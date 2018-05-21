It occurs to me that there’s perhaps a bit of guilt on show here. You see those pregnant 11 year olds in Telford got in that state because the local authorities, in fear of being branded racist and/or islamophobic, allowed gangs of muslim men to groom and abuse white girls for decades and ignored complaints/reports etc. that this was occurring. One suspects that the distaste for this joke is more because it reminds readers of the failures of the Briitsh Nanny state than actual concern for the feelings of 11 year old sex abuse victims. If the writer actually cared about the victims and subsequent potential victims he’d be campaigning to have the perpetrators and their facilitators in the police/social services punished appropriately (personally I think being nailed to a fence by their genitals would be reasonable, but I can see that people might differ on the details. Would a bit of rebar up the bum be better? both? or how about the traditional English hanging, drawing and quartering?) so as to make clear that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable in the UK.
The Napieran solution may be best. It’s their “custom” for Muslim men to abuse and rape infidel girls? We also have a “custom”….
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_James_Napier
“Be it so. This burning of widows is your custom; prepare the funeral pile. But my nation has also a custom. When men burn women alive we hang them, and confiscate all their property. My carpenters shall therefore erect gibbets on which to hang all concerned when the widow is consumed. Let us all act according to national customs.”
So is this an excuse for British Imperialism- that they treat people differently over there, so we should conquer the place, and subjugate them, so we can force them to behave like us, because we know the Western way is superior? Over here, yes, they should be forced to obey our laws, but did this give us a right to take over their homelands in the first place?
When you end up coming down on the side that says “no, we don’t burn the widow alive when her husband dies”, then, yes, exactly.
It’s always a judgment call – if you have the power to do something, should you? Sometimes the answer is obscure and difficult. Other times it’s an easy call. They’re raping and killing all of their own 13-year-olds? Let’s go. They’re subjecting their girls to circumcision? Let’s talk this over. They’re raising taxes on car mechanics? Nah.
People make fun of the phrase “situational ethics”, but there are few circumstances where ethical decisions aren’t situational.
The most astonishing thing about the whole grooming-abuse-rape thing is that men in the UK did nothing. Nothing.
Never mind the “authorities”, did these girls not have male family and friends? Why were the perpetrators not attacked, beaten, even killed?
I’m not sure it would be any better here in Canada,probably worse.
We deserve to lose.