Samizdata quote of the day » Is there any reason I should not sign this EU petition? I refer to this petition: Permanent European Union Citizenship. Main objectives

EU citizens elect the European Parliament and participate in its work, thus exercising treaty rights, enhancing Union democracy, and reinforcing its citizenship. Noting the ECJ’s view of Union citizenship as a ‘fundamental status’ of nationals of Member States, and that Brexit will strip millions of EU citizens of this status and their vote in European elections, requests the Commission propose means to avoid risk of collective loss of EU citizenship and rights, and assure all EU citizens that, once attained, such status is permanent and their rights acquired. This petition runs under the aegis of a European Union scheme called The European Citizens’ Initiative. As Wikipedia says, The European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) is a European Union mechanism aimed at increasing direct democracy by enabling “EU citizens to participate directly in the development of EU policies”, introduced with the Treaty of Lisbon in 2007. The initiative enables one million citizens of the European Union, who are nationals of at least one quarter of the member states, to call directly on the European Commission to propose a legal act in an area where the Member States have conferred powers onto the EU level. In other words, like its British equivalent, a petition will be considered if it crosses a certain threshold. Not enacted into law, obviously – don’t hold your breath waiting for any government to give up that monopoly – but it will have passed the first milestone on the long road to becoming law. The EU scheme does seem a tad more meaningful than the UK one. Turning to this specific petition, I do not see anything that I, as someone who happily voted Leave, should object to. The petition does not seek to stop the United Kingdom from leaving the control of the European Union. If this became law it would mean that Remainers currently angry at losing their automatic right to work in the EU and their vote in EU elections would not lose out from Brexit at all. Although on every website on which I have seen this petition promoted everyone seems to assume that it will be opposed by Leavers, my instinct is to say “A solution that leaves both sides happy – Great!” I do have some qualms about voting to change the character of the EU when I don’t want to be part of the it. I also worry that I may have missed some Trojan Horse in the wording of the petition. It worries me that so many supporters of this petition seem to think of it as part of their campaign against Brexit. It looks to me as if it would help reconcile many people to Brexit by removing the aspects of Brexit that they most disliked, but have all those die-hard Remainers seen something I missed? I should say that I think the chance of this petition cutting much ice with the EU are remote. Its supporters in the UK may not have spotted that it makes Brexit less painful and hence more likely, and more likely to be imitated, but the officials and politicians of the EU are not so naive. This proposal would allow a British person an unrestricted right to work in the 27 remaining countries of the EU, but would not allow citizens of the 27 an unrestricted right to work in the UK. Ain’t gonna happen. However I have signed many a petition that had very little chance of passing. What do you think? Brits and other current EU citizens, will you sign it? UK citizens, if by some strange concatenation of events this became EU law, would you take up the offer of keeping your EU citizenship? Share this...

email Google+ Reddit VK Samizdata quote of the day »

