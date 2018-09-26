|
Wise advice…
Dear “Barmier than most,”
I sympathize. It must be dreadful for a eurocrat of your breeding and position to have to deal with ordinary people like the British. However, their great weakness is that they are, at heart, a nation of shopkeepers. It’s trade they want, so sign a deal that gives them it, and present it to your European masters as a triumph, in which the Brits have been tricked into doing the sordid stuff like buying and selling goods, leaving the far classier Europeans to loftily pursue “the European Project,” making pious homilies about “moving towards an ever-greater union of peoples.” The Brits will fall for it because they are just money-grubbers who have no soul, whereas the Europeans, especially the French, who always found the Brits rather strange, will enjoy feeling superior.
– Agatha Antigone
The classic satire by A. G. Macdonell ‘England Their England’ came to the conclusion that the English were soldier-poets not shopkeepers. Still a good read if you are in need of a good laugh.
But M Barnier knows for sure that he is, in his dealings with Mrs May, like Molotov negotiating with Otto Kuusinen over arrangements in Finland in December 1939.
Aunt Agatha is such a caution! 😎