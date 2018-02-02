He doesn’t mean to be a monster and I don’t want to see him as one, but in his presence my blood ran cold. I was afraid of him. I was even more afraid of the way the earnest folk in the room laughed as he joked about the unintended consequences of various programmes to clean up the act of the idiotic, self-destructive great unwashed, I realised that I might be the only one there who included himself in the category of “the people” to be shaped as opposed to the smug elite doing the shaping.
No one seemed remotely concerned for the freedoms of those on the receiving end of Dr Chadwick’s mind bending, “nudging” and manipulation — the benighted mugs who ultimately pay to have such well-shod professionals sneer about them behind their backs.
– Tom Paine writing an article titled ‘An unexpected encounter with a monster‘
Oh boy, do I feel Tom’s Pain (sorry).
It reminds me of the following remarks I made when speaking to a rather earnest employee of Her Majesty’s government. It was at a PPE dinner at an Oxford college, filled to the rafters with pretty much the same people who filled the room where Tom Paine’s blood ran cold. As I was clearly very off-message, she had just told me that “You’re the sort of person we need to convince”:
“Don’t waste your time trying to convince me its all for my own good, because the objective isn’t my good, its making sure the people in this room have power. If you keep nudging people, and you just won’t stop, eventually they’ll punch you in the face. But we both know the reason that doesn’t happen to you is because Mao’s dictum is entirely correct. Your presumed right to do what you do to the hoi poloi is embedded at an axiomatic level, you don’t have any coherent moral argument to back it up, and why should you? The only reason you can do what you do is because you keep the police force funded, which is why you don’t need to convince me of anything.”
The name “Chadwick” is one of ill omen – as it was Edwin (rather than Paul) Chadwick who did more than anyone else to spread the statism of Jeremy Bentham in 19th century Britain.
An ever increasing number of things “must” be done by the state – the (rigged) “scientific reports” of Sir Edwin Chadwick “proved” this, and private and mutual aid efforts were (according to his rigged reports) no good.
Where does it come from? This utter contempt for people and this fanatical statism? It comes from a certain philosophical (yes that scary word “philosophical”) view of what humans are……
Sir Edwin Chadwick was a follower of Jeremy Bentham and Bentham, like David Hume, politely, and Thomas Hobbes – more bluntly in his case, did not believe in human personhood (moral agency – Free Will). And neither does Paul Chadwick.
Such thinkers hold that ordinary humans are not really beings (free will moral agents) at all – that only those who control an “enlightened” state (Sir Francis Bacon style – Thomas Hobbes was a servant of Sir Francis Bacon) are human beings – the rest of us are just cattle who must be controlled (our behaviour and thought manipulated) for-our-own-good, for our “happiness”. We (the cattle) can not make a free choice to change our “bad” behaviour – so we must be controlled.
Actually it is older than Sir Francis Bacon (and his “New Atlantis” – which was two centuries before the 13 Departments of State suggestion of Jeremy Bentham) – it goes all the way back to Plato and his “Gold Guardians” who were to control the (essentially non sentient – in this view) ordinary people.
What Paul Marks said.
But the good news is: Buterin has already delivered the fatal blow – it will take a while for the message to reach the monster’s brain and it will whine and scream and trash around blindly in the meantime, but, essentially, it’s all over, folks.
How strange that 2 Russians – Rand and Buterin – should provide the final vindication of the great English project.
The truly scary thing to a classical liberal like me is just what a nice chap he seemed to be. I don’t doubt his good intentions or his good humour. If he were my son, I would be proud of him. Which raises the terrifying question; just how far has our society slipped that a clever young man like him, full of scientific rigour and desire to make a better world, only addresses moral questions accidentally?
Further proof that Arendt’s observation on the banality of evil was right on the mark.
Also, this statement of PdH is excellent and equally on the mark: Your presumed right to do what you do to the hoi poloi is embedded at an axiomatic level, you don’t have any coherent moral argument to back it up, and why should you? I expect I’ll plagiarize it at some point.