Who Are We? The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling. We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe. Categories Categories Select Category ~ Glossary Categories (114) A (2) B (28) C (7) D (3) E (4) F (5) G (2) H (1) I (3) J (1) K (4) L (6) M (12) N (1) O (1) P (9) R (5) S (6) T (7) V (1) W (5) X (1) ~ Meme Hacks Categories (10) Detournement (3) Evil Empire (3) Hippopotami (1) Propaganda (3) ~ Photos #1 Categories (8) ~ Photos #2 Categories (11) ~ Photos #3 Categories (2) ~ White Rose Categories (632) Activism (13) Administrative (7) Big Brother (39) Biometrics (40) Civil Liberties (102) Constitution (2) European Union (32) Events (5) Historical Perspective (17) Identity Cards (168) Liberty (14) Privacy (95) Security (17) Self-Defence (5) Self-Ownership (7) Slogans & Quotations (18) Surveillance (97) Technology (50) Abortion (13) Activism (233) Administrative (128) Aerospace (529) Afghanistan (80) African affairs (184) Anglosphere (127) Antics & Parties (145) Architecture (77) Arts & Entertainment (875) Asian affairs (258) Aus/NZ affairs (124) Balkans (44) Best of Samizdata.Net (81) Blogging & Bloggers (530) Book reviews (140) Children’s issues (111) Chinese affairs (4) Civil liberty & Regulation (999) Deleted by the PC Media (20) Eastern Europe (124) Economics, Business & Globalization (1,618) Education (301) Environment (195) European affairs (358) European Union (691) Events (113) French affairs (247) German affairs (72) Health & medical (337) Hippos (17) Historical views (626) How very odd! (547) Humour (486) Immigration (62) Indian Subcontinent (63) International affairs (208) Internet (64) Irish affairs (71) Japan (4) Korea (29) Languages (13) Latin American Affairs (107) Media & Journalism (589) Middle East & Islamic (1,106) Military affairs (395) Monarchy (36) North American affairs (1,433) Opinions on liberty (1,053) Personal views (289) Philosophical (243) Privacy & Panopticon (453) Religion (31) Russia (164) Science & Technology (880) Science Fiction & Fantasy (106) Self defence & Security (420) Self ownership (163) Sexuality (103) Slogans & Quotations (2,746) Sports (376) Sui generis (290) Transport (254) UK affairs (3,271) Archives Archives Select Month August 2018 (34) July 2018 (42) June 2018 (44) May 2018 (44) April 2018 (42) March 2018 (47) February 2018 (35) January 2018 (40) December 2017 (40) November 2017 (37) October 2017 (33) September 2017 (41) August 2017 (41) July 2017 (41) June 2017 (45) May 2017 (37) April 2017 (31) March 2017 (38) February 2017 (35) January 2017 (48) December 2016 (45) November 2016 (64) October 2016 (49) September 2016 (48) August 2016 (42) July 2016 (59) June 2016 (68) May 2016 (46) April 2016 (48) March 2016 (38) February 2016 (46) January 2016 (41) December 2015 (35) November 2015 (29) October 2015 (42) September 2015 (47) August 2015 (45) July 2015 (44) June 2015 (39) May 2015 (64) April 2015 (64) March 2015 (64) February 2015 (42) January 2015 (51) December 2014 (28) November 2014 (51) October 2014 (52) September 2014 (46) August 2014 (55) July 2014 (43) June 2014 (42) May 2014 (43) April 2014 (48) March 2014 (33) February 2014 (39) January 2014 (52) December 2013 (40) November 2013 (46) October 2013 (48) September 2013 (46) August 2013 (59) July 2013 (57) June 2013 (49) May 2013 (53) April 2013 (63) March 2013 (59) February 2013 (40) January 2013 (60) December 2012 (46) November 2012 (65) October 2012 (66) September 2012 (62) August 2012 (49) July 2012 (58) June 2012 (67) May 2012 (59) April 2012 (53) March 2012 (70) February 2012 (72) January 2012 (88) December 2011 (96) November 2011 (75) October 2011 (58) September 2011 (69) August 2011 (80) July 2011 (70) June 2011 (54) May 2011 (54) April 2011 (54) March 2011 (44) February 2011 (44) January 2011 (48) December 2010 (47) November 2010 (65) October 2010 (72) September 2010 (65) August 2010 (60) July 2010 (62) June 2010 (60) May 2010 (60) April 2010 (49) March 2010 (53) February 2010 (64) January 2010 (60) December 2009 (73) November 2009 (100) October 2009 (79) September 2009 (62) August 2009 (71) July 2009 (67) June 2009 (66) May 2009 (61) April 2009 (92) March 2009 (85) February 2009 (66) January 2009 (81) December 2008 (57) November 2008 (84) October 2008 (84) September 2008 (80) August 2008 (67) July 2008 (100) June 2008 (90) May 2008 (79) April 2008 (85) March 2008 (113) February 2008 (126) January 2008 (127) December 2007 (97) November 2007 (89) October 2007 (76) September 2007 (61) August 2007 (78) July 2007 (84) June 2007 (75) May 2007 (89) April 2007 (97) March 2007 (121) February 2007 (100) January 2007 (115) December 2006 (96) November 2006 (111) October 2006 (117) September 2006 (129) August 2006 (147) July 2006 (123) June 2006 (92) May 2006 (106) April 2006 (93) March 2006 (113) February 2006 (119) January 2006 (105) December 2005 (117) November 2005 (94) October 2005 (95) September 2005 (114) August 2005 (109) July 2005 (129) June 2005 (100) May 2005 (100) April 2005 (87) March 2005 (101) February 2005 (77) January 2005 (88) December 2004 (104) November 2004 (126) October 2004 (118) September 2004 (125) August 2004 (120) July 2004 (159) June 2004 (139) May 2004 (142) April 2004 (173) March 2004 (164) February 2004 (174) January 2004 (164) December 2003 (155) November 2003 (201) October 2003 (219) September 2003 (257) August 2003 (255) July 2003 (296) June 2003 (194) May 2003 (152) April 2003 (175) March 2003 (157) February 2003 (152) January 2003 (141) December 2002 (158) November 2002 (214) October 2002 (194) September 2002 (248) August 2002 (189) July 2002 (179) June 2002 (155) May 2002 (172) April 2002 (152) March 2002 (204) February 2002 (194) January 2002 (266) December 2001 (204) November 2001 (132) Feed This Page RSS - This Page Link Icons