Samizdata quote of the day

As a woman, I am much more interested in protecting the right to free speech than I am in catering to the possibly-offended. If we are raising girls to feel damaged by a photo of a woman in a bikini, my goodness we need to do better.

Kate Andrews

July 15th, 2018 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • terence patrick hewett
    July 15, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    As a Martian I am amazed that most of you earthlings spend most of your time looking at a box in the corner off the room – you humans are really weird.

