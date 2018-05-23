We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

How did Socialists light their homes before candles? Electricity.

Conscious Caracal

May 23rd, 2018 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • James Strong
    May 23, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    With jokes like that he’s never going to get a gig on a BBC ‘comedy’ programme.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    May 23, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    The OP’s comparison of Botswana with Zimbabwe is telling. The late Sir Seretse Khama, elected president and traditional kgosi (king) of Botswana, had a lot to do with Botswana’s post-independence success. Not letting corruption embed itself in government, keeping marginal income tax rates low and assuring low stable taxes on foreign companies (e.g. mining), refusing to replace qualified expat officials with unqualified locals (instead waiting till qualified ones gradually appeared) – all this makes quite a contrast with Mugabe. So does 18% poverty versus 80% poverty. And comparing their relative start points makes the contrast even greater. Mugabe’s policies were called socialist – till the resulting disaster caused lefties very belatedly to decide it was “not real socialism”. Khama’s policies were called market-friendly by friends and foes alike – and are still being called that by his friends. Maybe their success will cause lefties very belatedly to decide it was “not real capitalism”. 🙂

    A while back, I also met the suggestion that, once his people (after a bit of black racism – well matched on the other side from africaaners in South Africa) accepted his marriage to an English woman and she became popular, it guided Botswanans towards defining themselves as relatively relaxed about black-white racial tensions. This was described by white visitors to Botswana as a contrast with some other African countries.

    (I’m not an unqualified fan of Alexander McCall Smith, but I can see why he set his stories in Botswana.)

  • JadedLibertarian
    May 23, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    If we believe the crabs-in-a-bucket sociological model, I suppose we should be expecting Botswana to be attacked by a coalition of all the failed states they’ve embarrassed fairly soon.

  • Hector Drummond, Vile Novelist
    May 23, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    “How does a jazz musician/restauranteer/movie-maker make a small fortune? Start with a large fortune.” Socialism is basically that joke on steroids.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »