up within an hour and took him away, and not us, on that occasion. Nowadays, people suspect that if they express an injudiciously-phrased opinion of an attacker in the heat of the moment, it risks a hate speech charge. Likewise, they fear accusations of using ‘inappropriate force’ on the suspect even when it seemed minimally appropriate to their having some chance of surviving the incident.
The mention of the dazed female officer reminds me that the son of those neighbours (who have since moved) has joined the police. Recently, he transferred from an area where 50% of the beat/response officers were female to one with a significantly lower percentage because, despite all the propaganda, he had experienced actual incidents (burglary situations and similar) in which his having to be aware of some female colleague’s relative vulnerability had impeded his ability to act effectively to catch the bad guys. He felt that, in discussions of the pros and cons of male/female rations in given situations, this was the kind of issue that was not sufficiently sayable. (BTW, I invite any non-UK commenters to address whether this issue is peculiar to a force where the police do not routinely carry guns – yet.)
They have hundreds of goons online to arrest free-speakers but think we are going to risk our own arses to help some costumed thugs who have run into difficulties. Knowing of course that if we do a proper job and give the un-uniformed scum a quality kicking then the uniformed scum whose neck we have just saved would be quite likely to arrest us for “excessive force”.
You are on your fucking own lads and lasses. You asked for it you Common Purpose stooges and now you got it.
It’s not as though the criminals will be detained for very long anyway- why risk a broken jaw to get some stranger an overnight in a cell?
Niall Kinmartin-
Here in the U. S., it has always been true that some officers are better at subduing violent criminals than others are.
That’s just life, people aren’t fungible and you deal with it. Some cops have no sense of narrative, some speak Italian, some are terrible at remembering names, some are great shots.
The increase in smaller officers has raised the proportion of officers who aren’t the best fighters or weight movers. It’s also increased the proportion of good interrogators and the quality of observation. Ass kicking isn’t all the police do, or even all that much of what they do.
Are women officers in the departments I deal with generally as tough and strong as the men? No. Are they generally up to doing what has to be done? Yes.
More armour, less speed. Bigger guns, less ammunition. Always a trade off.
Ideally you would draw your pistol and tell the miscreant to stop hitting the woman or you will shoot him. But sadly that option has long gone. It might help if the physical qualifications for joining the police force were replaced by the original criteria.
Here in the US, where cops carry guns, it’s becoming apparent that if we want non-lethal responses by the police to situations where something less than death is appropriate, we need cops with sufficient strength and aggressiveness to physically control and subdue miscreants.
If a young man goes off his meds (or goes on the wrong meds) and causes trouble, he doesn’t necessarily need to be shot and killed. But he’s not going to respond to verbal commands or threats – he’s going to have to be subdued physically if we want him to survive the encounter with the police (and we do want him to survive the encounter.)
Just like in the military, there are many jobs in the policing profession that can be done by anyone of average intelligence and training. But the insistence that smaller weaker humans be given the jobs that can only be done properly by larger, stronger humans is making the job more dangerous for all cops (by weakening the public’s perception that you don’t mess with cops – you can mess with small weak women cops, and so more people fight back – and by making it more dangerous to depend upon your now-weak partner to back you up as you try to arrest someone.)
If new women cops and new women infantry could be chosen exclusively from womens’ professional fighting organizations – mixed martial arts and the like – it would all work great. But that’s not happening – that wouldn’t be “fair”. We’re changing the job descriptions so that everyone – weak or small or timid – gets sent out to wrestle down the schizophrenic big strong kid, and people are dying when they don’t have to as a result.
Woman desk sergeant? Sure. Crime analyst? Yep. Personnel office? Certainly. But not “street cop.” Some can do it. Most can not do it as well as the average male.
I know two people, on two separate occasions who tried to break up a fight. Both of them were attacked by the assailants and both ended up with broken jaws needing hospital surgery and weeks of recovery.
In both instances the assailants and the victims walked away unscathed and offered no assistance to the two would-be rescuers.
So, no, I won’t be intervening.
I’m typing this in a place where, if I called the police for an emergency, they’d be here in 30 minutes or so. They’re that far away. (Unless it’s snowing, in which case it takes longer.)
And yet every front door in the area remains unlocked at all times. Cars are left running to keep them warm while you duck into wherever you’re going. Tools are left at unattended job sites.
This doesn’t all happen because the people out here are any better moral beings than anywhere else. It’s because, out here, no one waits for the police. A few weeks ago, a young man beat up his girlfriend in a bar parking lot one night. The next morning, a group of young men dragged him out of his bed, beat him senseless, and left him lying in his underwear in the snow. He’s going to have to move away – he’s violated the community, and no one will put up with him anymore.
Savage? Maybe, but when my daughter comes out here, she feels safe anywhere, anytime. Isn’t that what we expect from civilization?
