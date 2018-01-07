Specifically, Buffett offered to bet that over a ten-year period from January 1, 2008, to December 31, 2017, the S&P 500 index would outperform a portfolio of hedge funds when performance is measured on a basis net of fees, costs, and all expenses. Hedge fund manager Ted Seides of Protégé Partners accepted Buffett’s bet and he identified five hedge funds that the predicted would out-perform the S&P 500 index over ten years.
As I reported last September on CD, Buffett’s now-famous bet was actually settled early and ahead of schedule, because the outcome was so one-sided in favor of the S&P 500 index over hedge funds
I have been following this for a while and given my views on hedge funds, I was not in the slightest bit surprised at the outcome. Factor in fees, costs, and all expenses and the difference becomes eye-watering. Personally I am a big fan of the Terry Smith school of thought (which is to say when it comes to investments “don’t just do something, sit there!”): with a few glorious exceptions, managed funds almost always over-trade.
Yes, well, most hedge fund managers would claim that their returns are better on a ‘risk adjusted’ basis than equities. You could of course reduce risk by holding less equities and more in cash, in some proportion. I’d wager that that would also do better than hedge funds (or other approaches), but it is a more difficult question to answer. I work in investment advice and I invest my own pension savings 100% index tracking equity. I have a friend who is a senior hedge fund guy and it’s booze, drugs and hookers all day long. Earns 20 times what I do, and I am well paid compared to the average person. He isn’t going to have any of my clients’ money that is for sure.
Given that a percentage of investment goes into index trackers, I wonder to what extent the performance of an index is driven by the flow of money following the index, which is a situation where being in the FTSE 100 index per se generates a demand for a share rather than the fundamentals?
And when and how would such a ‘auto’-Ponzi-esque scheme end?
In 1989 I started a hedge fund. I knew of 5 or 6 others back then almost 30 years ago. They were extremely rare. Today there are tens of thousands.
Buffett’s bet was a no-brainer.
If you asked me if I would invest in a hedge found, the answer is yes: Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group. Even Buffet admires Klarman and I don’t even think Klarman has beaten the indices during this time period of the bet, although since he began in 1982 his long term track record is + 15% vs. the S&P 500 at 11.4% (that includes dividend reinvestment). I would invest with Klarman for one reason – he is counter-cyclical. The next time the market crashes (probably just before the 2020 election) Klarman will make a fortune. He always does.