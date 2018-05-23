How did Socialists light their homes before candles? Electricity.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Politics
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
How did Socialists light their homes before candles? Electricity.
May 23rd, 2018 |
4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Recent Comments
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
With jokes like that he’s never going to get a gig on a BBC ‘comedy’ programme.
The OP’s comparison of Botswana with Zimbabwe is telling. The late Sir Seretse Khama, elected president and traditional kgosi (king) of Botswana, had a lot to do with Botswana’s post-independence success. Not letting corruption embed itself in government, keeping marginal income tax rates low and assuring low stable taxes on foreign companies (e.g. mining), refusing to replace qualified expat officials with unqualified locals (instead waiting till qualified ones gradually appeared) – all this makes quite a contrast with Mugabe. So does 18% poverty versus 80% poverty. And comparing their relative start points makes the contrast even greater. Mugabe’s policies were called socialist – till the resulting disaster caused lefties very belatedly to decide it was “not real socialism”. Khama’s policies were called market-friendly by friends and foes alike – and are still being called that by his friends. Maybe their success will cause lefties very belatedly to decide it was “not real capitalism”. 🙂
A while back, I also met the suggestion that, once his people (after a bit of black racism – well matched on the other side from africaaners in South Africa) accepted his marriage to an English woman and she became popular, it guided Botswanans towards defining themselves as relatively relaxed about black-white racial tensions. This was described by white visitors to Botswana as a contrast with some other African countries.
(I’m not an unqualified fan of Alexander McCall Smith, but I can see why he set his stories in Botswana.)
If we believe the crabs-in-a-bucket sociological model, I suppose we should be expecting Botswana to be attacked by a coalition of all the failed states they’ve embarrassed fairly soon.
“How does a jazz musician/restauranteer/movie-maker make a small fortune? Start with a large fortune.” Socialism is basically that joke on steroids.