Hey! Hypocrites have feeling too!

· Humour · UK affairs

Aunt Agatha seeks to give advice to another troubled public figure in Britain… I wonder who it could be?

May 16th, 2018 |

4 comments to Hey! Hypocrites have feeling too!

  • Northern Light
    May 16, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    This is even easier than the last one: the dependably cack-brained Polly Toynbee! 🙄 And the article is essentially an accurate description of the vile cow’s career 😆

  • Paul Marks
    May 16, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    You have got it right Northern Light.

  • You need to work to be Working Class
    May 16, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    “This will bring you a reputation for compassion even as you bank the fees and royalties that result.”

    Haha, that’s mint (not to mention true) 😆 😆

  • Niall Kilmartin
    May 17, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    I recall that Polly’s peans to the Greenham Common peaceniks in the Grauniad in the 80s caused even Oxford lefties to roll their eyes and complain they would prefer something vaguely resembling rational discussion to her misty-eyed prose poems.

