Samizdata quote of the day
Now, on top of all of that, if some Muslim goes ahead and dares to criticize her religion, like Ayaan Hirsi Ali, you also see a lot of liberals turn against her. I have my political differences with Ayaan, but really, if someone is rejecting Islam because she likes liberal Enlightenment values, because she believes in gender equality and human rights and freedom of speech, then you’d like your Western counterparts to support her. But often they don’t. When Salman Rushdie wrote The Satanic Verses, which was his right to do, many liberals just shunned him.
– Ali Rizvi
The sisterhood and other ‘liberals’ don’t care about certain women.
Examples include the sex abuse victims of Rotherham and Rochdale and the victims of FGM. The 0% conviction rate for FGM in the UK is rarely mentioned by ‘liberals’ while they complain bitterly of a higher conviction rate for rape.
Ayaan Hirsi Ali can be added to the list because she has broken the rules of political correctness which means we cannot mention anything bad in relation to a certain religion.
This is just the same as the attitude of Western labor unions to Solidarność.
Whether King Arthur and Robin Hood ever existed is debatable: but it does not matter – they were expressions of an intense desire for freedom that have echoed down the ages – and those that wished to enslave us have found that is not an easy proposal – Robin and Maid Marion – Arthur, Mordred and Merlin are with us still.
terence patrick hewett (July 28, 2018 at 6:11 pm), the evidence for the historical existence of Artorius is good. It has always amused me that the later romances about him cause a certain kind of historian to demand a much higher standard of proof for Arthur than for people without a legend – to see the legend as positively evidence against. The attitude has its similarities to PC, as if a professional historian can virtue-signalled their status by not believing what interests the common people.
Obviously, once we grant that Arthur existed and won the battle of Badon, we find we do not know that much more. 🙂