|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“What can’t be stressed enough about what happened in 2008 is that for economies to grow and markets to rise, it’s necessary that the mediocre and lousy constantly be replaced by the good and brilliant.”
– Real Clear Markets, reflecting on the decade since the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.
(Hat-tip, Stephen Green of Instapundit.)
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Absolutely spot-on – and (puts on old-fogey hat. Get off my lawn!) remarkably-reflective of some of what was being said here at the time.
Government action to ‘stabilize’ markets and ‘save’ businesses will always have a retarding effect on growth and development (because it supports and encourages what is failing, instead of what is coming in its place) and an amplifying effect on the failure itself (because it supports what is failing, and thereby prolongs it).
Incidentally, this is just as true for some of the silliness being perpetuated by the Trump administration, such as the tariffs to ‘save American jobs/ save American industries.’
llater,
llamas
Over the ages, for obvious reasons, there has been a general tenancy for large organisations to be both more efficient and to be less flexible to changing circumstances; and obviously government is the epitome of a large organisation. In necessary equivalence, there is a general tendency for small organisations (which unfailingly exclude government) both to be less efficient and to be more flexible.
Accordingly, we (the thoughtful and concerned for the longer term – even, some might say, the wise) need to look to the large, the small and all steps in between: to obtain the best from those combinations of large-scale efficiency and small-scale flexibility.
This adds to those processes ‘judging’ the need for the mediocre and lousy constantly be replaced by the good and brilliant.
Best regards