The police – out of job-protection necessity – are more concerned with preserving the rights of the criminals than with protecting the rest of us. Had the police been called when the guy beat up his girlfriend, he’d be running around free and without consequence, awaiting yet another court appearance, probably complaining that his rights had somehow been violated by someone, and in no way dissuaded from beating up more women. This way – just as in dog training – he’s received quick and painful feedback, and he likely poses a much lesser threat to others.
Will I intervene to help someone being attacked? Yes, and I have, but only if the police aren’t there. If the assailant gets away there’s an easy arrest in me. I won’t have anything to do with them if I can avoid them.
When I was 17, I got into a fight with someone I knew on a night out. A mutual friend, half as lairy and half a foot shorter than either me or the other guy, stepped between us to break it up. A copper ran in and smashed my friend into the ground, his partner followed up by kneeling on his face. We ran about 50 feet, and no police followed. The friend was held in the van for an hour before being kicked out.
Why take on the drunk aggressive 6 footers when the quiet little guy is available? I didn’t like the police before (I’m from Middlesbrough, it’s built in) but I have never trusted them since.
And a tip for those intervening – you are not settling a gentle debate. I have seen people try to talk to people scrapping which is both tragic and moronic. If it’s bad enough you need to intervene, step in confidently, from the side, and smash them in the face. Don’t stop at one; keep going till they are on the floor. I know it sounds horrible if you’re the squeemish type but you do not want to end the worst off for helping.
Yes, other techniques may work, but they require you getting their attention on you, and I’d rather they be dazed before they know I’m there.
“This doesn’t all happen because the people out here are any better moral beings than anywhere else. It’s because, out here, no one waits for the police. […] This way – just as in dog training – he’s received quick and painful feedback, and he likely poses a much lesser threat to others.”
I’ll ask the question I always ask myself in these situations: – what happens when your political opponents get hold of this technique and apply it to you, to enforce their standards of behaviour? Isn’t this just Antifa? Isn’t this how the Sicilian Mafia started? Isn’t this the basis of the lynch mob? The Mutaween?
If falsely accused, do you get to present your own evidence and witnesses at your trial?
I think the first sentence “This doesn’t all happen because the people out here are any better moral beings than anywhere else” isn’t quite true. It ‘happens out here’ precisely because the standards enforced happen to be based on a ‘better’ moral code there. That’s not always and everywhere the case, and morality is in any case something that changes over time, and that good people can legitimately differ on. Up until the 1800s, wife-beating was considered the norm in many communities. How do you make sure the moral code’s enforcement is and remains safe?
The trouble is, when people plan out how society is to enforce standards of behaviour, everyone always assumes that they or people like themselves will always be in charge and making the rules. They’re always the dog trainer, never the dog.
Funnily enough today the BBC are bleating about a police force that seems not to patrol the streets, in Hartlepool, so locals are now patrolling with only themselves for support. This is a town where, before we had police forces, after a shipwreck, the locals reportedly found a monkey on the beach and, concluding it was a French spy, hanged it.
I think that a recent incident in the UK illustrates the problem with police officers who aren’t up to a fight (NB advert might precede the clip). Two women PCs in a car, one is thrown out of it by a robber who sort of hijacks the car before others intervene. I suspect that in most US jurisdictions it would have ended with the guy on a slab.
I would not trust the British police not to take a bogus counter-allegation of assault by a criminal at face value and put anyone brave enough to help through the wringer, a nice easy one to pursue for them. It is also a common law offence in England to refuse (without good cause) to assist a police constable in the execution of his duty, when there is a breach of the peace, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.
@Nullius in Verba:
Isn’t this Antifa? Isn’t this risky, frought with danger that the wrong people start enforcing their own warped moral code?
Certainly. This is not an ideal situation.
But the alternative? To live as in Chicago? To abandon responsibility for our fates to uncaring or hamstrung “authorities”? Worse, I think.
And I disagree that moral codes are a changing thing. To me there is One Moral Code. We all know it, and we frequently fail to live up to it. When men beat their wives regularly – when men owned slaves – I don’t consider that to be a different moral code being expressed. I consider it to be a deviation from morality. When Hitler was killing Jews (sorry, Godwin), was Jew-killing consequently the expression of a moral code? I think it was certainly an expression of a code, but “moral” isn’t something that changes with society’s passions or whims. It was anti-moral then and now, as was wife-beating and slave-owning.
Outlanders such as I describe aren’t the holders of a different moral code than the rest of humanity. They just see it as more important to themselves and to society that we each and every one follow that code. There’s less protection out here for those who choose to live outside of society’s acceptance, and to abandon morality here leaves you in the wind. Out here, we need society for our own protection, and so we insist that, if you want to join the club, you join it completely. There are enough challenges without having to watch your back.
“To me there is One Moral Code.”
“Yes. Mine.” … replies absolutely everyone. 🙂
(And everyone in the world secretly thinks in English. Those ‘foreign languages’ are only made up to annoy us.)