Is there any reason I should not sign this EU petition?

I refer to this petition: Permanent European Union Citizenship.
Main objectives
EU citizens elect the European Parliament and participate in its work, thus exercising treaty rights, enhancing Union democracy, and reinforcing its citizenship. Noting the ECJ’s view of Union citizenship as a ‘fundamental status’ of nationals of Member States, and that Brexit will strip millions of EU citizens of this status and their vote in European elections, requests the Commission propose means to avoid risk of collective loss of EU citizenship and rights, and assure all EU citizens that, once attained, such status is permanent and their rights acquired.
This petition runs under the aegis of a European Union scheme called The European Citizens’ Initiative. As Wikipedia says,
The European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) is a European Union mechanism aimed at increasing direct democracy by enabling “EU citizens to participate directly in the development of EU policies”, introduced with the Treaty of Lisbon in 2007. The initiative enables one million citizens of the European Union, who are nationals of at least one quarter of the member states, to call directly on the European Commission to propose a legal act in an area where the Member States have conferred powers onto the EU level.
In other words, like its British equivalent, a petition will be considered if it crosses a certain threshold. Not enacted into law, obviously – don’t hold your breath waiting for any government to give up that monopoly – but it will have passed the first milestone on the long road to becoming law. The EU scheme does seem a tad more meaningful than the UK one.
Turning to this specific petition, I do not see anything that I, as someone who happily voted Leave, should object to. The petition does not seek to stop the United Kingdom from leaving the control of the European Union. If this became law it would mean that Remainers currently angry at losing their automatic right to work in the EU and their vote in EU elections would not lose out from Brexit at all. Although on every website on which I have seen this petition promoted everyone seems to assume that it will be opposed by Leavers, my instinct is to say “A solution that leaves both sides happy – Great!”
I do have some qualms about voting to change the character of the EU when I don’t want to be part of the it. I also worry that I may have missed some Trojan Horse in the wording of the petition. It worries me that so many supporters of this petition seem to think of it as part of their campaign against Brexit. It looks to me as if it would help reconcile many people to Brexit by removing the aspects of Brexit that they most disliked, but have all those die-hard Remainers seen something I missed?
I should say that I think the chance of this petition cutting much ice with the EU are remote. Its supporters in the UK may not have spotted that it makes Brexit less painful and hence more likely, and more likely to be imitated, but the officials and politicians of the EU are not so naive. This proposal would allow a British person an unrestricted right to work in the 27 remaining countries of the EU, but would not allow citizens of the 27 an unrestricted right to work in the UK. Ain’t gonna happen. However I have signed many a petition that had very little chance of passing.
What do you think? Brits and other current EU citizens, will you sign it? UK citizens, if by some strange concatenation of events this became EU law, would you take up the offer of keeping your EU citizenship?
“You’re an EU citizen forever, and you can never leave.”
Oh yes it does.
Any citizen of the United Kingdom is now an EU citizen, and therefore retains any rights that person has under EU law, regardless of UK law. Those rights would include enforcement by the EU of protections or privileges established under EU authority against interference by the UK government. This could include the right to be protected against “hate speech” or discrimination by other British citizens.
So this petition is a huge Trojan Horse, smuggling in the EU’s authority.
My understanding of the EU Parliament is that is nothing more than window dressing designed to fool the sheeple into thinking that they live in a democracy. A hugely expensive talking shop and gravy train with no actual powers. All the actual decisions are then made by people who were never elected by anyone but appointed by each other. Losing the right to vote in these circumstances hardly seems to be much of an inconvenience.
Rich Rostrum has it right, it is a pretext for keeping the European Court of Justice as a overseeing Court to mould UK law and hamper a departed UK’s government, easier than resorting to military intervention to protect EU citizens rights.
It reminds me that in the Scottish independence referendum debate, not once did I hear, nor could I find, any reference to Scots gaining ‘Scottish’ citizenship or losing British citizenship on independence, or how citizenship would be decided.
Stonyground is absolutely spot on too, and I think Chad is on the money.
Rich Rostrom writes, “Those rights would include enforcement by the EU of protections or privileges established under EU authority against interference by the UK government.”
How would the EU enforce such rights for British-EU citizens inside the UK? Does any modern liberal democratic country try to enforce the demand that its citizens living in other countries should be treated according to its own laws? I thought that died out with the foreign-administered Concessions in Qing-era China The US government does not guarantee the First Amendment or Second Amendment rights of American expatriates.
It can enforce the rights or obligations of EU law on UK/EU citizens living in the EU all it likes. Presumably that’s what these people wanted.
Could it give the EU many ways to wage lawfare against British people visiting an EU country? Suppose you go to Belgium and are there arrested for speech hateful to the EU that you uttered in the UK (or typed into this blog, perhaps). Your inalienable right to be a citizen of the EU till you die would be their inalienable right to arrest you for what you said in the UK, and to deny you UK consular protection since you were being arrested in your capacity as an EU citizen, not as a UK citizen.
For me, the giveaway of this being a con is the emphasis on collective rights. This is not about an individual choosing to be a dual citizen of the EU and UK. This is about the the UK population as a whole remaining EU citizens whether any individuals among them like it or not.
Try suggesting to the group that want this that they instead petition the EU to make dual EU-UK citizenship easy for those individuals who request it. 🙂