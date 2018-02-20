It’s only when you read Leviticus that you realise just how into food, drink, clothes, haircuts and beards God is. He comes across as some kind of allegedly divine, yet utterly materialistic hipster.
– ‘Deschain’ commenting over on the Guardian
Samizdata quote of the day
Shows religion can be fun. God is clearly a thorough Chap! (Whether male or female)
Muhammed and his followers called out to the Jews of Arabia “raise your hand” – this did not mean surrender (surrender was not good idea – he would kill you anyway), it meant take your hand of certain passages of scripture. Rabbinical Judaism has long REJECTED a literal interpretation of the Torah – which is why the Talmud (the words of various scholars applying reason and tradition to scripture) is so long. To prevent reading out aloud nasty bit of scripture a Talmudic Jew would put his hand over it.
Muhammed was outraged by this – whatever scripture said should be read publicly (although it is said he could not read himself) and carried out, hence “raise your hand”.
The Bible is the work of various men over centuries – it is not the Koran which claims to be the literal word of God spoken to Muhammed. It is long puzzled me that some people say that all of the Bible is the literal word of God – it does not claim to be that, it is quite open about being different books written by different people at different times. People who most certainly were NOT always in agreement with each other – so if one follows one passage of scripture one is very likely to be going against another passage of scripture (hence the need for both reason and tradition in Christianity – as Richard Hooker, essentially the intellectual founder of Anglicanism, and the Catholic Scholastics before him, pointed out).
Not to mention that much of the Bible comprises aural history transcribed, at some remove in time and space, in ancient languages the translations of which are the subject of rancorous debate.
To be honest, this comment was sent to me by someone who actually reads the Guardian as they know the sort of things that make me laugh, so I will pass your thanks on to the brave soul who really does 😆
Surely if you are looking for a work by many writers who are convinced it sets out the immutable truth, that would be the Guardian?
Could be, Watchman. But sometimes I think they’re just taking the piss & they know it is all utter bollocks.
I have only ever encountered this claim in columns written by Guardian readers and their US lookalikes. I think they have heard about the koran being the dictated word of God according to muslims and so, after performing their daily spiritual exercise of ridding their minds of all islamophobia, and knowing sweet fresh air about Christianity themselves, they assume without thinking that must be the Christian take on the bible.*
Leviticus is well described as “the handbook of the priests”: lots of detailed stuff about hairstyles, what heave offerings and wave offerings are required in given circumstances, etc. One of my favourite bits in the pentateuch is the bit on how to build an ark of the covenant, which starts out like a Blue Peter programme** from my childhood and then becomes comic as the priests move from “O good people, please bring us shittim wood to build an ark of the covenant”, through “Thank you good people for this shittim wood” to “OK, that’s enough shittim wood”, and on to “Will you please stop bringing us shittim wood”, “We have enough shittim wood!”, “We have too much shittim wood!!”. The third commandment is no doubt the reason why the obvious final line “Will you people for God sake stop dumping shittim wood on us – we’re drowning in the stuff”, is not in the authorised version. (Maybe it was bleeped out by the redactor. 🙂 )
Notes
——
* I suppose in fairness one should grant that there is probably a silly Christian sect or speaker somewhere who says this or at least speaks in such a way as could make you wonder if that’s what they thought. But Paul is correct that it’s a million miles from normal Christian thought.
** (For non-UK readers) Blue Peter was a children’s programme that included a lot of stuff on how to make things – usually out of sticky-backed plastic, egg cartons and cardboard boxes rather than shittim wood.
According to Gallup in 2007, “one-third of the American adult population believes the Bible is the actual word of God and is to be taken literally word for word.”
(I wish they would take our Constitution as seriously.)
bobby b (February 20, 2018 at 8:01 pm), I’m not surprised that a third of Americans, approached by a pollster, say whatever they hope will cause the most despair to “godless liberals”, but if you ask them whether the words of St Peter, for example, are always the literal words of God, given how often his son immediately tells Peter he’s talking rubbish and corrects him, then the difference between the koran (seen by muslims as in its entirety the literal word of God, dictated to perfect and uncorrupting medium Mohammed) and the bible (seen by Christians as the writings of many men, sometimes chronicling the state visits of Solomon’s court, sometimes describing some pretty amazing stuff those men witnessed) would, I think, emerge.
It would indeed be nice if an originalist interpretation of the constitution were to become commoner, but whether ‘originalist’ always and everywhere means exactly ‘literalist’ or can sometimes signify something just as constraining but slightly better at getting the original meaning is maybe something those who love the constitution best will allow.
Bobby B, the poll you linked to seems to have constrained people to choose between “actual word of God, to be taken literally” and the next-strongest choice “inspired by word of god”. Anyone who, e.g., believes the most important distinction between those two choices is that the Bible is to be taken literally (or even mostly literally, or even that e.g. some prominent part such as the New Testament is to be taken literally) is pretty likely to choose that answer. When that happens, I think Gallup’s counting that choice to support its talking point about how “one-third of the American adult population believes the Bible is the actual word of God and is to be taken literally word for word” says more about motivated reasoning in policy-driven evidence making than it does about the opinions of that American adult.
Plato (in _Phaedrus_) wrote about “dividing things again by classes, where the natural joints are, and not trying to break any part, after the manner of a bad carver.” He had to use that analogy because in that era “bad pollster” might not have been instantly understandable the way it is in our era.:-|