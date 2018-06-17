Forty years ago, in 1978, 18 farmers from the village of Xiaogang in China, met at night in secret. They had seen subsistence and famine. Exhausted and emaciated, they lacked the energy to work the collective fields as Party discipline required. A few years earlier they had seen 67 of their 120 population starve to death in the “Great Leap Forward” Now they took matters into their own hands. By flickering lights (none had seen electricity), they came forward in turn to sign a document dividing up the collective farm into individual family plots, whose owners could keep most of the proceeds of their labours.
They knew the dangers, and added a clause to the contract pledging that if any were betrayed and executed, the others would raise their children until aged 18. Following that historic contract, the village produced more food next harvest than it had in the previous 5 years combined.
What a great story! I only knew Deng had reformed things, not how it started.
Just as important as the principle of keeping what they produced is the fact that they drew up a contract. Nobody ordered anything; they agreed to it. And nobody told them that this was the right thing to do, either. They just knew.
I also find it interesting that, globally and historically, that contract signed by a few humble Chinese farmers turned out to be at least as, if not more, important than the great pompous Treaties being drawn up at roughly the same time by the highly-paid Commissioners of Europe.
Attempts to restore individual farming occurred in Russia under Stalin and doubtless in China under Mao. But as the article notes, promises that survivors would raise the children of any betrayed would not have helped much under Mao: the whole village would have been killed. Stalin and Mao so did not care which method produced the more food. It was all about who had control of the crop, not how much there was.
Same thing happened in one of the original socialist “Common Wealth” invasions by “The Colonists”.
ALSO SEE: “Tragedy of the Commons”
The same thing happened more or less after the first year of the Pilgrim settlement. After the winter there were only about eight able bodied men in the settlement.
So they’re the ones to blame! China has now become so successful that it has turned into a bully! Can we persuade them to now go back to real communism, so China will become peaceful? Please?