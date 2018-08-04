|
Samizdata quote of the day
That’s really what is annoying [Mark Thompson, CEO of the New York Times]. He’s got a newsroom with 1,000 or more people turning out perhaps one, possibly two, pieces each a week. All to impeccable journalistic standards as to process and near no diversity of viewpoint nor thought at all. Then along come some bunch of teenage scribblers, some of them even without Masters degree in journalism, producing stuff that people actually want to read. How Very Dare They?
– Tim Worstall
Yers, well, I reckon that rather hits the nail on the head.
How very dare they indeed!
Strange to think though that Facebook may have set itself up as some sort of unofficial censor, or “arbiter of truth” gatekeeper in news reporting – well, as regards what is run on Facebook and passes for “news” (fake or otherwise), at any rate.
Maybe Facebook are up to the task. Maybe they can do it – but, sustainable? Meh. Probably not for very long. I’d give them up to Wednesday week, and then it’ll be back to normal and the gates will be open again to the usual rubbish/propaganda that the Facebook users have come to enjoy (and sadly, yes, even believe).
Meanwhile, it will likely remain a wise practice to avoid attaching any credibility to the printed word, just because it is printed/published, and regardless of the forum that it is printed/published in.