I recently went along to a financial markets briefing in the City (as part of my job; I do these things so you don’t have to, dear reader), and we got onto the subject of the eye-watering amounts of public debt in the West.In the US alone, the total debt is around $22 trillion (we must hope that if the economy is as robust as Donald Trump claims, that some of this gets repaid). And the economist in the room, when asked about this, and about how future generations are being asked to pay for our current profligacy, liked to refer to the following quote, from one Abba P Lerner, quoted in 1948. (Lerner was a Russian-born British economist). The quote goes: “Very few economists need to be reminded that if our children or grandchildren repay some of the national debt these payments will be made to our grandchildren and to nobody else.”
All very clever, and people in the room (apart from yours truly) nodded their heads at such profundity. So the UK/Western debt is terrifyingly big? Heh, no bother, because our kids/grand-kids will repay it, to er, each other, or something.
But wait a minute. If the UK racks up, say, £5 trillion of debt, and the interest charges to service that debt are still, say, the equivalent of several government departments (such as defence, health, etc) then that is money that has to be found, and yes, the payments of some of those will be paid to other, very much alive Britons, but would those people rather not have to repay it in the first place, but instead use savings to finance investment in productive goods and services? In other words, the inter-generational wealth transfer issue doesn’t become less of a horror. If the present generation racks up a bloody great debt, then the following one is left with a collective bill that it would, other things being equal, prefer not to pay. And there comes a point, of course, when the cost of financing the debt repayments can be so big that current economic growth and revenues cannot fund it, so you end up in a Latin American crunch, a sort of liquidity nightmare. So the question is at what point does the stock of public debt go from being this sort of seemingly benign shuffling of paper from A to B to something out of a disaster movie?
One thing that ought to give people pause about the blithe statements of economists about debt is that some debt down the years has been financed by debasing money – in other words, inflation. The robbery of savers and encouragement of financial speculation and finagling is, paradoxically, a reason why we have seen relatively slack productivity growth and hence stagnant real wage growth in the West in recent years. (Ultimately, real wage growth requires more productivity, and that needs to be financed by real savings, not central bank fairy dust.)
I commend readers to the studies and writings of a friend of mine, Scottsdale, Arizona based investment figure Keith Weiner, who has noted the link between very low, or even negative interest rates, capital destruction, and crap wage and income growth. Far too many on the free market side are in denial that we have suffered from poor wage growth, but we have. It is one of the reasons for why charlatans and thugs such as Jeremy Corbyn and all the rest have been successful, because some of their critiques about living standards are true. Their diagnosis, of course, isn’t.
I have long suspected that government debt levels are one of those things that are no problem for ages, nobody gives them the second thought, and then suddenly for no apparent reason they become a problem, a very big one with nasty consequences.
Also in the response to the ‘Well its just our grandchildren paying each other money’ is that the people doing the paying and the people doing the receiving are likely to be very different sections of society. Not only that, there’s likely to be lots of people doing the paying and a far smaller number doing the receiving, so the tensions in society are likely to be significant. Especially if some of the recipients are foreigners.
Its like saying if a street of 10 houses has one household that has net savings of £900k and 9 houses who have mortgage debt of £100k each, there’s no net debt in the street. That is indeed true, but it doesn’t stop the 9 debtors having to labour to pay their interest and capital back while the 10th can sit on his backside doing nothing…..
I can’t understand how no one in the room said, “yes that is why there is no problem with the Greeks over borrowing from Germany, after all it is just money that has to be paid back by europeans to europeans.”
That’s daft. When debts are repaid, the money just disappears.
Debt is like a hole in the ground, while money is a heap. Put the heap in the hole, and no heap is left, just flat ground. You’re not moving the heap from one place to another, you’re cancelling it against a debt.
There are two ways it can go. Either the government reneges on the debt – and government bonds held as assets by people become worthless. Or the government takes more in tax than they spend, in which case people are paying tax and getting no services for it. Either way, the value just vanishes, (just as the debt itself does).
There’s something a bit odd about his milk example, but I’m not quite sure what it is. I think it’s fairly well known that the costs at the farm gate are only a fraction of the final cost in the supermarket, and the wages of the guy doing the milking is only a fraction of the farmer’s costs. I’m not sure why a 10-fold change in one part of the production chain is expected to translate to a proportionate change in the final price. The market for milk is a bit of an odd one, because of the distorting effect of the planning laws. But I don’t know enough about it to be sure what’s going on.
It’s grandchildren paying each other, but let’s not forget that they may be, probably will be, paying each other with worthless paper.
I still see the main effect of all this debt as being inflation.
Anyway, people who lend money to governments deserve the pain they are bound to receive. It’s inherently evil to voluntarily feed the beast, especially in return for cheap, tawdry promises of unearned high interest income.
In Britain’s case, that “some” is only 99.11%.
