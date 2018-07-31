|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
I have never seen so many lefties attacking a Labour leader. And I have never seen so many grass roots Tories attacking a Tory leader. It is a bizarre race to the bottom in which who wins the next election will be based on which despised leader least nauseates their own side.
– Perry de Havilland
|
If y’all will let me telecommute, I could take over the PM job for a while since I’m between gigs right now.
Labour hating their sainted leader? Tories being repulsed by their treasonous figurehead?
Goodness, it’s almost as if we have all realised that these vacuous people and their supposed ‘dreams’ of equality-with-taxation are nothing but hot air and shallow pretence.
So it’s a lot like a US congressional race after re-redistricting. Or what happens when a senator retires – the congressmen and governor all start running for that spot – more opportunity for graft.
-XC
Sounds like you guys have finally figured out how to have a primary season. May God have mercy on your souls.
For some reason I have been thinking about the previous female Prime Minister. Can you imagine how she would have handled the Brexit negotiations? What a very different outcome you would have had.
When you think of the possibilities of what Britain could have had as part of Brexit and compare to what they probably will have, it would bring John Bull to tears.
But, to offer an analogy, if you make someone who hates football the manager of a football club, don’t be surprised if they get relegated.
“…if you make someone who hates football the manager of a football club, don’t be surprised if they get relegated.”
I hate football. Why, in that case would I want to manage a football team? For the money? I suppose that if someone offered me a ludicrous amount of money, and no consequences if I messed up, then I might be tempted. But then why would they?
These are of course rhetorical questions that I pose in an attempt to make sense of politics.
Stonyground
> I hate football. Why, in that case would I want to manage a football team?
Because you like the power, celebrity and adrenaline rush that goes with the job, perhaps? I think the analogy continues to be effective in addressing your question.
“When you think of the possibilities of what Britain could have had as part of Brexit and compare to what they probably will have, it would bring John Bull to tears.”
Why are folk giving up so soon?
According to Breitbart the Fish Faced Cow has turned her arse on the revived Project Fear 2.0 already as the apparent backlash to terrorisation has terrorised her. Only a few of her 70 official fright-papers are now to be issued at the end of August. Hope it is true.
The ESpew have rejected the Chequers crap and want only full CU. Which she can’t get thro the HoC without using the People’s Anti-Semite and his Merry Men. Spineless as the Tories are that is a bridge too far for all except 20-ish extreme EUloons. She would be toast.
BTW most of ZaNu MPs are in Leave constituencies filled with the white working class who can daily see how ZaNu is also a crew of RoP-sucking betrayers just as much as BluLabour.
We are still on course for a WTO exit. Just keep the pressure on.
Mr Ecks
> We are still on course for a WTO exit. Just keep the pressure on.
Maybe. And perhaps that would be better than EU suzerainty. Nonetheless, had Maggie been in charge you can guarantee that her and Ronnie would have fixed up a great deal between the US and the UK, possibly incorporating into NAFTA. Maybe even it would have been possible to incorporate Australia and New Zealand into that deal too. She could have worked toward a free trade block with the Commonwealth (and make it actually useful) too. Plus she could have been negotiating a great deal with Brazil, Chile, etc.
Let’s just be clear — the timing could not have been better. The American President is right in the middle of renegotiating trade deals, and he is the most pro British President since Reagan (perhaps even more than Reagan, I don’t doubt Trump would have backed Maggie against them Argies.)
Britain has a LOT to offer, especially since, as has been pointed out, they buy more from Europe than they sell. That trade imbalance could readily be shifted to someone else. Money talks, and he who pays the piper calls the tune. Unless, that is, you are an obsequious suck up who doesn’t believe in the project in the first place.
Instead she has ponced around trying to get the French, the Germans and the Italians to like us. Shame Sir Humphrey Appleby isn’t around to point out that that is something that five hundred years of history shows impossible.
Appleby was replaced by Oily Robbins. Who btw needs to be brought down. Breaking his back–metaphorically speaking of course–would go a long way towards sinking the remainiac cause.
Do any of the well-in crowd of sophisticates who hang around on here have any thoughts as to how Oily can be sent down to Hell? Is there a complaints procedure for Senior Civil Service traitors?
Re Fraser
Nafta is dead as a doornail under Trump. But he’d happily give us a bilateral deal.
Of course Fishface will screw that up.