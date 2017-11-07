A Named Unperson

Mark McDonald was the Scottish National Party’s MSP in charge of delivering the Named Person initiative for Scotland’s tiny tots (despite its troubles in the courts, the natz are still pushing it). He was in charge of it until, very suddenly, he wasn’t. His opaque resignation statement hints coyly at the possibility he’d watched one too many Harvey Weinstein films, but an article in the Scottish Review is sceptical that’s the real cause. The writer finds the opacity of Mark’s resignation statement as nothing compared to his prior attempt to explain how Named Person should work:
It is excruciatingly bad. It shows no feeling for the English language or even for the meaning of words.
but he tries to be charitable
It may have been written by a civil servant
Welcome to Scotland today, where political observers rationally speculate whether the plea of Harvey-esque behaviour is just the cover-up for the real reason why the man literally in charge of the wellbeing of the young must resign in haste.
Meanwhile, the Spectator seems to think that another brilliant idea of Scot natz educators has run into problems
… a fellow secondary school teacher who, due to unmanageable stress, now tutors young offenders rather than return to the classroom. A once enthusiastic primary teacher who said to me, ‘I’d rather do anything — anything — than go back …’
The intersection(ality?) of maths pie charts with Shakespeare’s plays is, I confess, one I did not see coming.
How very odd!
You would need a heart of stone not to laugh 😆
It is what you get when the cane and the tawse goes out of the classroom and politics comes in: the wonderful teachers of my youth have inspired me all my life and still inspire me.