Samizdata quote of the day

I have nothing against 16-year-olds. In fact, some of them are my best friends. Well, not quite. But the current campaign to extend suffrage to them deserves to fail, and not just because it is so obviously a cynical vote-grabbing ploy by the parties who stand to gain most from it.

At 16, I couldn’t be trusted with the kettle, let alone the future of my nation. Anyone who thinks today’s 16-year-olds are imbued with the deep reservoir of knowledge and life experience which qualify older voters to elect and remove governments plainly hasn’t met one.

Paul Embery

November 19th, 2017 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Chester Draws
    November 19, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    If they get the vote, then they are adults.

    1) they should get full custodial sentences just the same as all other adults.

    2) they should be able to buy any legal product, including smokes and alcohol.

    3) they can serve in the Armed Forces. And be drafted, should a hot war start.

    4) they should not have to face any propaganda at school about how to live their lives, as that would be state-aided instruction of voters.

    The Left want to simultaneously infantalise them and have them as voters. It cannot be allowed to happen.

