Samizdata quote of the day
Key to the party’s operations in Australia is collapsing the categories of Chinese Communist Party, China, and the Chinese people into a single organic whole—until the point where the party can be dropped from polite conversation altogether. The conflation means that critics of the party’s activities can be readily caricatured and attacked as anti-China, anti-Chinese, and Sinophobic—labels that polarize and kill productive conversation. And it is only a short logical step to claim all ethnic Chinese people as “sons and daughters of the motherland,” regardless of citizenship.
– John Garnaut
That regime is becoming more and more insidious by the moment. The FSB in Russia must be green with envy, realizing that this is at least a league above their own and even of their Cold War predecessor.
So the Communists do have a use for ‘cultural Marxism’ after all. Doubtless Mrs May is terrified of appearing Russophobic too.
Of course in Australia, it has long been the case that Prime Ministers born overseas (e.g. in Wales) were a problem not for where they were from, but for what they did.
For many years both the Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation and the intelligence arm of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been warning that the Chinese buying of land and key resources was military in nature – that this was not really “overseas private investment” to be welcomed. The governments of Australia and New Zealand may finally be taking action, but the government of Canada (led by the strange person Justin T. – who keeps dressing up in what he thinks are ethnic costumes) is more interested in the war on traditional pronouns that the struggle to survive against the People’s Republic of China.
As for American libertarians – with a few exceptions, such as my friends Tim Starr, Bruce Cohen and Billy Beck, they are totally useless. Most American libertarians see no problem at all with running a vast trade deficit with the PRC (vast BORROWING to finance CONSUMPTION) and also see no problem with PRC “investment” in the United States – which they are unable (or unwilling) to see has the intent to SUBVERT.
Treating Chinese “private companies” as independent of the Communist Party state is as insane as treating German “private companies” in the 1930s as independent of the National Socialist government, and “folk Germans” in their camp on Long Island as independent of the German government. There are many very brave and decent Chinese people – but they are NOT the sort of people who become millionaires in the PRC. To get wealthy and stay wealthy in the PRC a person has to be working with the military objectives of the PRC. The difference is that Nazi Germany was a relatively small country – the People’s Republic of China is huge and far more important economically, and modernising its military even as I type these word.
And what is the political and military objective of the PRC? Very simple – as can be seen from watching Chinese English language television. The destruction of the West – as a rival civilisation and political system.
Russia at least pretends to have competitive elections (to give people a choice of their rulers) and to place God (and natural law) above the state (even if this is just a pretence by the Putin regime) – the People’s Republic of Chinas makes no such pretence. The evil of the PRC is open and obvious, even the symbols of evil are openly displayed – they are “in your face” as it were.
Trade deficits with a given party are meaningless, Paul (I run a trade deficit with my local Waitrose supermarket as I buy stuff from them daily and they refuse to buy anything from me), and vast borrowing (even BORROWING) to finance consumption is bad, but it is also an utterly different issue.
And it started on such a high note, with Turnbull cutting out his own guy Tony Abbott’s heart for the job.
Oh, wait, you meant China . . .
Then hacking and ruining their shitty “social credit” computerised tyranny system would be a very suitable retaliation against Chinese socialist evil.
Imagine if all their top brass were simultaneously declared to be persona non grata.
COMPUTER SAYS NO!!!.
Worth a read.