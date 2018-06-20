|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
EU votes yes to copyright reform
The EU, or at least 15 out of a committee of 25 MEPs, has voted yes to the link tax, censorship machines and meme banning bill, previously written about here by Natalie Solent. There is still a possibility it could be blocked. From The Next Web:
However, there is a way to change that. Plenary is the European Parliament’s tool to bring matters out of committee and put up for a vote in the Parliament itself, i.e. have all 751 MEPs vote instead of only 25. But there needs to be enough support in Parliament for this to happen, so opposers have already started campaigning for a plenary session.
Julia Reda is saying that this new vote could happen on 4th July. The Save Your Internet campaign site has information and is urging people to write to their MEPs.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Can we leave yet?
not a good sign for the human race.
How fortunate that we voted to leave the accused European Union two years ago.
Accept that we have continued with all their regulations – and are accepting all new regulations they think of, and (after two years) have left the European Union IN NO WAY AT ALL.
The establishment elite has treated the vote for independence by the British people with total contempt – and now we face what is left of Freedom of Speech being undermined.
Post Brexit, we only need to win this fight in Westminster… but to do that, we need a PM who’s not an authoritarian, we need someone not openly hostile to civil liberties: i.e. we need rid of the ghastly Theresa May without ending up with the even worse Jeremy Corbyn
Post independence Perry?
In spite of the vote in the House of Commons an hour or so ago, I see little evidence that independence from the European Union will actually happen.
It has not happened in the two years since the vote for independence – and now we are told there will be a “transitional stage” even after March 2019. Where is the evidence that independence will actually happen?
By the way “Brexit” is a really silly word which plays into the hands of the anti independence forces.